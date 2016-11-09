Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Margaretta Class of 55 breakfast: 9 a.m., Cold Creek Cafe, Castalia.

Sandusky High School Class of 1941 lunch: 11:30 a.m., Diana’s Restaurant, Milan Road. Class members, spouses and guests welcome. WLEC-1450 for weather cancellations. Information 419-627-8673.

Clyde Exchange Club Spaghetti Supper: 5-7 p.m., 510 Maple St., Clyde. All you care to eat - $4-$8. Homemade spaghetti sauce, salad, garlic bread, and homemade desserts, carryout available. All proceeds benefit local charities. 419-547-9825.

Certified Health Insurance Marketplace Navigator: 6-7:30 p.m., Bellevue Public Library. To help with enrollment in Marketplace health insurance, answer questions. Walk-ins welcome or schedule with Marnie, 419-349-1778 or areyoucoveredohio.org.

JOY Time: 6-7:30 p.m., second Thursday each month, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. Non-denominational faith-based fellowship opportunity for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Bible study, prayer, songs, crafts and snack. 216-256-5806 or school113@gmail.com.

Skate World: Toddler Day, noon-5 p.m., 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

Marine Corps Birthday Celebration: 6 p.m., Sandusky V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Colors presented at 6 p.m. followed by bagpipes and dinner.

ENTERTAINMENT

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Play.Learn.Grow: 10:30-11:3- a.m. Ages 0-3, with adult, siblings 5 and younger welcome. Focus on early intervention of child development. Vouchers for transportation on SPARC available free of charge. Registration required, 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Berlin Public Library Story Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board; DIY Holiday Wreaths: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Decorate your own wreath. Materials provided. Limited space, registration required, 419-588-2250.

Clyde Public Library Cookbook Club: 6-7 p.m. Theme - Regional. Pick cookbook from different area, bring in prepared dish with utensils to taste and share; Planning for the Future: 6-7 p.m. Jacquelyn Coffman, atty., presents estate planning, wills, trusts and more. Bring your questions. Refreshments served. Registration required. 419-547-7174.

Erie Islands Public Library Movie Night: 5-6:30 p.m. Movie to be announced, refreshments served. 419-285-4004.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: NAMI Family Support Group: 6 p.m.; Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

First Congregational United Church of Christ Study Group: 7 p.m., 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. “Saving Jesus Redux: The World into which Jesus was Born.” Registration and class materials, 419-625-8105.

Thomas Neill Woman’s Relief Corps: 1 p.m., Castalia Congregational United Church of Christ, 205 Main St.

Erie County Chapter of Ohio Horseman's Council: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday each month, The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Potluck at 6:30 followed by meeting. All equine enthusiasts welcome. Information, 419-681-4854.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Health Screenings: 9-11 a.m., second Thursday each month, Magruder Hospital Lab. Basic metabolic panel with venipuncture, lipid profile, blood pressure $16. For appointment, 419-734-3131 ext. 3420.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Strength Training: 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.

Gentle Yoga: 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 930 Main St., Huron. No experience necessary, bring mat/blanket, no eating 2 hours prior. Arrive 15 minutes early to first class. $7 drop in/$20 per month. Karen, 419-366-1051.

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

Bob Evans Veterans Day Special: 6 a.m.-closing, local Bob Evans Restaurants. Any vet or active duty personnel with valid military ID eats from a choice of menu items free all day. Plus vets receive a 10 percent discount from Nov. 12-Dec. 31 on dine-in or carryout purchases. Details at BobEvans.com.

Dr. Lata Stefano Make A Vet Smile Day: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 1617 W. Bogart Road, Sandusky. All veterans with valid military identification eligible for free dental exam, x-ray, fillings, root canals, extractions. First come, first served. Details at stefanodental.com, 419-626-2205.

Great Clips Thank a Veteran Day: Veterans and active service members receive free haircuts. Or stop in for gift card good until Dec. 31. Non-veteran customers who purchase haircuts can ask for a gift card to give to a veteran to use by Dec. 31. Limit one card per customer while supplies last. Details at greatclips.com.

Texas Roadhouse Free Veterans Lunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4314 Milan Road, Sandusky, and locations across the country. All active, retired or former military choose from 10 entrees. Must show proof of service. 419-624-8407.

Veteran’s Resource Fair: 2-6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, The Bellevue Hospital, 1400 W. Main St. Bellevue V.F.W., Blue Star Moms, counseling services, Ohio Veterans Home, Shutting Out the Dark and more. Ohio Means Jobs and VA clinic - Saturday only. Free meal vouchers to veterans for Main Station Cafe. Flag drop to retire old worn flags. 419-483-4040 ext. 4387.

Edison Elementary Veteran’s Day Assembly: 9:30 a.m., Edison Elementary School, Milan. All military personnel, veterans, and family invited.

Monroeville Schools Veteran’s Day Program: 8-8:45 a.m. Veterans breakfast; 9 a.m. Assembly with music, speeches and presentation of Quilts of Valor to veterans of the school.

St. Paul Lutheran Church Rummage Sale: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 147 W. Forest St., Clyde. Lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m., roast beef, fruit pies.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Sunshine Boys:” 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Nov. 18, 19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, and Nov. 20, Harlequins Coach House Theatre, 414 Wayne St., Sandusky. Neil Simon comedy. Tickets $15 at the door or harlequinstheatre.org/tickets.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Friends Book Sale: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Huge selection of books, dvds, cds and more; Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. 419-499-4117.

Ida Rupp Public Library Yoga: 8:15-9:30 a.m. With Linda Green. 419-732-3212.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m.; Yoga: High Noon, 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Chayim b’Yeshua Ministries Hebrew Roots Fellowship Gathering: 7 p.m., 310 Schiller Ave., Sandusky. For those wanting to learn about Scriptures from a Hebrew perspective. 419-627-9843.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Gift Shop Holiday Open House: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 20 percent off gifts, jewelry, slippers, Stonewall Kitchen, Crabtree & Evelyn and more.

Healthcare Provider CPR Re-Certification: 1-4 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Recertification training for healthcare providers. Pre-payment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m. 419-663-6775.