Community Calendar

Non-Perishable Food Drive: Nov. 1-Dec. 3. Sponsored by The Kids Care Clubs, The Volunteer Center of Erie County, and Buckeye Broadband. Collecting non-perishable food items for Erie County families in need. In cooperation with the Sandusky and Perkins police departments, Erie County Senior Center and Serving Our Seniors. For locations go to thevolunteercenter.com. For details call 419-627-0074.

Vanguard-Sentinel ABLE program GED Class Orientation: 5 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17 at Ida Rupp Public Library, Port Clinton; or 9 a.m. Nov. 28 and 29, Ottawa County Resource Centre, 8043 W. Ohio 163, Oak Harbor. Vanguard-Sentinel ABLE program offers free classes to prepare for GED test, adult training programs. Must attend orientation first. Registration 419-960-2025.

Shoulder Ailments and Treatment Options: noon Nov. 18, Magruder Hospital Conference Center. With Dr. Andrew Huddleston. Lunch $6, free without. RSVP by noon Nov. 15, 419-732-4061.

Culinary Vegetable Institute Military Thanksgiving Feast: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 24, 12304 Mudbrook Road, Milan. Free traditional Thanksgiving spread for all active military and immediate family. RSVP by Nov. 21 to Barb Jones, 419-656-8371 or Barbj@chefs-garden.com.

Oak Harbor Parade of Trees: Family, businesses and organizations invited to sponsor a tree as memorial, honorary gift or seasonal greeting. A sign will be placed on each tree display message of sponsor. Trees will be displayed downtown in December. Cost $35, forms at oakharborohio.net or at Chamber of Commerce. Deadline is Nov. 25. 419-898-0479.

Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce gift wrapping service: Drop off gifts 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 22, Chamber office, 161 W. Water St., Oak Harbor. Cost $1-$5. All proceeds go to Olde Fashioned Christmas Celebration. Details at 419-898-0479.

Skills for Life Marine Mechanics course: Nov. 28, Ottawa County Resource Center, 8043 W. Ohio 163, Oak Harbor. 16-week program. For details and to register, 419-333-6069 or wsos.org.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Free Community Breakfast: 9-11 a.m., second and fourth Saturdays, First Presbyterian Church, 265 Jackson St., Sandusky. Next to the Care & Share Building. Hosted by area churches. Handicap accessible.

Second Saturdays at the Thrift Shop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 301 E. Market St., Sandusky. A portion of proceeds will benefit a partner church.

Stocking Stuffer craft show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., First Christian Church, 3410 Hayes Ave., Sandusky.

Veteran’s Resource Fair: 8 a.m.-noon, The Bellevue Hospital, 1400 W. Main St. Bellevue V.F.W., Blue Star Moms, counseling services, Ohio Veterans Home, Shutting Out the Dark, Ohio Means Jobs and VA clinic. Free meal vouchers to veterans for Main Station Cafe. Flag drop to retire old worn flags. 419-483-4040 ext. 4387.

Holiday craft fair and flea market: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Faith Memorial Church, 1320 E. Strub Road, Sandusky. Vendors, treasures, crafts, homemade baked goods.

Turkey Supper and bake sale: 4:30-7 p.m., Florence Congregational Church, 11801 Ohio 113, Florence. Tickets $5-$10, 440-965-5895 leave message, or at the door. Served family-style or carryout.

Seybert United Methodist Church Thanksgiving Dinner: 5-7 p.m., 442 W. Main St., Bellevue. Turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, corn, cranberry sauce, and dessert, $4-$9.

St. Paul Lutheran Church rummage sale: noon-1 p.m., 147 W. Forest St., Clyde. $1 bag day.

Heartbeat of Sandusky food drive: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 3423 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sponsored by Stepping Up To Success. Accepting non perishable food, paper products, hygiene products. Donations will be distributed to families in need.

Perkins Police K-9 Spaghetti fundraiser: 4-8 p.m., V.F.W. Post 2529, 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Cost $10, kids eat free. Raffles, 50/50.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Sunshine Boys:” 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Harlequins Coach House Theatre, 414 Wayne St., Sandusky. Neil Simon comedy. Tickets $15 at the door or harlequinstheatre.org/tickets.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Second Saturdays R4 Kids: 11 a.m.-noon, Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Imagination Station leads activities about Tesla and Edison. Cost $3 per child. Registration, 419-332-2081 ext. 230 or dmclochlin@rbhayes.org.

Milan Public Library Friends book and bake sale: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Huge selection of books, dvds, cds and more. Bake sale noon-2 p.m.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Healthy Living with Diabetes discussion group: 9-10:30 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Church Gathering Space, 510 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. For anyone with an interest in learning more about diabetes. 419-625-6655.

Complete health screening: 7:30-9:30 a.m., Dr. Perez, Dr. Conley and Dr. Juwarker, 3006 Campbell St., Sandusky. Complete blood count with metabolic and lipid panel (12 hour fast) $45; hemoglobin A1C $25; PSA $30. Cash or check only. Registration required, 419-557-7840.

Stork Express: 9-11 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center. Women 34 weeks pregnant and support person start on paperwork, watch safety video, tour OB. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter turkey shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Bismark Senior/Community Center breakfast: 8-11:30 a.m., 5582 Bismark Road, Bellevue. Ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, homefries, sausage gravy and biscuits, pancakes and waffles, 50/50 drawing, food bank collections.

Firelands Audubon “Let’s Look for Ducks:” 9 a.m. breakfast, Bay Bell Restaurant, 801 E. Bayview Drive, Bay View. Carpool to nearby areas seeking ducks, geese, waterfowl. Dress for weather. Free, open to public. 419-627-1154.

Townsend Ruritan Club pancake and sausage brunch: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Townsend Twp. Fire Station, Vickery. All the pancakes and sausage you can eat plus sausage gravy and biscuits.

Breakfast buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Archery Basics: 2-4 p.m., Osborn Park Shelter 4, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 7 and older practice basic archery skills. Limit 10, registration required, 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Swingtime Canteen: 3 p.m., Huron Playhouse, McCormick School, 325 Ohio St. Box office and seating begin at 2:30 p.m. Featuring Cedarville University Big Band and Singers. Tickets $15.

“The Sunshine Boys:” 2 p.m. Sunday, and Nov. 20, and 8 p.m. Nov. 18, 19, Harlequins Coach House Theatre, 414 Wayne St., Sandusky. Neil Simon comedy. Tickets $15 at the door or harlequinstheatre.org/tickets.

Songs without Words: 3 p.m., Terra State Community College Recital Hall, 2830 Napoleon Road, Fremont. Featuring Terra State Chamber Orchestra, NORFA/Terra State Flue Choir. 419-559-2379.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.