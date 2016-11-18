Community Calendar

Oak Harbor Community Christmas Decorating Contest: Residents within Oak Harbor Public Power service area decorate property for the holiday season. Winner receives bragging right and free electric for December. Entry fee $10. Forms available at Chamber of Commerce or Radiant Development Group, details on form. Must be returned by 4 p.m. Dec. 9.

Baby and Me Class: 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 1, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus, Children’s S.P.O.T. For newborns to 8 months. Parents learn important aspects of development, tummy time, toy choices, language development. Free class, limited space. RSVP by Nov. 28, 419-557-7076.

Community Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Grace Lutheran Church, 705 W. State St., Fremont. Featuring the Toledo Symphony. Tickets $5-$10 at the church 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, or at the door.

Holiday Choral Festival: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Terra State Campus; or 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Sandusky State Theatre. “And to the World Joy” featuring Terra Choral Society and orchestra with Port Clinton and Woodmore high school choirs, Fremont School of Ballet. Tickets $10, 419-559-2379 for Friday; 419-625-1950 for Saturday. President’s Scholarship Dinner/Show package for Friday, call, 419-559-2261.

Coats for Caring: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3, Sandusky Mall. Collecting new and gently used coats and warm clothing for families in need. Stuff the VLFCU cuBe. Clothing to be distributed by Erie and Huron County Jobs & Family Services.

Erie County Chapter 60 PERI Christmas Luncheon: noon Dec. 7, American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Music during meal, door prizes and veterans gifts following election of officers. RSVP by Dec. 1 to Linda Johnson, 419-684-7006. Guests welcome.

Naughty or Nice? A Christmas Cabaret: 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Bellevue Society for the Arts, 205 Maple St., Bellevue. Dinner includes cube steak, baked potato, peas and peppermint bark cheesecake. Ticket $20, limited seating, RSVP to 419-484-2787.

Sandusky County YMCA 2017 bus trip: The Holy Land Experience and Show Tour, Orlando, Fla. Packages include lodging, meals, show, motor coach and more. Downpayment due Dec. 15. Very limited seating. Details and reservations at 419-332-9622.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Grace Episcopal Church Community Free Meal: 4:30-5:30 p.m., 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. All are welcome.

Community Breakfast: 8-10:30 a.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church. 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky.

Coffee with the Commissioners: 9 a.m., Mr. Smith’s Coffee House, 140 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Residents invited to bring questions or concerns. Hosted by Commissioners Richard Brady, Nikki Lloyd and Dave Waddington.

Gathering of Gifts: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ernsthausen Rec Center, 100 Republic Ave., Norwalk. Craft and merchandise show. Variety of vendors. Door prizes.

Holiday Handicraft Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Clyde V.F.W. Hall, 847 W. Maple St., Clyde. Lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m., door prizes. Sponsored by Ladies Auxiliary.

Fremont YMCA Craft and Vendor Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10000 North St., Fremont. Over 100 booths, from baby to body, home to health, sports to country. 419-332-9622 or ATtheY.org.

Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Edison Middle School, Berlin Heights. Berlin Heights Garden Club selling fresh arrangements and wreaths, vendors, refreshments and more. Accepting new members, 440-965-4448.

Berlin Heights Methodist Church Bazaar: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St. Homemade mincemeat, applebutter, baked goods, white elephants, lunch.

Disasters of Ohio’s Lake Erie Islands: 1 p.m., Maritime Museum, 125 Meigs St., Sandusky. An Historical Program Series, presented by author Wendy Koile. Included with museum admission. 419-624-0474.

Amy’s LuLaRoe Pop-Up Boutique: 4-5:30 p.m., Colonial Gardens, 3506 Hull Road, Huron. Over 1200 pieces in person to try on.

Texas Hold'em Tournament: Noon, Bellevue Elks Lodge, 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

Photos with Santa: 9 a.m.-noon, Dumminger Photography, 901 E. State St., Fremont. Pets allowed if under control. 5x7 $8.95.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Project Feederwatch: 10-11 a.m., East Sandusky Bay Eagle Point, 3819 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Winter-long bird survey. Limit 10, registration required; Fall Colors Walk: 1-3 p.m., Edison Woods, 8111 Smokey Road, Berlin Heights. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Sunshine Boys:” 8 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Harlequins Coach House Theatre, 414 Wayne St., Sandusky. Neil Simon comedy. Tickets $15 at the door or harlequinstheatre.org/tickets.

Public Ballroom Dance: 6:30-10 p.m., Grand Upper Ballroom, Milan Township Hall, 25 Park St. Sponsored by Sandusky USA Dance. 6:30 p.m. potluck and snacks; 7 p.m. dance lessons, open dancing, mixers until 10 p.m. Tickets $10. Information, 419-929-1114 or usaDanceSandusky.org.

Organ Christmas Concert: 3-5 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 147 W. Forest St., Clyde. Featuring Linda Thorbahn. Informal, come and go as you please.

Rock the Red Kettle at the Rockin’ Horse Saloon: 6-10 p.m., 8315 Milan Road. Featuring Josh Boyd and the VIP Band. Proceeds benefit the Salvation Army. Admission $5 or 5 canned goods, or one toy. 419-502-2240 or facebook.com/rockinhorsesaloonsandusky.

Bellevue District Dance: 7-11 p.m., Bierkeller Pub rear entrance, 600 Southwest St., Bellevue. DJ music, refreshments available. Tickets $7. 419-483-5553.

Live Bluegrass music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Berlin Library Build-a-Bird-Feeder: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Build and decorate bird feeder from upcycled materials. 419-588-2250.

Milan Public Library “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” Party: 10-11:30 a.m. Create your own beasts and potions. Snacks served. Registration required, 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library International Game Day: 2:30-4 p.m. Ages 9-18 play video and board games, take pictures in Digital Media Studio; iMake Lab: 2:30-4 p.m. Stop by for photos with backgrounds from popular video games. 419-625-3834., sanduskylib.org.

Clyde Public Library Harvest Amigos: 1-2 p.m. In honor of Winesburg Weekend, join the Harvest Amigos after the Gingerbread Program for Christmas music and refreshments. 419-547-7174, clydelibrary.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Come as You Are Recovery Ministry: 6-8 p.m. third Saturday monthly, 2401 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Enjoy gospel music, fellowship and potluck. Bring dish to share. One day at a time recovering through Jesus.

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Breastfeeding Basics Class: 10 a.m.-noon, Firelands Regional Medical Center. New parents learn benefits of breastfeeding, tips and techniques. Cost $10. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

St. Paul Lutheran Church Welcome Table: noon-1:30 p.m., 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. Free community meal. Everyone welcome. Handicap accessible. 419-625-6800.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m., 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

Certified Health Insurance Marketplace Navigator: 1-4:30 p.m., Huron Public Library. To help with enrollment in Marketplace health insurance, answer questions. Walk-ins welcome or schedule with Marnie, 419-349-1778 or areyoucoveredohio.org.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner: 11 a.m. worship, followed by dinner at 1 p.m. Church of God, 1461 S. Main St., Clyde.

Breakfast Buffet: 8 a.m.-noon, Knights of Columbus Hall, Peru Center Road, Monroeville. Adults $7, kids $3, public welcome.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Project Feederwatch: 10-11 a.m., East Sandusky Bay Eagle Point, 3819 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Winter-long bird survey. Limit 10, registration required; Extended Hike: 2-4 p.m., Castalia Quarry, 8404 Ohio 101. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Sunshine Boys:” 2 p.m., Harlequins Coach House Theatre, 414 Wayne St., Sandusky. Neil Simon comedy. Tickets $15 at the door or harlequinstheatre.org/tickets.

Musical Grooves: 3 p.m., Terra State Community College Ronald L. Neeley Conference Center, 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont. Featuring Terra Brass Choir and Percussion Studio Ensemble. 419-559-2379.

Yiddishe Cup Klezmer Band: 3:30 p.m., Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Road, Port Clinton. Presented by Musical Arts Series, Klezmer music originated by Jewish troubadours. Tickets $15, students free, reception follows performance.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.