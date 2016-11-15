Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Catholic Community Supper Program: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. All are welcome; no charge. For free ride call Sandusky Transit System, 419-627-0740. Closed first Wednesday every month.

Sandusky High School Class of 1941 Breakfast: 9 a.m., Berardi’s Restaurant, 1019 Perkins Ave. Class members, spouses and guests welcome. WLEC-1450 for weather cancellations. Information 419-627-8673.

Sandusky Firefighter retirees breakfast: 9 a.m., American Legion Post 83, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. All retirees welcome.

Martin Luther - His Life and Times and Religious Reforms: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Erie MetroParks Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Presented by Lutheran Church Missouri Synod/Erie Shores Mission. A public service of Trinity Evangelical Church, Elmore.

Humane Society of Erie County Bingo: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. start time, American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society. 419-626-6220.

Bellevue Elks Bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

SHS Class of 64 Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Sail In, every Wednesday.

Ghostly Manor/Skate World: Family Fun Night: 4-8 p.m., 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Admission $5 - includes roller skating, bounce houses, play area, 2 slices of pizza, pop. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Milan Towpath, 99 N. Main St., Milan; Wonderful Watercolors: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center. Clela Stelnicki gives step-by-step directions. $60 for four weeks or $15 per class. Register by calling Clela, 440-371-5637, or email clelasart@gmail.com; 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Ida Rupp Library Photography Class: 6 p.m. today, Nov. 16, 30. Bill Gordon teaches 3 photography sessions. Topic: Creative Photography. Limited class size, registration required; Cookbook Club: 6-7 p.m. Rocco Dispirito. Make and bring one regular-sized recipe to taste and share. 419-732-3212, idarupp.org.

Milan Public Library Adult Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m. “Black Friday” a Maggie O’Dell novel by Alex Kava. 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library Toddler Tales: 10:30 a.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 11:15 a.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration, 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky PFLAG Support Group: 6:30 p.m., Sandusky Library. Promoting health and wellbeing of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender persons, family and friends.

Peer to Peer Support Group: 6-7:30 p.m., third Wednesday each month, Magruder Hospital. National Alliance on Mental Illness. Information, 419-732-6264.

Emotions Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Room 5. 12-step program to help people cope with stress, depression, anxiety. 419-616-3261, emotionsanonymous.org.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Recovery Meditation: 4 p.m.; Taking Back Ohio Alt. Peer Group: 5:30 p.m.; Freedom Road AA: 8 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377.

Celebrate Recovery program: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Chapel 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. For those struggling with any type of addiction, habit or hang up. 419-627-0208, thechapel.tv.

Family Recovery Support Group: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Open to families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. 419-626-9156 ext. 116.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Firelands Historical Society: 7 p.m., 9 Case Ave., Norwalk. Author and historian Eric Ebinger presents a look into the life of President Rutherford B. Hayes.

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky: Noon-1 p.m., American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Erin Cremean, 419-984-1086 or sanduskykiwanis.org.

Singles Club of Erie County: 7 p.m., Kokomo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. Food, drinks, dancing and socializing. 419-271-4689.

Art lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Health screenings: 9-11 a.m., Miller’s SuperValu, Clyde. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free health screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

COPD Community Forum: 6 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center Jennings Auditorium, parking lot B. “Respiratory Home Care Equipment: Ask the Experts.” For those living with lung disease, breathing problems. 419-660-2117 ext. 6488.

Blood pressure screenings: 8 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Care Family Medicine, 187 W. Main St., New London. Also offering blood draws and kids bicycle helmets. Information, 419-929-4357.

Tai Chi: 8:30 a.m., Norwalk Senior Center. $5/class. 419-668-6245.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. 419-483-4040 ext. 4206.

Chair Yoga: noon- 12:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $5 per class.

Bodi N Balance: Zumba, Yoga, Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Magruder Hospital Pilates: 5:30 p.m., $4. Information, 419-333-0221.

Restorative Yoga: 6 p.m., Divine Awakenings, 1002 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. One hour practice, $9. 419-366-6271.

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Free Thanksgiving Dinner: 5 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church Guild Hall, 214 E. Second St., Port Clinton. Co-hosted with Peace Lutheran Church. Complete dinner with all the trimmings. Carryout available.

Sandusky High School Class of 55 luncheon: noon, Manny’s Restaurant, 6201 Milan Road, Sandusky.

Firelands Regional Medical Center Job Fair: 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Mylander Conference room, 1111 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Meet representatives about nursing, counseling, medical assistants, registration, laboratory, respiratory therapy, security, housekeeping, dietary. Registration required, 419-557-6262. Details at firelands.com.

Skate World Toddler Day: noon-5 p.m., 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

ENTERTAINMENT

A Night of Tuba: 6 p.m., Terra State Community College Recital Hall, 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont. Master class and recital with Kevin Grahm. Free, open to public. 419-559-2379.

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Berlin Public Library Story Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board; Get in the Game: 4-5 p.m. Stop in for some group games for all ages; Teen DIY: 6-7 p.m. Ages 14-18 make watercolor coffee mugs. Registration required; Adult Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m., “Black Friday” a Maggie O’Dell novel by Alex Kava. 419-588-2250.

Sandusky Library Play.Learn.Grow: 10:30-11:3- a.m. Ages 0-3, with adult, siblings 5 and younger welcome. Focus on early intervention of child development. Vouchers for transportation on SPARC available free of charge. Registration required, 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Ida Rupp Public Library Teen Game Day: 3-5 p.m.; Page to Screen Discussion: 7-8 p.m. “Silver Linings Playbook.” Was the book better than the movie? 419-732-3212

Erie Island Public Library Movie Night: 5-6:45 p.m. “Somewhere in Time.” Rated PG, refreshments served. 419-285-4004.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Diabetic Support Group: noon third Thursday each month, Magruder Hospital. Share ideas, recipes, resources. Bring a lunch or purchase one at Fulton Street Cafe. 419-798-5986.

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA, 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

First Congregational United Church of Christ Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. “Saving Jesus Redux: Incarnation.” Registration and class materials, 419-625-8105.

Sandusky City School Board: 8 a.m., 407 Decatur St. Special meeting.

Erie County Democratic Party Committee Meeting: 6:30 p.m. third Thursday each month, UAW Local 913 Union Hall, 3114 Hayes Ave., Sandusky.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Advanced Cardiac Life Support for Healthcare Professionals: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Must have current CPR card. Pre-payment required. 419-660-2646.

Cataract Coffee Break: 5 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Ophthalmologist on-hand to answer questions. Refreshments provided. Limited seating, registration 419-660-2828.

Treatment Options for Kidney Patients: 1-3 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Presented by Kristi Schultz, RN, Mansfield Kidney Center. Registration required, 419-775-1731.

Walk with a Doc: 5:30 p.m., Ernsthausen Community Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Join Fisher-Titus Dr. Chris Brown, as he discusses diabetes. Information, 419-660-2528 or fisher-titus.org.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.

Gentle Yoga: 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 930 Main St., Huron. No experience necessary, bring mat/blanket, no eating 2 hours prior. Arrive 15 minutes early to first class. $7 drop in/$20 per month. Karen, 419-366-1051.