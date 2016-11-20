Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

St. Paul Lutheran Church Welcome Table: noon-1:30 p.m., 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. Free community meal. Everyone welcome. Handicap accessible. 419-625-6800.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m., 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

Certified Health Insurance Marketplace Navigator: 1-4:30 p.m., Huron Public Library. To help with enrollment in Marketplace health insurance, answer questions. Walk-ins welcome or schedule with Marnie, 419-349-1778 or areyoucoveredohio.org.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner: 11 a.m. worship, followed by dinner at 1 p.m. Church of God, 1461 S. Main St., Clyde.

Breakfast Buffet: 8 a.m.-noon, Knights of Columbus Hall, Peru Center Road, Monroeville. Adults $7, kids $3, public welcome.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Project Feederwatch: 10-11 a.m., East Sandusky Bay Eagle Point, 3819 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Winter-long bird survey. Limit 10, registration required; Extended Hike: 2-4 p.m., Castalia Quarry, 8404 Ohio 101. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Sunshine Boys:” 2 p.m., Harlequins Coach House Theatre, 414 Wayne St., Sandusky. Neil Simon comedy. Tickets $15 at the door or harlequinstheatre.org/tickets.

Musical Grooves: 3 p.m., Terra State Community College Ronald L. Neeley Conference Center, 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont. Featuring Terra Brass Choir and Percussion Studio Ensemble. 419-559-2379.

Yiddishe Cup Klezmer Band: 3:30 p.m., Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Road, Port Clinton. Presented by Musical Arts Series, Klezmer music originated by Jewish troubadours. Tickets $15, students free, reception follows performance.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 2-6 pm., First United Methodist Church, 60 W. Main St., Norwalk. Bring ID and list of medications. To schedule 800-RedCross or redcross.org, walk-ins welcome. Enjoy free community dinner 5-6:30 p.m.

Senior Open House: 4-6 p.m., Port Clinton Senior Center, 310 E. Third St., Port Clinton. Featuring hand crafted pinatas to be given to local National Guard Units. Accepting donations of candy, in original packaging, for the pinatas. 419-341-1080.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks History: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Osborn Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Enjoy a hot beverage while learning park history. 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library STEM Spectacular: 4-5 p.m. Fun activities on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Registration, 419-499-41173.

Sandusky Library Native Americans in Erie County: 6:30 p.m. Jean Gardner presents artifacts from Follet House Museum. All ages; Grab Bag take and make craft: Nov. 21-26. Pick up a surprise craft to take home. All ages; Undercover Adventures: 4-5 p.m. Ages 6-12 follow clues, solve mystery. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Monroeville Public Library Storytime: 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Erie County Genealogical Society: 6 p.m., Sandusky Library. Henry Timman presents Firelands of Ohio Records. Social hour at 6 p.m., meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Sandusky City School Board: 8 a.m., 407 Decatur St. Regular meeting.

Erie County Veterans Service executive work session: 3 p.m., to discuss personnel; commission meeting: 3:30 p.m., Services Center, 2900 Columbus Ave., Room 237. Executive session followed by open session. 419-627-7651.

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Heather Tuttle, Back to the Wild, Education and Wildlife Education. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

Huron County Board of Elections: 8 a.m., 180 Milan Ave., Norwalk. Regular meeting.

Huron Soil and Water Conservation District Board meeting: 8 p.m., Service Center, 8 Fair Road, Norwalk.

Clogging 101 class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Western square dancing: 7-9 p.m., Pleasant Elementary School, 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk. Good times, meet people, singles welcome. 419-668-4655.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Miller’s, 117 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Free Breastfeeding Clinic: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Lactation consultants answer questions, weigh babies. 419-557-7596.

Fisher-Titus Medical Center Auxiliary $6 Sale Event: 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Ghrist Room, 272 Benedict Ave., Norwalk. Huge selection of items. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary.

CPR and First Aid course: 4-9 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Learn to recognize and treat adult emergencies until medical personnel arrive. Includes Heartsaver CPR, first aid and AED. Prepayment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Magruder Hospital Pilates: 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Dregenfly Art: Yoga with Jaya: 10-11:30 a.m.; Raja Luna Yoga with Jamie: 6:30 p.m., 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session, packages available. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 2-7 p.m., American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Bring ID and list of medications. To schedule 800-RedCross or redcross.org, walk-ins welcome. All donors receive American Red Cross totebag. Enjoy open face roast beef dinner.

Certified Health Insurance Marketplace Navigator: 6-8 p.m., Ida Rupp Public Library, Port Clinton. To help with enrollment in Marketplace health insurance, answer questions. Walk-ins welcome or schedule with Marnie, 419-349-1778 or areyoucoveredohio.org.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Adventure Tots: 10:30-11 a.m., Enchanted Cottage, 4011 Cleveland Road, Huron. Ages 0-6 with adult discover nature. Limit 10, registration required; Get Fit Club - Tai Chi: 6-7 p.m., Osborn Park, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron.

ENTERTAINMENT

Show Up, Go Up open mic night: 7-9 p.m., Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sing, dance, poetry, music - all talents welcome. Free pizza slice to first 10 performers. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Berlin Public Library Twist and Shout: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop in for interactive dance party for little ones; Teen Trivia Tuesday: 3-4 p.m. 419-588-2250.

Sandusky Library Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Ida Rupp Public Library Teen Game Day: 3-5 p.m.; Eucher Game Night: 5:30-8 p.m. 419-732-3212.

Fremont Birchard Library hosts author Larry Michaels: 6:30 p.m. Discussion and book signing of “Along the Sandusky River,” 419-334-7101.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Breastfeeding Support Group: 11 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2117 ext. 6491.

Alzheimer’s Support Group: 3:30 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2117 ext. 3112.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. WHAM/Healthy Lifestyles: 5 p.m.; NAMI Connections: 6:30 P.M. Peer Support Group; Hope, Faith and Courage Cocaine Anonymous CA: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Support group for abused women. Tuesdays, in Norwalk. 419-626-2200 or 800-953-2207.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

AA 12-step Meeting: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St., Huron. Information, 419-239-9243.

Recovery Fellowship: 6:30 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St., Berlin Heights. Hope for everyday battles.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

UAW Local 913 retiree’s dinner meeting: noon, 3114 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Meatloaf dinner. Insurance vendors present.

Firelands Audubon Society - Cats, Cares, Windows & Turbines: 7-9 p.m., Osborn Erie MetroParks Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Dr. Travis L. DeVault, USDA, presents human-induced mortality in wild birds. Details at firelandsaudubonsociety.org.

Perkins Township Trustees: 6 p.m., Administration Building, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Public welcome. Agenda posted at perkinstownship.com.

Firelands Toastmasters Club 391: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays, St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Have fun, learn speaking skills, visitors welcome. Elaine Waterfield 419-627-9623.

Ballroom Dance: 7-9 p.m., United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. In memory of Joe. Cost: 2 canned good items for food pantry.

Converging Paths Meditation Center Meditation Sessions: 7-8:30 p.m., Boeckling House, 614 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. $5. Information, jccyoung@aol.com, 419-602-1556, or smithdocs.net/ConvergingPaths.

Sandusky Exchange Club: noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Guests welcome. Information, 419-366-1543.

Art lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Fisher-Titus Medical Center Auxiliary $6 sales event: 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Ghrist Room, 272 Benedict Ave., Norwalk. Huge selection of items. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary.

Magruder Hospital strength training: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; yoga 6:30 p.m. magruderhospital.com or 419-635-2337.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. Call for schedule, 419-483-4040 ext. 4206 or bellevuehospital.com.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. All ages and fitness levels. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $10 per class or $32 for four classes.

Sobriety with a Twist - free gentle yoga: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. For those touched by addiction. Mats provided. Sharon, 419-366-6271.

First United Church of Christ Yoga: 8:30-9:30 a.m., 802 Prairie St., Marblehead. With Katy Mazzeo. $6/class. Use side door.