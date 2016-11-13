Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter turkey shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Bismark Senior/Community Center breakfast: 8-11:30 a.m., 5582 Bismark Road, Bellevue. Ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, homefries, sausage gravy and biscuits, pancakes and waffles, 50/50 drawing, food bank collections.

Firelands Audubon “Let’s Look for Ducks:” 9 a.m. breakfast, Bay Bell Restaurant, 801 E. Bayview Drive, Bay View. Carpool to nearby areas seeking ducks, geese, waterfowl. Dress for weather. Free, open to public. 419-627-1154.

Townsend Ruritan Club pancake and sausage brunch: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Townsend Twp. Fire Station, Vickery. All the pancakes and sausage you can eat plus sausage gravy and biscuits.

Breakfast buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Archery Basics: 2-4 p.m., Osborn Park Shelter 4, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 7 and older practice basic archery skills. Limit 10, registration required, 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Swingtime Canteen: 3 p.m., Huron Playhouse, McCormick School, 325 Ohio St. Box office and seating begin at 2:30 p.m. Featuring Cedarville University Big Band and Singers. Tickets $15.

“The Sunshine Boys:” 2 p.m. Sunday, and Nov. 20, and 8 p.m. Nov. 18, 19, Harlequins Coach House Theatre, 414 Wayne St., Sandusky. Neil Simon comedy. Tickets $15 at the door or harlequinstheatre.org/tickets.

Songs without Words: 3 p.m., Terra State Community College Recital Hall, 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont. Featuring Terra State Chamber Orchestra, NORFA/Terra State Flue Choir. 419-559-2379.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 2-7 pm., Church of the Nazarene, 1617 Milan Road, Sandusky. Bring ID and list of medications. To schedule 800-RedCross or redcross.org, walk-ins welcome.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks P.A.L.S.: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 3-6 with adult learn about ants. Limit 15, registration required; Art in the Park - Make it & Take it: 6-8 p.m. Ages 16 and older make multiple crafts. Limit 15, registration required; Full Moon Hike: 7-9 p.m. Edison Woods, 8111 Smokey Road, Berlin Heights. 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Block Headz LEGO Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Brand new LEGO club for grades K-12; What’s Cooking: 6-7 p.m. All About Sides. Bring new side dish to test out before Thanksgiving, or share old family favorite. 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library Construction Zone: 4-5 p.m. Ages 6-12 build with Legos, K’Nex and more; Book Discussion: 6 p.m. “Harry Truman’s Excellent Adventure: The True Story of a Great American Road Trip” by Matthew Algeo. Not necessary to read book to join discussion. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Ida Rupp Public Library Elephant and Piggie Puppet Show and Crafts: 4:30-5:30 p.m. For children with adult. Every child gets a free book; Maker Monday Marble Runs: 6-8 p.m. Stop by children’s area to complete building challenge. 419-732-3212.

Monroeville Public Library Storytime: 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alzheimer's Support Group: 9 a.m., second Monday each month, Magruder Hospital. For anyone dealing with dementia. Share tips, education encouragement and resources. magruderhospital.com.

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Grandmothers Club: 7:30 p.m., Sandusky Eagles, 1235 W. Perkins Ave. Sandusky. All grandmothers invited. Information, 419-547-4304.

Local 1216 Retirees meeting: noon, at Local 913. Christmas tickets for Dec. 12 at Sawmill Creek on sale. Must pre-purchase. Also available 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 15-18, and Nov. 21, at 1216 UAW Hall.

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Natalie Romito, Dietician, FRMC - Nutrition for Ageing Men. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

Clogging 101 class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Western Square Dancing: 7-9 p.m., Pleasant Elementary School, 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk. Good times, meet people, singles welcome. 419-668-4655.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Free breastfeeding clinic: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Lactation consultants answer questions, weigh babies. 419-557-7596.

Look Good...Feel Better Program: 4-6 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. For women undergoing cancer treatment. Learn to cope with skin/hair changes with skin care products, wigs, scarves. Free class. Register with American Cancer Society, 888-227-2345.

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Magruder Hospital Pilates: 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Raja Luna Yoga: 6:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Jamie Bishop. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session. 419-656-8445.

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

Classmates of SHS 1950 lunch: 11:30 a.m., Huron Yacht Club, 350 Huron St.

“History of Ottawa County, The First 175 Years” reception: 2:30 p.m., Ottawa County Courthouse, Port Clinton. Author Patrick O’Keefe signs books, shares excerpts, refreshments follow presentation. Sponsored by Ottawa County Historical Society. Details, keepers.house.

Free pancake breakfast: 8-9:30 a.m., The Meadows at Osborn Park, 3916 Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Pancakes, sausage, bacon, applesauce and coffee. RSVP appreciated, 419-627-8733.

Pizza Palooza: 4:30-7 p.m., Edison High School cafeteria, Milan. Hosted by Edison High School Interact Club, sponsored by Rotary Club of Milan. Tickets $5-$10. Six pizza vendors for all you care to eat. Proceeds benefit international, school and community projects.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Get Fit Club - Tai Chi: 6-7 p.m., Osborn Park, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron.

ENTERTAINMENT

Show Up, Go Up Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m., Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sing, dance, poetry, music - all talents welcome. Free pizza slice to first 10 performers. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Twist and Shout Tuesday: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interactive dance party for little ones. 419-499-4117.

Ida Rupp Public Library Teen Art Club: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Grades 6-12 bring sketchbook, drawing paper work on creations. Art supplies, sketchbooks and coloring books available. 419-732-3212.

Sandusky Library Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Clyde Public Library Knifty Knitters: 9 a.m.-noon. Pros and beginners create items for charity. 419-547-7174, clydelibrary.org.

Erie Islands Public Library Lovely Leather Class: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Bring cutting board and hammer, leather and designs provided. 3 projects to pick from. 419-285-4004.

Berlin Public Library Teen Trivia Tuesday: 3-4 p.m. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Alzheimer’s Support Group: 7 p.m., FRMC South Campus, 1912 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Darla Gaiser RPh, FASCP, presents “Medication Update.”

Breastfeeding Support Group: 11 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2117 ext. 6491.

Gathering of Stroke Champions Support Group: 2 p.m., third Tuesday every month, Otterbein North Shore, 9400 North Shore Blvd., Lakeside-Marblehead. For anyone recovering from stroke. Information, 419-798-8203.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Hope, Faith and Courage Cocaine Anonymous CA: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Support group for abused women. Tuesdays, in Norwalk. 419-626-2200 or 800-953-2207.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

AA 12-step meeting: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St., Huron. Information, 419-239-9243.

Recovery Fellowship: 6:30 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St., Berlin Heights. Hope for everyday battles.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky Bay Quilt Guild: 7 p.m. third Tuesdays, Commons of Providence. Information Beverly Gibeaut, 419-202-8238. New members welcome.

Ballroom Dance lessons: 7-9 p.m., United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. In memory of Joe. Cost: 2 canned good items for food pantry.

Converging Paths Meditation Center: Meditation Sessions, 7-8:30 p.m., Boeckling House, 614 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. $5. Information, jccyoung@aol.com, 419-602-1556, or smithdocs.net/ConvergingPaths.

Sandusky Exchange Club: noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Guests welcome. Information, 419-366-1543.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital flu shot clinic: 1-5 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Health screenings: 9-11 a.m., Hogue’s IGA, Bellevue. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free health screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Breastfeeding Education: 6-8 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. For expectant mothers. Learn tips and techniques for successful breastfeeding. Pre-payment required, 419-660-2646.

Diabetes Update and Review: 3-4 p.m., The Bellevue Hospital, East Conference Room. Diabetes Update and Review, learn about nutrition, medications, exercise with Denise Bullion, RN, CDE; 4-5 p.m. Guest speaker Patti Keller, RD, LD, CDE, presents “Tailgating and Testing Your Sugar Knowledge. 419-4836-4040 ext. 4303. 419-483-4040 ext. 4303.

Magruder Hospital strength training: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; yoga 6:30 p.m. magruderhospital.com or 419-635-2337.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. Call for schedule, 419-483-4040 ext. 4206 or bellevuehospital.com.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. All ages and fitness levels. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $10 per class or $32 for four classes.

Sobriety with a Twist - free gentle yoga: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. For those touched by addiction. Mats provided. Sharon, 419-366-6271.