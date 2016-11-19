Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Grace Episcopal Church Community Free Meal: 4:30-5:30 p.m., 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. All are welcome.

Community Breakfast: 8-10:30 a.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church. 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky.

Coffee with the Commissioners: 9 a.m., Mr. Smith’s Coffee House, 140 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Residents invited to bring questions or concerns. Hosted by Commissioners Richard Brady, Nikki Lloyd and Dave Waddington.

Gathering of Gifts: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ernsthausen Rec Center, 100 Republic Ave., Norwalk. Craft and merchandise show. Variety of vendors. Door prizes.

Holiday Handicraft Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Clyde V.F.W. Hall, 847 W. Maple St., Clyde. Lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m., door prizes. Sponsored by Ladies Auxiliary.

Fremont YMCA Craft and Vendor Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10000 North St., Fremont. Over 100 booths, from baby to body, home to health, sports to country. 419-332-9622 or ATtheY.org.

Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Edison Middle School, Berlin Heights. Berlin Heights Garden Club selling fresh arrangements and wreaths, vendors, refreshments and more. Accepting new members, 440-965-4448.

Berlin Heights Methodist Church Bazaar: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St. Homemade mincemeat, applebutter, baked goods, white elephants, lunch.

Disasters of Ohio’s Lake Erie Islands: 1 p.m., Maritime Museum, 125 Meigs St., Sandusky. An Historical Program Series, presented by author Wendy Koile. Included with museum admission. 419-624-0474.

Amy’s LuLaRoe Pop-Up Boutique: 4-5:30 p.m., Colonial Gardens, 3506 Hull Road, Huron. Over 1200 pieces in person to try on.

Texas Hold'em Tournament: Noon, Bellevue Elks Lodge, 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

Photos with Santa: 9 a.m.-noon, Dumminger Photography, 901 E. State St., Fremont. Pets allowed if under control. 5x7 $8.95.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Project Feederwatch: 10-11 a.m., East Sandusky Bay Eagle Point, 3819 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Winter-long bird survey. Limit 10, registration required; Fall Colors Walk: 1-3 p.m., Edison Woods, 8111 Smokey Road, Berlin Heights. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Sunshine Boys:” 8 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Harlequins Coach House Theatre, 414 Wayne St., Sandusky. Neil Simon comedy. Tickets $15 at the door or harlequinstheatre.org/tickets.

Public Ballroom Dance: 6:30-10 p.m., Grand Upper Ballroom, Milan Township Hall, 25 Park St. Sponsored by Sandusky USA Dance. 6:30 p.m. potluck and snacks; 7 p.m. dance lessons, open dancing, mixers until 10 p.m. Tickets $10. Information, 419-929-1114 or usaDanceSandusky.org.

Organ Christmas Concert: 3-5 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 147 W. Forest St., Clyde. Featuring Linda Thorbahn. Informal, come and go as you please.

Rock the Red Kettle at the Rockin’ Horse Saloon: 6-10 p.m., 8315 Milan Road. Featuring Josh Boyd and the VIP Band. Proceeds benefit the Salvation Army. Admission $5 or 5 canned goods, or one toy. 419-502-2240 or facebook.com/rockinhorsesaloonsandusky.

Bellevue District Dance: 7-11 p.m., Bierkeller Pub rear entrance, 600 Southwest St., Bellevue. DJ music, refreshments available. Tickets $7. 419-483-5553.

Live Bluegrass music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Berlin Library Build-a-Bird-Feeder: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Build and decorate bird feeder from upcycled materials. 419-588-2250.

Milan Public Library “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” Party: 10-11:30 a.m. Create your own beasts and potions. Snacks served. Registration required, 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library International Game Day: 2:30-4 p.m. Ages 9-18 play video and board games, take pictures in Digital Media Studio; iMake Lab: 2:30-4 p.m. Stop by for photos with backgrounds from popular video games. 419-625-3834., sanduskylib.org.

Clyde Public Library Harvest Amigos: 1-2 p.m. In honor of Winesburg Weekend, join the Harvest Amigos after the Gingerbread Program for Christmas music and refreshments. 419-547-7174, clydelibrary.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Come as You Are Recovery Ministry: 6-8 p.m. third Saturday monthly, 2401 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Enjoy gospel music, fellowship and potluck. Bring dish to share. One day at a time recovering through Jesus.

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Breastfeeding Basics Class: 10 a.m.-noon, Firelands Regional Medical Center. New parents learn benefits of breastfeeding, tips and techniques. Cost $10. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

St. Paul Lutheran Church Welcome Table: noon-1:30 p.m., 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. Free community meal. Everyone welcome. Handicap accessible. 419-625-6800.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m., 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

Certified Health Insurance Marketplace Navigator: 1-4:30 p.m., Huron Public Library. To help with enrollment in Marketplace health insurance, answer questions. Walk-ins welcome or schedule with Marnie, 419-349-1778 or areyoucoveredohio.org.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner: 11 a.m. worship, followed by dinner at 1 p.m. Church of God, 1461 S. Main St., Clyde.

Breakfast Buffet: 8 a.m.-noon, Knights of Columbus Hall, Peru Center Road, Monroeville. Adults $7, kids $3, public welcome.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Project Feederwatch: 10-11 a.m., East Sandusky Bay Eagle Point, 3819 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Winter-long bird survey. Limit 10, registration required; Extended Hike: 2-4 p.m., Castalia Quarry, 8404 Ohio 101. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Sunshine Boys:” 2 p.m., Harlequins Coach House Theatre, 414 Wayne St., Sandusky. Neil Simon comedy. Tickets $15 at the door or harlequinstheatre.org/tickets.

Musical Grooves: 3 p.m., Terra State Community College Ronald L. Neeley Conference Center, 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont. Featuring Terra Brass Choir and Percussion Studio Ensemble. 419-559-2379.

Yiddishe Cup Klezmer Band: 3:30 p.m., Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Road, Port Clinton. Presented by Musical Arts Series, Klezmer music originated by Jewish troubadours. Tickets $15, students free, reception follows performance.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 2-6 pm., First United Methodist Church, 60 W. Main St., Norwalk. Bring ID and list of medications. To schedule 800-RedCross or redcross.org, walk-ins welcome. Enjoy free community dinner 5-6:30 p.m.

Senior Open House: 4-6 p.m., Port Clinton Senior Center, 310 E. Third St., Port Clinton. Featuring hand crafted pinatas to be given to local National Guard Units. Accepting donations of candy, in original packaging, for the pinatas. 419-341-1080.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks History: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Osborn Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Enjoy a hot beverage while learning park history. 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library STEM Spectacular: 4-5 p.m. Fun activities on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Registration, 419-499-41173.

Sandusky Library Native Americans in Erie County: 6:30 p.m. Jean Gardner presents artifacts from Follet House Museum. All ages; Grab Bag take and make craft: Nov. 21-26. Pick up a surprise craft to take home. All ages; Undercover Adventures: 4-5 p.m. Ages 6-12 follow clues, solve mystery. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Monroeville Public Library: Storytime, 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Erie County Genealogical Society Meeting: 6 p.m., Sandusky Library. Henry Timman presents Firelands of Ohio Records. Social hour at 6 p.m., meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Sandusky City School Board: 8 a.m., 407 Decatur St. Regular meeting.

Erie County Veterans Service Executive Work Session: 3 p.m., to discuss personnel; Commission Meeting: 3:30 p.m., Services Center, 2900 Columbus Ave., Room 237. Executive session followed by open session. 419-627-7651.

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Heather Tuttle, Back to the Wild, Education and Wildlife Education. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

Huron County Board of Elections: 8 a.m., 180 Milan Ave., Norwalk. Regular meeting.

Huron Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting: 8 p.m., Service Center, 8 Fair Road, Norwalk.

Clogging 101 class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Western Square Dancing: 7-9 p.m., Pleasant Elementary School, 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk. Good times, meet people, singles welcome. 419-668-4655.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Miller’s, 117 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Free Breastfeeding Clinic: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Lactation consultants answer questions, weigh babies. 419-557-7596.

Fisher-Titus Medical Center Auxiliary $6 Sale Event: 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Ghrist Room, 272 Benedict Ave., Norwalk. Huge selection of items. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary.

CPR and First Aid Course: 4-9 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Learn to recognize and treat adult emergencies until medical personnel arrive. Includes Heartsaver CPR, first aid and AED. Prepayment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Magruder Hospital Pilates: 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Dregenfly Art: Yoga with Jaya: 10-11:30 a.m.; and Raja Luna Yoga with Jamie: 6:30 p.m., 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session, packages available. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.