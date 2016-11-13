Erie County Boil advisory for Eastwood Drive Sandusky Register Staff • Today at 11:19 AM PERKINS TWP. — Due to a water main break overnight on Eastwood Drive, there is a boil advisory in effect for Erie County water customers from 2603 through 2814 Eastwood Drive. The boil advisory will continue through 9 a.m. Monday, according to a news release. A boil advisory means you should boil your water vigorously for one to two minutes before consumption. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.