Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Classmates of SHS 1950 lunch: 11:30 a.m., Huron Yacht Club, 350 Huron St.

“History of Ottawa County, The First 175 Years” reception: 2:30 p.m., Ottawa County Courthouse, Port Clinton. Author Patrick O’Keefe signs books, shares excerpts, refreshments follow presentation. Sponsored by Ottawa County Historical Society. Details, keepers.house.

Free pancake breakfast: 8-9:30 a.m., The Meadows at Osborn Park, 3916 Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Pancakes, sausage, bacon, applesauce and coffee. RSVP appreciated, 419-627-8733.

Pizza Palooza: 4:30-7 p.m., Edison High School cafeteria, Milan. Hosted by Edison High School Interact Club, sponsored by Rotary Club of Milan. Tickets $5-$10. Six pizza vendors for all you care to eat. Proceeds benefit international, school and community projects.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Get Fit Club - Tai Chi: 6-7 p.m., Osborn Park, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron.

ENTERTAINMENT

Show Up, Go Up Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m., Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sing, dance, poetry, music - all talents welcome. Free pizza slice to first 10 performers. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Twist and Shout Tuesday: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interactive dance party for little ones. 419-499-4117.

Ida Rupp Public Library Teen Art Club: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Grades 6-12 bring sketchbook, drawing paper work on creations. Art supplies, sketchbooks and coloring books available. 419-732-3212.

Sandusky Library Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Clyde Public Library Knifty Knitters: 9 a.m.-noon. Pros and beginners create items for charity. 419-547-7174, clydelibrary.org.

Erie Islands Public Library Lovely Leather Class: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Bring cutting board and hammer, leather and designs provided. 3 projects to pick from. 419-285-4004.

Berlin Public Library Teen Trivia Tuesday: 3-4 p.m. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Alzheimer’s Support Group: 7 p.m., FRMC South Campus, 1912 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Darla Gaiser RPh, FASCP, presents “Medication Update.”

Breastfeeding Support Group: 11 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2117 ext. 6491.

Gathering of Stroke Champions Support Group: 2 p.m., third Tuesday every month, Otterbein North Shore, 9400 North Shore Blvd., Lakeside-Marblehead. For anyone recovering from stroke. Information, 419-798-8203.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Hope, Faith and Courage Cocaine Anonymous CA: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Support group for abused women. Tuesdays, in Norwalk. 419-626-2200 or 800-953-2207.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

AA 12-step meeting: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St., Huron. Information, 419-239-9243.

Recovery Fellowship: 6:30 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St., Berlin Heights. Hope for everyday battles.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky Bay Quilt Guild: 7 p.m. third Tuesdays, Commons of Providence. Information Beverly Gibeaut, 419-202-8238. New members welcome.

Ballroom Dance lessons: 7-9 p.m., United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. In memory of Joe. Cost: 2 canned good items for food pantry.

Converging Paths Meditation Center: Meditation Sessions, 7-8:30 p.m., Boeckling House, 614 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. $5. Information, jccyoung@aol.com, 419-602-1556, or smithdocs.net/ConvergingPaths.

Sandusky Exchange Club: noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Guests welcome. Information, 419-366-1543.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital flu shot clinic: 1-5 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Health screenings: 9-11 a.m., Hogue’s IGA, Bellevue. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free health screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Breastfeeding Education: 6-8 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. For expectant mothers. Learn tips and techniques for successful breastfeeding. Pre-payment required, 419-660-2646.

Diabetes Update and Review: 3-4 p.m., The Bellevue Hospital, East Conference Room. Diabetes Update and Review, learn about nutrition, medications, exercise with Denise Bullion, RN, CDE; 4-5 p.m. Guest speaker Patti Keller, RD, LD, CDE, presents “Tailgating and Testing Your Sugar Knowledge. 419-4836-4040 ext. 4303. 419-483-4040 ext. 4303.

Magruder Hospital strength training: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; yoga 6:30 p.m. magruderhospital.com or 419-635-2337.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. Call for schedule, 419-483-4040 ext. 4206 or bellevuehospital.com.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. All ages and fitness levels. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $10 per class or $32 for four classes.

Sobriety with a Twist - free gentle yoga: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. For those touched by addiction. Mats provided. Sharon, 419-366-6271.

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Catholic Community Supper Program: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. All are welcome; no charge. For free ride call Sandusky Transit System, 419-627-0740. Closed first Wednesday every month.

Sandusky High School Class of 1941 Breakfast: 9 a.m., Berardi’s Restaurant, 1019 Perkins Ave. Class members, spouses and guests welcome. WLEC-1450 for weather cancellations. Information 419-627-8673.

Sandusky Firefighter retirees breakfast: 9 a.m., American Legion Post 83, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. All retirees welcome.

Martin Luther - His Life and Times and Religious Reforms: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Erie MetroParks Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Presented by Lutheran Church Missouri Synod/Erie Shores Mission. A public service of Trinity Evangelical Church, Elmore.

Humane Society of Erie County Bingo: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. start time, American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society. 419-626-6220.

Bellevue Elks Bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

SHS Class of 64 Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Sail In, every Wednesday.

Ghostly Manor/Skate World: Family Fun Night: 4-8 p.m., 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Admission $5 - includes roller skating, bounce houses, play area, 2 slices of pizza, pop. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Milan Towpath, 99 N. Main St., Milan; Wonderful Watercolors: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center. Clela Stelnicki gives step-by-step directions. $60 for four weeks or $15 per class. Register by calling Clela, 440-371-5637, or email clelasart@gmail.com; 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Ida Rupp Library Photography Class: 6 p.m. today, Nov. 16, 30. Bill Gordon teaches 3 photography sessions. Topic: Creative Photography. Limited class size, registration required; Cookbook Club: 6-7 p.m. Rocco Dispirito. Make and bring one regular-sized recipe to taste and share. 419-732-3212, idarupp.org.

Milan Public Library Adult Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m. “Black Friday” a Maggie O’Dell novel by Alex Kava. 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library Toddler Tales: 10:30 a.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 11:15 a.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration, 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky PFLAG Support Group: 6:30 p.m., Sandusky Library. Promoting health and wellbeing of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender persons, family and friends.

Peer to Peer Support Group: 6-7:30 p.m., third Wednesday each month, Magruder Hospital. National Alliance on Mental Illness. Information, 419-732-6264.

Emotions Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Room 5. 12-step program to help people cope with stress, depression, anxiety. 419-616-3261, emotionsanonymous.org.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Recovery Meditation: 4 p.m.; Taking Back Ohio Alt. Peer Group: 5:30 p.m.; Freedom Road AA: 8 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377.

Celebrate Recovery program: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Chapel 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. For those struggling with any type of addiction, habit or hang up. 419-627-0208, thechapel.tv.

Family Recovery Support Group: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Open to families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. 419-626-9156 ext. 116.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Firelands Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m., 9 Case Ave., Norwalk. Author and historian Eric Ebinger presents a look into the life of President Rutherford B. Hayes.

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky: Noon-1 p.m., American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Erin Cremean, 419-984-1086 or sanduskykiwanis.org.

Singles Club of Erie County: 7 p.m., Kokomo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. Food, drinks, dancing and socializing. 419-271-4689.

Art lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Health screenings: 9-11 a.m., Miller’s SuperValu, Clyde. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free health screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

COPD Community Forum: 6 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center Jennings Auditorium, parking lot B. “Respiratory Home Care Equipment: Ask the Experts.” For those living with lung disease, breathing problems. 419-660-2117 ext. 6488.

Blood pressure screenings: 8 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Care Family Medicine, 187 W. Main St., New London. Also offering blood draws and kids bicycle helmets. Information, 419-929-4357.

Tai Chi: 8:30 a.m., Norwalk Senior Center. $5/class. 419-668-6245.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. 419-483-4040 ext. 4206.

Chair Yoga: noon- 12:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $5 per class.

Bodi N Balance: Zumba, Yoga, Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Magruder Hospital Pilates: 5:30 p.m., $4. Information, 419-333-0221.

Restorative Yoga: 6 p.m., Divine Awakenings, 1002 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. One hour practice, $9. 419-366-6271.