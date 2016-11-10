Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Bob Evans Veterans Day Special: 6 a.m.-closing, local Bob Evans Restaurants. Any vet or active duty personnel with valid military ID eats from a choice of menu items free all day. Plus vets receive a 10 percent discount from Nov. 12-Dec. 31 on dine-in or carryout purchases. Details at BobEvans.com.

Dr. Lata Stefano Make A Vet Smile Day: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 1617 W. Bogart Road, Sandusky. All veterans with valid military identification eligible for free dental exam, x-ray, fillings, root canals, extractions. First come, first served. Details at stefanodental.com, 419-626-2205.

Great Clips Thank a Veteran Day: Veterans and active service members receive free haircuts. Or stop in for gift card good until Dec. 31. Non-veteran customers who purchase haircuts can ask for a gift card to give to a veteran to use by Dec. 31. Limit one card per customer while supplies last. Details at greatclips.com.

Texas Roadhouse Free Veterans Lunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4314 Milan Road, Sandusky, and locations across the country. All active, retired or former military choose from 10 entrees. Must show proof of service. 419-624-8407.

Veteran’s Resource Fair: 2-6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, The Bellevue Hospital, 1400 W. Main St. Bellevue V.F.W., Blue Star Moms, counseling services, Ohio Veterans Home, Shutting Out the Dark and more. Ohio Means Jobs and VA clinic - Saturday only. Free meal vouchers to veterans for Main Station Cafe. Flag drop to retire old worn flags. 419-483-4040 ext. 4387.

Edison Elementary Veteran’s Day Assembly: 9:30 a.m., Edison Elementary School, Milan. All military personnel, veterans, and family invited.

Monroeville Schools Veteran’s Day Program: 8-8:45 a.m. Veterans breakfast; 9 a.m. Assembly with music, speeches and presentation of Quilts of Valor to veterans of the school.

St. Paul Lutheran Church rummage sale: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 147 W. Forest St., Clyde. Lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m., roast beef, fruit pies.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Sunshine Boys:” 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Nov. 18, 19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, and Nov. 20, Harlequins Coach House Theatre, 414 Wayne St., Sandusky. Neil Simon comedy. Tickets $15 at the door or harlequinstheatre.org/tickets.

Live Bluegrass music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Friends Book Sale: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Huge selection of books, dvds, cds and more; Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. 419-499-4117.

Ida Rupp Public Library Yoga: 8:15-9:30 a.m. With Linda Green. 419-732-3212.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m.; Yoga: High Noon, 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Chayim b’Yeshua Ministries Hebrew Roots Fellowship Gathering: 7 p.m., 310 Schiller Ave., Sandusky. For those wanting to learn about Scriptures from a Hebrew perspective. 419-627-9843.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Gift Shop Holiday Open House: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 20 percent off gifts, jewelry, slippers, Stonewall Kitchen, Crabtree & Evelyn and more.

Healthcare Provider CPR re-certification: 1-4 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Recertification training for healthcare providers. Pre-payment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m. 419-663-6775.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Free Community Breakfast: 9-11 a.m., second and fourth Saturdays, First Presbyterian Church, 265 Jackson St., Sandusky. Next to the Care & Share Building. Hosted by area churches. Handicap accessible.

Second Saturdays at the Thrift Shop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 301 E. Market St., Sandusky. A portion of proceeds will benefit a partner church.

Stocking Stuffer Craft Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., First Christian Church, 3410 Hayes Ave., Sandusky.

Veteran’s Resource Fair: 8 a.m.-noon, The Bellevue Hospital, 1400 W. Main St. Bellevue V.F.W., Blue Star Moms, counseling services, Ohio Veterans Home, Shutting Out the Dark, Ohio Means Jobs and VA clinic. Free meal vouchers to veterans for Main Station Cafe. Flag drop to retire old worn flags. 419-483-4040 ext. 4387.

Holiday Craft Fair and Flea Market: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Faith Memorial Church, 1320 E. Strub Road, Sandusky. Vendors, treasures, crafts, homemade baked goods.

Turkey Supper and bake sale: 4:30-7 p.m., Florence Congregational Church, 11801 Ohio 113, Florence. Tickets $5-$10, 440-965-5895 leave message, or at the door. Served family-style or carryout.

Seybert United Methodist Church Thanksgiving Dinner: 5-7 p.m., 442 W. Main St., Bellevue. Turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, corn, cranberry sauce, and dessert, $4-$9.

St. Paul Lutheran Church rummage sale: noon-1 p.m., 147 W. Forest St., Clyde. $1 bag day.

Heartbeat of Sandusky food drive: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 3423 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sponsored by Stepping Up To Success. Accepting non perishable food, paper products, hygiene products. Donations will be distributed to families in need.

Perkins Police K-9 Spaghetti fundraiser: 4-8 p.m., V.F.W. Post 2529, 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Cost $10, kids eat free. Raffles, 50/50.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Sunshine Boys:” 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Harlequins Coach House Theatre, 414 Wayne St., Sandusky. Neil Simon comedy. Tickets $15 at the door or harlequinstheatre.org/tickets.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Second Saturdays R4 Kids: 11 a.m.-noon, Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Imagination Station leads activities about Tesla and Edison. Cost $3 per child. Registration, 419-332-2081 ext. 230 or dmclochlin@rbhayes.org.

Milan Public Library Friends book and bake sale: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Huge selection of books, dvds, cds and more. Bake sale noon-2 p.m.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Healthy Living with Diabetes discussion group: 9-10:30 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Church Gathering Space, 510 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. For anyone with an interest in learning more about diabetes. 419-625-6655.

Complete health screening: 7:30-9:30 a.m., Dr. Perez, Dr. Conley and Dr. Juwarker, 3006 Campbell St., Sandusky. Complete blood count with metabolic and lipid panel (12 hour fast) $45; hemoglobin A1C $25; PSA $30. Cash or check only. Registration required, 419-557-7840.

Stork Express: 9-11 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center. Women 34 weeks pregnant and support person start on paperwork, watch safety video, tour OB. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.