Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Magruder Hospital. To schedule call 800-REDCROSS or redcrossblood.org. Sponsor code MAGRUDER HOSP. Walk-ins welcome. 419-732-4061.

Photos with Santa: 4-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dumminger Photography, 901 E. State St., Fremont. Pets allowed if under control. 5x7 $8.95.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Archery Basics: 7-9 p.m., Osborn Park Shelter 4, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 7 and older learn about archery, practice basic skills. Limit 10, registration required, 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Sunshine Boys:” 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Harlequins Coach House Theatre, 414 Wayne St., Sandusky. Neil Simon comedy. Tickets $15 at the door or harlequinstheatre.org/tickets.

Middle School Dance: 7-9 p.m., Ernsthausen Recreation Center Perkins Family Gym, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. All area 7th and 8th graders invited. Cost $4, dress code casual, but appropriate. 419-663-6775.

Live Bluegrass music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Ida Rupp Public Library Yoga with Linda Green: 8:15-9:30 a.m., bring mat, wear loose clothes, no eating 1 hour prior; Friday Morning Book Discussion: 10-11 a.m. “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrick Backman; Movies at the Library: 7-9 p.m. “Star Trek Beyond.” 419-732-3212.

Milan Public Library Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. Information, 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m.; NAMI Connections: 11 a.m., peer support group; 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Huron Garden Club: 11:30 a.m. lunch at Bob Evans, 4321 Milan Road, Sandusky; Meeting: 1 p.m., Corso’s Greenhouse, 3404 Milan Road, Sandusky. Presentations, election of officers. 419-433-2661.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital flu shot clinic: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Health screenings: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Senior Center, Clyde. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free health screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m. 419-663-6775.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Grace Episcopal Church Community Free Meal: 4:30-5:30 p.m., 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. All are welcome.

Community Breakfast: 8-10:30 a.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church. 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky.

Gathering of Gifts: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ernsthausen Rec Center, 100 Republic Ave., Norwalk. Craft and merchandise show. Variety of vendors. Door prizes.

Holiday Handicraft Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Clyde V.F.W. Hall, 847 W. Maple St., Clyde. Lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m., door prizes. Sponsored by Ladies Auxiliary.

Fremont YMCA Craft and Vendor Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10000 North St., Fremont. Over 100 booths, from baby to body, home to health, sports to country. 419-332-9622 or ATtheY.org.

Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Edison Middle School, Berlin Heights. Berlin Heights Garden Club selling fresh arrangements and wreaths, vendors, refreshments and more. Accepting new members, 440-965-4448.

Berlin Heights Methodist Church Bazaar: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St. Homemade mincemeat, applebutter, baked goods, white elephants, lunch.

Disasters of Ohio’s Lake Erie Islands: 1 p.m., Maritime Museum, 125 Meigs St., Sandusky. An Historical Program Series, presented by author Wendy Koile. Included with museum admission. 419-624-0474.

Amy’s LuLaRoe Pop-Up Boutique: 4-5:30 p.m., Colonial Gardens, 3506 Hull Road, Huron. Over 1200 pieces in person to try on.

Texas Hold'em Tournament: Noon, Bellevue Elks Lodge, 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Project Feederwatch: 10-11 a.m., East Sandusky Bay Eagle Point, 3819 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Winter-long bird survey. Limit 10, registration required; Fall Colors Walk: 1-3 p.m., Edison Woods, 8111 Smokey Road, Berlin Heights. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Sunshine Boys:” 8 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Harlequins Coach House Theatre, 414 Wayne St., Sandusky. Neil Simon comedy. Tickets $15 at the door or harlequinstheatre.org/tickets.

Public Ballroom Dance: 6:30-10 p.m., Grand Upper Ballroom, Milan Township Hall, 25 Park St. Sponsored by Sandusky USA Dance. 6:30 p.m. potluck and snacks; 7 p.m. dance lessons, open dancing, mixers until 10 p.m. Tickets $10. Information, 419-929-1114 or usaDanceSandusky.org.

Organ Christmas Concert: 3-5 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 147 W. Forest St., Clyde. Featuring Linda Thorbahn. Informal, come and go as you please.

Rock the Red Kettle at the Rockin’ Horse Saloon: 6-10 p.m., 8315 Milan Road. Featuring Josh Boyd and the VIP Band. Proceeds benefit the Salvation Army. Admission $5 or 5 canned goods, or one toy. 419-502-2240 or facebook.com/rockinhorsesaloonsandusky.

Bellevue District Dance: 7-11 p.m., Bierkeller Pub rear entrance, 600 Southwest St., Bellevue. DJ music, refreshments available. Tickets $7. 419-483-5553.

Live Bluegrass music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Berlin Library Build-a-Bird-Feeder: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Build and decorate bird feeder from upcycled materials. 419-588-2250.

Milan Public Library “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” Party: 10-11:30 a.m. Create your own beasts and potions. Snacks served. Registration required, 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library International Game Day: 2:30-4 p.m. Ages 9-18 play video and board games, take pictures in Digital Media Studio; iMake Lab: 2:30-4 p.m. Stop by for photos with backgrounds from popular video games. 419-625-3834., sanduskylib.org.

Clyde Public Library Harvest Amigos: 1-2 p.m. In honor of Winesburg Weekend, join the Harvest Amigos after the Gingerbread Program for Christmas music and refreshments. 419-547-7174, clydelibrary.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Come as You Are Recovery Ministry: 6-8 p.m. third Saturday monthly, 2401 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Enjoy gospel music, fellowship and potluck. Bring dish to share. One day at a time recovering through Jesus.

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Breastfeeding Basics Class: 10 a.m.-noon, Firelands Regional Medical Center. New parents learn benefits of breastfeeding, tips and techniques. Cost $10. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.