Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

Plymouth St. Joseph Catholic Church turkey and roast beef dinner: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 117 Sandusky St., Plymouth. Turkey or beef, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert, beverage. Cost $4-$9.

November Fest Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 502 Bardshar Road, Sandusky. Donation only, carryout available. Proceeds benefit Community Mission Fund.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Groton Twp. Firefighters Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 9414 Portland Road, Castalia. Pancakes, sausage, hash browns, eggs - $5-$8.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Clean Up: 1-3 p.m., Castalia Quarry, 8404 Ohio 101. Need volunteer hours? Help keep parks looking beautiful. Gloves and bags provided. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Firelands Symphony “A Night with the USO:” 4 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. Celebrating 75 years of service. With Victory Belles, Sandusky High School a capella choir, Perkins High School Chorale, Port Clinton High School Chorale. Tickets $29-$33, free admission for active military, veterans and students. 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Prayers for our Nation: 7 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. On election eve, a prayer service for our national welfare.

Charitable Bingo: 5 p.m. first Monday, Phillis Wheatley Center, 89 S. Pleasant St., Oberlin. Hosted by Oberlin Underground Railroad Society. Admission $12, includes 11 games. Instant Bingo starts at 5 p.m., paper games start at 6 p.m. 440-774-6968.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Beginning Genealogy: 6-7:30 p.m. Class 1 - start exploring your roots with Huron County Ohio Genealogy Society. Limited class, registration required, 419-499-4117 ext. 111.

Ida Rupp Public Library Teen Cooking Club: 4-5 p.m. 419-732-3212.

Clyde Public Library Red Carpet Reads: 5-8 p.m. “Stand By Me.” Discussion to follow movie. Bring dish for potluck dinner. Sign-up sheet at circulation desk. Next month’s book “Brooklyn” by Colm Toibin. 419-547-7174.

Monroeville Public Library Storytime: 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Smoking Cessation Support Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m. first Monday each month, Clyde Public Library. For anyone trying to quit or trying to remain smoke-free. Registration, 419-547-7174.

Grief Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m., Mercy Hospital, Willard. Anyone 18 and older who has lost a loved one. Information/registration, 419-447-4040.

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Sarah Henkel, MS, CEM, EMPT, Director of Safety and Security, FRMC. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

La Leche League Meetings: Morning 10 a.m., 719 Birchwood Drive, Sandusky, or evening 6:30 p.m., 46 Manchester St., Monroeville. Breastfeeding moms, their babies and expectant mothers welcome. Information Pat Frey, 419-602-0285.

Erie County Veterans Service Commission Meeting: 3:30 p.m., Services Center, 2900 Columbus Ave., Room 237. Executive session followed by open session. 419-627-7651.

Clogging 101 Class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Western Square Dancing: 7-9 p.m., Pleasant Elementary School, 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk. Good times, meet people, singles welcome. 419-668-4655.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Fisher-Titus hosts “Let’s Talk:” 7 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center Jennings Auditorium. Informational series on behavioural health, addiction. Topic: Early Signs of Potential Behavioral Issues in Children. With Upender Gehlot, M.D. 419-668-8101.

Free Breastfeeding Clinic: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Lactation consultants answer questions, weigh babies. 419-557-7596.

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Classes: Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Pilates, 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Raja Luna Yoga: 6:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Jamie Bishop. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session. 419-656-8445.

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

SHS Class of 1964 Breakfast: 10 a.m., second Tuesday every month. Berardi’s Family Restaurant, 1019 W. Perkins Ave. Lou Mischler, 419-624-0715.

Sauerkraut Supper: 5-7 p.m., St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Pork, kraut, mashed potatoes, gravy, applesauce, pie. Tickets $5-$12. Carry out available until 6:30 p.m. Crafts and bake sale in the chapel.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Adventure Tots: 10:30-11 a.m., Pelton Park, 800 Pelton Park Drive, Sandusky. Ages 0-6 with adult discover nature; Get Fit Club - Tai Chi: 6-7 p.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Show Up, Go Up Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m., Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sing, dance, poetry, music - all talents welcome. Free pizza slice to first 10 performers. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Ida Rupp Public Library Garden Series: 2-3 p.m. Master Gardener Mary Strayer presents “Winter Garden Glory;” Euchre Game Night: 5:30-8 p.m. 419-732-3212.

Erie Island Library Bingo for Books: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monthly Bingo with books for prizes. Refreshments served. 419-285-4004.

Berlin Public Library Teen Trivia Tuesday: 3-4 p.m. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Breastfeeding Support Group: 11 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2117 ext. 6491.

Diabetes Support Group: 12:30-1:30 p.m., The Bellevue Hospital, East Conference room. Topic: “What’s New in Diabetic Medication” with Chris Hirt, RpH. 419-483-4040 ext. 4303 or bellevuehospital.com.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. WHAM/Healthy Lifestyles: 5 p.m.; NAMI Connections: 6:30 P.M. Peer Support Group; Hope, Faith and Courage Cocaine Anonymous CA: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Support group for abused women. Tuesdays, in Norwalk. 419-626-2200 or 800-953-2207.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

AA 12-step Meeting: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St., Huron. Information, 419-239-9243.

Recovery Fellowship: 6:30 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St., Berlin Heights. Hope for everyday battles.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Community Program on Lung Cancer Computed Tomography Screenings: 5-6:30 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Learn more about screening for lung nodules with low dose CT scan. Registration, 419-557-7410. Information, firelands.com/lungscreen.

Perkins Township Trustees Meeting: 6 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays, Administration Building, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Public welcome. Agenda posted at perkinstownship.com.

Firelands Toastmasters Club 391: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays, St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Have fun, learn speaking skills, visitors welcome. Elaine Waterfield 419-627-9623.

Townsend Community School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. 209 Lowell St., Castalia.

Ballroom Dance Lessons: 7-9 p.m., United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. In memory of Joe. Cost: 2 canned good items for food pantry.

Converging Paths Meditation Center: Meditation Sessions, 7-8:30 p.m., Boeckling House, 614 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. $5. Information, jccyoung@aol.com, 419-602-1556, or smithdocs.net/ConvergingPaths.

Sandusky Exchange Club: noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Guests welcome. Information, 419-366-1543.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Health Screenings: 9-11 a.m., Bassett’s Market, Bellevue. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free health screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Healthcare Provider CPR Training: 4-10 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Adult and pediatric CPR training, choking response, for healthcare providers. Pre-payment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Magruder Hospital Workout: Strength Training 5:30-6:30 p.m.; yoga 6:30 p.m. magruderhospital.com or 419-635-2337.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. Call for schedule, 419-483-4040 ext. 4206 or bellevuehospital.com.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. All ages and fitness levels. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $10 per class or $32 for four classes.

Sobriety with a Twist - free gentle yoga: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. For those touched by addiction. Mats provided. Sharon, 419-366-6271.