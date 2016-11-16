Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Free Thanksgiving Dinner: 5 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church Guild Hall, 214 E. Second St., Port Clinton. Co-hosted with Peace Lutheran Church. Complete dinner with all the trimmings. Carryout available.

Sandusky High School Class of 55 luncheon: noon, Manny’s Restaurant, 6201 Milan Road, Sandusky.

Firelands Regional Medical Center Job Fair: 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Mylander Conference room, 1111 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Meet representatives about nursing, counseling, medical assistants, registration, laboratory, respiratory therapy, security, housekeeping, dietary. Registration required, 419-557-6262. Details at firelands.com.

Skate World Toddler Day: noon-5 p.m., 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

ENTERTAINMENT

A Night of Tuba: 6 p.m., Terra State Community College Recital Hall, 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont. Master class and recital with Kevin Grahm. Free, open to public. 419-559-2379.

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Berlin Public Library Story Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board; Get in the Game: 4-5 p.m. Stop in for some group games for all ages; Teen DIY: 6-7 p.m. Ages 14-18 make watercolor coffee mugs. Registration required; Adult Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m., “Black Friday” a Maggie O’Dell novel by Alex Kava. 419-588-2250.

Sandusky Library Play.Learn.Grow: 10:30-11:3- a.m. Ages 0-3, with adult, siblings 5 and younger welcome. Focus on early intervention of child development. Vouchers for transportation on SPARC available free of charge. Registration required, 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Ida Rupp Public Library Teen Game Day: 3-5 p.m.; Page to Screen Discussion: 7-8 p.m. “Silver Linings Playbook.” Was the book better than the movie? 419-732-3212

Erie Island Public Library Movie Night: 5-6:45 p.m. “Somewhere in Time.” Rated PG, refreshments served. 419-285-4004.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Diabetic Support Group: noon third Thursday each month, Magruder Hospital. Share ideas, recipes, resources. Bring a lunch or purchase one at Fulton Street Cafe. 419-798-5986.

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA, 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

First Congregational United Church of Christ Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. “Saving Jesus Redux: Incarnation.” Registration and class materials, 419-625-8105.

Sandusky City School Board: 8 a.m., 407 Decatur St. Special meeting.

Erie County Democratic Party Committee Meeting: 6:30 p.m. third Thursday each month, UAW Local 913 Union Hall, 3114 Hayes Ave., Sandusky.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Advanced Cardiac Life Support for Healthcare Professionals: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Must have current CPR card. Pre-payment required. 419-660-2646.

Cataract Coffee Break: 5 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Ophthalmologist on-hand to answer questions. Refreshments provided. Limited seating, registration 419-660-2828.

Treatment Options for Kidney Patients: 1-3 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Presented by Kristi Schultz, RN, Mansfield Kidney Center. Registration required, 419-775-1731.

Walk with a Doc: 5:30 p.m., Ernsthausen Community Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Join Fisher-Titus Dr. Chris Brown, as he discusses diabetes. Information, 419-660-2528 or fisher-titus.org.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.

Gentle Yoga: 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 930 Main St., Huron. No experience necessary, bring mat/blanket, no eating 2 hours prior. Arrive 15 minutes early to first class. $7 drop in/$20 per month. Karen, 419-366-1051.

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Magruder Hospital. To schedule call 800-REDCROSS or redcrossblood.org. Sponsor code MAGRUDER HOSP. Walk-ins welcome. 419-732-4061.

Photos with Santa: 4-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dumminger Photography, 901 E. State St., Fremont. Pets allowed if under control. 5x7 $8.95.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Archery Basics: 7-9 p.m., Osborn Park Shelter 4, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 7 and older learn about archery, practice basic skills. Limit 10, registration required, 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Sunshine Boys:” 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Harlequins Coach House Theatre, 414 Wayne St., Sandusky. Neil Simon comedy. Tickets $15 at the door or harlequinstheatre.org/tickets.

Middle School Dance: 7-9 p.m., Ernsthausen Recreation Center Perkins Family Gym, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. All area 7th and 8th graders invited. Cost $4, dress code casual, but appropriate. 419-663-6775.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Ida Rupp Public Library Yoga with Linda Green: 8:15-9:30 a.m., bring mat, wear loose clothes, no eating 1 hour prior; Friday Morning Book Discussion: 10-11 a.m. “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrick Backman; Movies at the Library: 7-9 p.m. “Star Trek Beyond.” 419-732-3212.

Milan Public Library Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. Information, 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m.; NAMI Connections: 11 a.m., peer support group; 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Huron Garden Club: 11:30 a.m. lunch at Bob Evans, 4321 Milan Road, Sandusky; Meeting: 1 p.m., Corso’s Greenhouse, 3404 Milan Road, Sandusky. Presentations, election of officers. 419-433-2661.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Health Screenings: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Senior Center, Clyde. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free health screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m. 419-663-6775.