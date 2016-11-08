Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Free community meal: 5-6:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 203 S. Washington St., Castalia.

Catholic Community Supper Program: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. All are welcome; no charge. For free ride call Sandusky Transit System, 419-627-0740. Closed first Wednesday every month.

SHS Class of 1952 lunch: 11:30 a.m., Sandusky Yacht Club. Information, Carol 419-626-0100.

Humane Society of Erie County Bingo: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. start time, American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society. 419-626-6220.

Bellevue Elks Bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

SHS Class of 64 Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Sail In, every Wednesday.

Ghostly Manor/Skate World: Family Fun Night: 4-8 p.m., 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Admission $5 - includes roller skating, bounce houses, play area, 2 slices of pizza, pop. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Edison Woods, 8728 Mason Road, Berlin Heights; Wonderful Watercolors: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center. Clela Stelnicki gives step-by-step directions. $60 for four weeks or $15 per class. Register by calling Clela, 440-371-5637, or email clelasart@gmail.com; 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Beginning Genealogy: 6-7:30 p.m. Class 2 - track your roots with help from Huron County Ohio Genealogy Society. Limited class, registration required, 419-499-4117 ext. 111.

Sandusky Library GarageBand: 2-3:30 p.m. Learn basic audio recording/editing software. Eligible for studio time upon completion; Fun for Foodies Cookbook Club: 6 p.m. jean Gardner presents “Recipes from Famous Authors.” Pick a recipe from chosen book to bring and share, with copy of recipe. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Ida Rupp Public Library Babies and Books: 10:30-11 a.m. or 6-6:20 p.m.; Yarn and Needles Club: 5-7:30 p.m. Meet fellow crafters, knit, crochet, hook; Understanding Your Camera’s Settings: 6-7:30 p.m. Bring your camera and owner’s manual, must have “M” or manual mode option. Limit 4, call to register; Intro to Reiki and Energy Medicine: 6:30-8 p.m. Linda Green introduces Reiki basics. 419-732-3212.

Erie Islands Library Color, Cookies and Coffee: 10:15-11:30 a.m. Color with adult coloring books. All supplies provided. 419-285-4004.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Down Syndrome of Sandusky Children's Play and Parent Support Group: 6-8 p.m. second Wednesday, Sandusky Library Program Room. Children, parents, grandparents welcome. Juice boxes provided, toys available on-site. Information, DSOSgroup@gmail.com.

Emotions Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Room 5. 12-step program to help people cope with stress, depression, anxiety. 419-616-3261, emotionsanonymous.org.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Recovery Meditation: 4 p.m.; Taking Back Ohio Alt. Peer Group: 5:30 p.m.; Freedom Road AA: 8 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377.

Celebrate Recovery Program: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Chapel 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. For those struggling with any type of addiction, habit or hang up. 419-627-0208, thechapel.tv.

Family Recovery Support Group: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Open to families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. 419-626-9156 ext. 116.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Riverview Healthcare Community Meeting: 6:30 p.m., 8180 W. Ohio 163, Oak Harbor. Updates on the Riverview remodel project. 419-898-2851 or kgerman@co.ottawa.oh.us.

Sandusky High School Class of 1967 Planning Meeting: 7 p.m. second Wednesday monthly, Brass Pelican, 414 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. To plan 50th reunion.

Huron Public Library Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., Library Board Room.

Sandusky Lions Club: Noon, second and fourth Wednesdays, Sandusky V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave. New members welcome. Information, 419-239-3926.

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky: Noon-1 p.m., American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Erin Cremean, 419-984-1086 or sanduskykiwanis.org.

Singles Club of Erie County: 7 p.m., Kokomo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. Food, drinks, dancing and socializing. 419-271-4689.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 3-6 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings: 7:30-9:30 a.m., Ernsthausen Community Center, 100 Republic Drive, Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Happiest Baby on the Block: 6-8 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Free parenting class, free take-home kit. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Happiest Baby on the Block: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Free parenting class teaches techniques to soothe fussy babies, increase sleep and parental confidence. Registration, 419-660-2117 ext. 6560.

Blood Pressure Screenings: 8 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Care Family Medicine, 187 W. Main St., New London. Also offering blood draws and kids bicycle helmets. Information, 419-929-4357.

Tai Chi: 8:30 a.m., Norwalk Senior Center. $5/class. 419-668-6245.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. 419-483-4040 ext. 4206.

Chair Yoga: noon- 12:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $5 per class.

Bodi N Balance: Zumba, Yoga, Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Magruder Hospital Fitness: Pilates: 5:30 p.m., $4. Information, 419-333-0221.

Restorative Yoga: 6 p.m., Divine Awakenings, 1002 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. One hour practice, $9. 419-366-6271.

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Margaretta Class of 55 Breakfast: 9 a.m., Cold Creek Cafe, Castalia.

Sandusky High School Class of 1941 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Diana’s Restaurant, Milan Road. Class members, spouses and guests welcome. WLEC-1450 for weather cancellations. Information 419-627-8673.

Clyde Exchange Club Spaghetti Supper: 5-7 p.m., 510 Maple St., Clyde. All you care to eat - $4-$8. Homemade spaghetti sauce, salad, garlic bread, and homemade desserts, carryout available. All proceeds benefit local charities. 419-547-9825.

Certified Health Insurance Marketplace Navigator: 6-7:30 p.m., Bellevue Public Library. To help with enrollment in Marketplace health insurance, answer questions. Walk-ins welcome or schedule with Marnie, 419-349-1778 or areyoucoveredohio.org.

JOY Time: 6-7:30 p.m., second Thursday each month, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. Non-denominational faith-based fellowship opportunity for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Bible study, prayer, songs, crafts and snack. 216-256-5806 or school113@gmail.com.

Skate World: Toddler Day, noon-5 p.m., 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

ENTERTAINMENT

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Play.Learn.Grow: 10:30-11:3- a.m. Ages 0-3, with adult, siblings 5 and younger welcome. Focus on early intervention of child development. Vouchers for transportation on SPARC available free of charge. Registration required, 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Berlin Public Library Story Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board; DIY Holiday Wreaths: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Decorate your own wreath. Materials provided. Limited space, registration required, 419-588-2250.

Clyde Public Library Cookbook Club: 6-7 p.m. Theme - Regional. Pick cookbook from different area, bring in prepared dish with utensils to taste and share; Planning for the Future: 6-7 p.m. Jacquelyn Coffman, atty., presents estate planning, wills, trusts and more. Bring your questions. Refreshments served. Registration required. 419-547-7174.

Erie Islands Public Library Movie Night: 5-6:30 p.m. Movie to be announced, refreshments served. 419-285-4004.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: NAMI Family Support Group: 6 p.m.; Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

First Congregational United Church of Christ Study Group: 7 p.m., 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. “Saving Jesus Redux: The World into which Jesus was Born.” Registration and class materials, 419-625-8105.

Thomas Neill Woman’s Relief Corps: 1 p.m., Castalia Congregational United Church of Christ, 205 Main St.

Erie County Chapter of Ohio Horseman's Council: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday each month, The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Potluck at 6:30 followed by meeting. All equine enthusiasts welcome. Information, 419-681-4854.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Health Screenings: 9-11 a.m., second Thursday each month, Magruder Hospital Lab. Basic metabolic panel with venipuncture, lipid profile, blood pressure $16. For appointment, 419-734-3131 ext. 3420.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.

Gentle Yoga: 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 930 Main St., Huron. No experience necessary, bring mat/blanket, no eating 2 hours prior. Arrive 15 minutes early to first class. $7 drop in/$20 per month. Karen, 419-366-1051.