Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Catholic Community Supper Program: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. All are welcome; no charge. For free ride call Sandusky Transit System, 419-627-0740. Closed first Wednesday every month.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Community Prayer: 7 p.m., 502 Bardshar Road, Sandusky. Community prayer for a nation in transition.

Humane Society of Erie County Bingo: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. start time, American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society. 419-626-6220.

Bellevue Elks Bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

SHS Class of 64 Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Sail In, every Wednesday.

Ghostly Manor/Skate World: Family Fun Night: 4-8 p.m., 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Admission $5 - includes roller skating, bounce houses, play area, 2 slices of pizza, pop. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., East Sandusky Bay Wyandot Meadow, 5404 Cleveland Road, Huron; Wonderful Watercolors: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center. Clela Stelnicki gives step-by-step directions. $60 for four weeks or $15 per class. Register by calling Clela, 440-371-5637, or email clelasart@gmail.com; 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Family Movie: 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. “Finding Dory” with popcorn and drinks. 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library Toddler Tales: 10:30 a.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 11:15 a.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Ida Rupp Public Library Yarn & Needles Club: 5-7:30 p.m. Meet fellow crafters, knit, crochet or hook. 419-732-3212.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Cancer Support Group: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday each month, Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Complimentary light lunch provided. 419-301-4317.

Emotions Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Room 5. 12-step program to help people cope with stress, depression, anxiety. 419-616-3261, emotionsanonymous.org.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Recovery Meditation: 4 p.m.; Taking Back Ohio Alt. Peer Group: 5:30 p.m.; Freedom Road AA: 8 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377.

Celebrate Recovery program: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Chapel 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. For those struggling with any type of addiction, habit or hang up. 419-627-0208, thechapel.tv.

Family Recovery Support Group: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Open to families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. 419-626-9156 ext. 116.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky Lions Club: Noon, second and fourth Wednesdays, Sandusky V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave. New members welcome. Information, 419-239-3926.

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky: Noon-1 p.m., American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Erin Cremean, 419-984-1086 or sanduskykiwanis.org.

Singles Club of Erie County: 7 p.m., Kokomo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. Food, drinks, dancing and socializing. 419-271-4689.

Art lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Fisher-Titus Medical Center Auxiliary $6 Sales Event: 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Ghrist Room, 272 Benedict Ave., Norwalk. Huge selection of items. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary.

Diabetes Education Forum: 1 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Megan Turner, dietitian, presents “Weight Management with Diabetes.” 419-660-2596.

Blood pressure screenings: 8 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Care Family Medicine, 187 W. Main St., New London. Also offering blood draws and kids bicycle helmets. Information, 419-929-4357.

Tai Chi: 8:30 a.m., Norwalk Senior Center. $5/class. 419-668-6245.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. 419-483-4040 ext. 4206.

Chair Yoga: noon- 12:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $5 per class.

Bodi N Balance: Zumba, Yoga, Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Slaughterhouse 5 circuit training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Magruder Hospital Pilates: 5:30 p.m., $4. Information, 419-333-0221.

Restorative Yoga: 6 p.m., Divine Awakenings, 1002 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. One hour practice, $9. 419-366-6271.

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 9 a.m.-1 pm., On the Square, Milan. Bring ID and list of medications. All donors receive free gift from American Red Cross. To schedule 800-RedCross or redcross.org, walk-ins welcome. Donors receive free t-shirt while supplies last.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Ida Rupp Public Library Cookbook Club for Kids: 6-7 p.m. Pick up a copy of cookbook, prepare a dish to bring and share. 419-732-3212.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA, 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.