Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 2-7 p.m., American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Bring ID and list of medications. To schedule 800-RedCross or redcross.org, walk-ins welcome. All donors receive American Red Cross totebag. Enjoy open face roast beef dinner.

Certified Health Insurance Marketplace Navigator: 6-8 p.m., Ida Rupp Public Library, Port Clinton. To help with enrollment in Marketplace health insurance, answer questions. Walk-ins welcome or schedule with Marnie, 419-349-1778 or areyoucoveredohio.org.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Adventure Tots: 10:30-11 a.m., Enchanted Cottage, 4011 Cleveland Road, Huron. Ages 0-6 with adult discover nature. Limit 10, registration required; Get Fit Club - Tai Chi: 6-7 p.m., Osborn Park, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron.

ENTERTAINMENT

Show Up, Go Up open mic night: 7-9 p.m., Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sing, dance, poetry, music - all talents welcome. Free pizza slice to first 10 performers. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Berlin Public Library Twist and Shout: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop in for interactive dance party for little ones; Teen Trivia Tuesday: 3-4 p.m. 419-588-2250.

Sandusky Library Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Ida Rupp Public Library Teen Game Day: 3-5 p.m.; Eucher Game Night: 5:30-8 p.m. 419-732-3212.

Fremont Birchard Library hosts author Larry Michaels: 6:30 p.m. Discussion and book signing of “Along the Sandusky River,” 419-334-7101.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Breastfeeding Support Group: 11 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2117 ext. 6491.

Alzheimer’s Support Group: 3:30 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2117 ext. 3112.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. WHAM/Healthy Lifestyles: 5 p.m.; NAMI Connections: 6:30 P.M. Peer Support Group; Hope, Faith and Courage Cocaine Anonymous CA: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Support group for abused women. Tuesdays, in Norwalk. 419-626-2200 or 800-953-2207.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

AA 12-step Meeting: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St., Huron. Information, 419-239-9243.

Recovery Fellowship: 6:30 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St., Berlin Heights. Hope for everyday battles.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

UAW Local 913 retiree’s dinner meeting: noon, 3114 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Meatloaf dinner. Insurance vendors present.

Firelands Audubon Society - Cats, Cares, Windows & Turbines: 7-9 p.m., Osborn Erie MetroParks Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Dr. Travis L. DeVault, USDA, presents human-induced mortality in wild birds. Details at firelandsaudubonsociety.org.

Perkins Township Trustees: 6 p.m., Administration Building, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Public welcome. Agenda posted at perkinstownship.com.

Firelands Toastmasters Club 391: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays, St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Have fun, learn speaking skills, visitors welcome. Elaine Waterfield 419-627-9623.

Ballroom Dance: 7-9 p.m., United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. In memory of Joe. Cost: 2 canned good items for food pantry.

Converging Paths Meditation Center Meditation Sessions: 7-8:30 p.m., Boeckling House, 614 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. $5. Information, jccyoung@aol.com, 419-602-1556, or smithdocs.net/ConvergingPaths.

Sandusky Exchange Club: noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Guests welcome. Information, 419-366-1543.

Art lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Fisher-Titus Medical Center Auxiliary $6 sales event: 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Ghrist Room, 272 Benedict Ave., Norwalk. Huge selection of items. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary.

Magruder Hospital strength training: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; yoga 6:30 p.m. magruderhospital.com or 419-635-2337.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. Call for schedule, 419-483-4040 ext. 4206 or bellevuehospital.com.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. All ages and fitness levels. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $10 per class or $32 for four classes.

Sobriety with a Twist - free gentle yoga: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. For those touched by addiction. Mats provided. Sharon, 419-366-6271.

First United Church of Christ Yoga: 8:30-9:30 a.m., 802 Prairie St., Marblehead. With Katy Mazzeo. $6/class. Use side door.

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Catholic Community Supper Program: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. All are welcome; no charge. For free ride call Sandusky Transit System, 419-627-0740. Closed first Wednesday every month.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Community Prayer: 7 p.m., 502 Bardshar Road, Sandusky. Community prayer for a nation in transition.

Humane Society of Erie County Bingo: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. start time, American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society. 419-626-6220.

Bellevue Elks Bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

SHS Class of 64 Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Sail In, every Wednesday.

Ghostly Manor/Skate World: Family Fun Night: 4-8 p.m., 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Admission $5 - includes roller skating, bounce houses, play area, 2 slices of pizza, pop. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., East Sandusky Bay Wyandot Meadow, 5404 Cleveland Road, Huron; Wonderful Watercolors: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center. Clela Stelnicki gives step-by-step directions. $60 for four weeks or $15 per class. Register by calling Clela, 440-371-5637, or email clelasart@gmail.com; 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Family Movie: 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. “Finding Dory” with popcorn and drinks. 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library Toddler Tales: 10:30 a.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 11:15 a.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Ida Rupp Public Library Yarn & Needles Club: 5-7:30 p.m. Meet fellow crafters, knit, crochet or hook. 419-732-3212.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Cancer Support Group: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday each month, Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Complimentary light lunch provided. 419-301-4317.

Emotions Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Room 5. 12-step program to help people cope with stress, depression, anxiety. 419-616-3261, emotionsanonymous.org.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Recovery Meditation: 4 p.m.; Taking Back Ohio Alt. Peer Group: 5:30 p.m.; Freedom Road AA: 8 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377.

Celebrate Recovery program: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Chapel 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. For those struggling with any type of addiction, habit or hang up. 419-627-0208, thechapel.tv.

Family Recovery Support Group: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Open to families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. 419-626-9156 ext. 116.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky Lions Club: Noon, second and fourth Wednesdays, Sandusky V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave. New members welcome. Information, 419-239-3926.

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky: Noon-1 p.m., American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Erin Cremean, 419-984-1086 or sanduskykiwanis.org.

Singles Club of Erie County: 7 p.m., Kokomo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. Food, drinks, dancing and socializing. 419-271-4689.

Art lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Fisher-Titus Medical Center Auxiliary $6 Sales Event: 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Ghrist Room, 272 Benedict Ave., Norwalk. Huge selection of items. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary.

Diabetes Education Forum: 1 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Megan Turner, dietitian, presents “Weight Management with Diabetes.” 419-660-2596.

Blood pressure screenings: 8 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Care Family Medicine, 187 W. Main St., New London. Also offering blood draws and kids bicycle helmets. Information, 419-929-4357.

Tai Chi: 8:30 a.m., Norwalk Senior Center. $5/class. 419-668-6245.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. 419-483-4040 ext. 4206.

Chair Yoga: noon- 12:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $5 per class.

Bodi N Balance: Zumba, Yoga, Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Magruder Hospital Pilates: 5:30 p.m., $4. Information, 419-333-0221.

Restorative Yoga: 6 p.m., Divine Awakenings, 1002 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. One hour practice, $9. 419-366-6271.