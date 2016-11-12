Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Free Community Breakfast: 9-11 a.m., second and fourth Saturdays, First Presbyterian Church, 265 Jackson St., Sandusky. Next to the Care & Share Building. Hosted by area churches. Handicap accessible.

Second Saturdays at the Thrift Shop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 301 E. Market St., Sandusky. A portion of proceeds will benefit a partner church.

Stocking Stuffer craft show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., First Christian Church, 3410 Hayes Ave., Sandusky.

Veteran’s Resource Fair: 8 a.m.-noon, The Bellevue Hospital, 1400 W. Main St. Bellevue V.F.W., Blue Star Moms, counseling services, Ohio Veterans Home, Shutting Out the Dark, Ohio Means Jobs and VA clinic. Free meal vouchers to veterans for Main Station Cafe. Flag drop to retire old worn flags. 419-483-4040 ext. 4387.

Holiday craft fair and flea market: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Faith Memorial Church, 1320 E. Strub Road, Sandusky. Vendors, treasures, crafts, homemade baked goods.

Turkey Supper and bake sale: 4:30-7 p.m., Florence Congregational Church, 11801 Ohio 113, Florence. Tickets $5-$10, 440-965-5895 leave message, or at the door. Served family-style or carryout.

Seybert United Methodist Church Thanksgiving Dinner: 5-7 p.m., 442 W. Main St., Bellevue. Turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, corn, cranberry sauce, and dessert, $4-$9.

St. Paul Lutheran Church rummage sale: noon-1 p.m., 147 W. Forest St., Clyde. $1 bag day.

Heartbeat of Sandusky food drive: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 3423 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sponsored by Stepping Up To Success. Accepting non perishable food, paper products, hygiene products. Donations will be distributed to families in need.

Perkins Police K-9 Spaghetti fundraiser: 4-8 p.m., V.F.W. Post 2529, 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Cost $10, kids eat free. Raffles, 50/50.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Sunshine Boys:” 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Harlequins Coach House Theatre, 414 Wayne St., Sandusky. Neil Simon comedy. Tickets $15 at the door or harlequinstheatre.org/tickets.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Second Saturdays R4 Kids: 11 a.m.-noon, Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Imagination Station leads activities about Tesla and Edison. Cost $3 per child. Registration, 419-332-2081 ext. 230 or dmclochlin@rbhayes.org.

Milan Public Library Friends book and bake sale: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Huge selection of books, dvds, cds and more. Bake sale noon-2 p.m.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Healthy Living with Diabetes discussion group: 9-10:30 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Church Gathering Space, 510 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. For anyone with an interest in learning more about diabetes. 419-625-6655.

Complete health screening: 7:30-9:30 a.m., Dr. Perez, Dr. Conley and Dr. Juwarker, 3006 Campbell St., Sandusky. Complete blood count with metabolic and lipid panel (12 hour fast) $45; hemoglobin A1C $25; PSA $30. Cash or check only. Registration required, 419-557-7840.

Stork Express: 9-11 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center. Women 34 weeks pregnant and support person start on paperwork, watch safety video, tour OB. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter turkey shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Bismark Senior/Community Center breakfast: 8-11:30 a.m., 5582 Bismark Road, Bellevue. Ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, homefries, sausage gravy and biscuits, pancakes and waffles, 50/50 drawing, food bank collections.

Firelands Audubon “Let’s Look for Ducks:” 9 a.m. breakfast, Bay Bell Restaurant, 801 E. Bayview Drive, Bay View. Carpool to nearby areas seeking ducks, geese, waterfowl. Dress for weather. Free, open to public. 419-627-1154.

Townsend Ruritan Club pancake and sausage brunch: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Townsend Twp. Fire Station, Vickery. All the pancakes and sausage you can eat plus sausage gravy and biscuits.

Breakfast buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Archery Basics: 2-4 p.m., Osborn Park Shelter 4, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 7 and older practice basic archery skills. Limit 10, registration required, 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Swingtime Canteen: 3 p.m., Huron Playhouse, McCormick School, 325 Ohio St. Box office and seating begin at 2:30 p.m. Featuring Cedarville University Big Band and Singers. Tickets $15.

“The Sunshine Boys:” 2 p.m. Sunday, and Nov. 20, and 8 p.m. Nov. 18, 19, Harlequins Coach House Theatre, 414 Wayne St., Sandusky. Neil Simon comedy. Tickets $15 at the door or harlequinstheatre.org/tickets.

Songs without Words: 3 p.m., Terra State Community College Recital Hall, 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont. Featuring Terra State Chamber Orchestra, NORFA/Terra State Flue Choir. 419-559-2379.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 2-7 pm., Church of the Nazarene, 1617 Milan Road, Sandusky. Bring ID and list of medications. To schedule 800-RedCross or redcross.org, walk-ins welcome.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks P.A.L.S.: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 3-6 with adult learn about ants. Limit 15, registration required; Art in the Park - Make it & Take it: 6-8 p.m. Ages 16 and older make multiple crafts. Limit 15, registration required; Full Moon Hike: 7-9 p.m. Edison Woods, 8111 Smokey Road, Berlin Heights. 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Block Headz LEGO Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Brand new LEGO club for grades K-12; What’s Cooking: 6-7 p.m. All About Sides. Bring new side dish to test out before Thanksgiving, or share old family favorite. 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library Construction Zone: 4-5 p.m. Ages 6-12 build with Legos, K’Nex and more; Book Discussion: 6 p.m. “Harry Truman’s Excellent Adventure: The True Story of a Great American Road Trip” by Matthew Algeo. Not necessary to read book to join discussion. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Ida Rupp Public Library Elephant and Piggie Puppet Show and Crafts: 4:30-5:30 p.m. For children with adult. Every child gets a free book; Maker Monday Marble Runs: 6-8 p.m. Stop by children’s area to complete building challenge. 419-732-3212.

Monroeville Public Library Storytime: 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alzheimer's Support Group: 9 a.m., second Monday each month, Magruder Hospital. For anyone dealing with dementia. Share tips, education encouragement and resources. magruderhospital.com.

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Grandmothers Club: 7:30 p.m., Sandusky Eagles, 1235 W. Perkins Ave. Sandusky. All grandmothers invited. Information, 419-547-4304.

Local 1216 Retirees meeting: noon, at Local 913. Christmas tickets for Dec. 12 at Sawmill Creek on sale. Must pre-purchase. Also available 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 15-18, and Nov. 21, at 1216 UAW Hall.

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Natalie Romito, Dietician, FRMC - Nutrition for Ageing Men. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

Clogging 101 class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Western Square Dancing: 7-9 p.m., Pleasant Elementary School, 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk. Good times, meet people, singles welcome. 419-668-4655.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Free breastfeeding clinic: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Lactation consultants answer questions, weigh babies. 419-557-7596.

Look Good...Feel Better Program: 4-6 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. For women undergoing cancer treatment. Learn to cope with skin/hair changes with skin care products, wigs, scarves. Free class. Register with American Cancer Society, 888-227-2345.

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Magruder Hospital Pilates: 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Raja Luna Yoga: 6:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Jamie Bishop. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session. 419-656-8445.