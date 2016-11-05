Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Community Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Saturday each month, Faith Memorial Church, 1320 E. Strub Road, Sandusky. Children’s clothing at no cost. Infant to 16 juniors. Shop or donate. 419-625-6147.

Community Breakfast: 8-10:30 a.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church. 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky.

Blue Streak Pride Pancake Breakfast: 7 a.m.-noon, Sandusky High School cafeteria. Featuring Lions pancakes, sausage and drink, $5, 3 and younger free. All you can eat. Gift card raffles, face painting and fun.

Maritime Museum Historical Program: 1 p.m., 125 Meigs St., Sandusky. The Anthony Wayne: Fact or Fiction, presented by National Museum of Great Lakes. Program included with museum admission, free to members. 419-624-0274.

Beer, Bacon and Buckeyes: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Vermilion.

Gun Raffle: 5 p.m., VFW 604, W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. For tickets call 419-626-0096. Feather party right after raffle.

Castalia Congregational UCC Roast Beef Dinner: 4-7 p.m., 205 Main St., Castalia. Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad bar, roll and homemade dessert, $5-$10. Proceeds benefit local missions and church projects.

Greenwich United Methodist Church Bazaar and Turkey Dinner: 2-6 p.m. bazaar; 4-6 p.m. dinner, 18 E. Main St. Turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Cost by donation.

Bar-B-Que Travelers BBQ: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 Sand Road, Port Clinton. Chicken, ribs, side dishes, $8-$11, all order carry out. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society.

Fall Vendor Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m, Lakefield Manor Club House, 4901 Lakefield Drive, Huron. Refreshments and door prizes.

Castalia Area Historical Museum Open House: 2-4 p.m., 208 Lowell St., Castalia.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Archery Club: 9011 a.m., The Coupling, 11608 Ohio 113, Milan. For ages 7 and older who have attended basic program. Meet at equipment shed. Limit 10, registration required, 419-62597783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson:” 7:30 p.m., McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Presented by Firelands College Theatre. Tickets $6-$12, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Build-a-Bird-Feeder: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Build and decorate feeder from upcycled materials. 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library Unplugged: 2:30 p.m. Leslie Griffin, The Crooked Canvas, presents ways to relieve stress. Limited seating, registration required; President’s Party: 2:30 p.m. Ages 4-8 play patriotic games, stories, crafts. 419-625-3834., sanduskylib.org.

Clyde Public Library International Games Day: noon-2 p.m. Tournaments and prizes for over 50 board games. 419-547-7174.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky/Firelands Chapter of PFLAG social event: 1 p.m., Mr. Smith’s Coffee House, 140 Columbus Ave., Sandusky.

Firelands Habitat for Humanity Workshop: 10 a.m., 7602 Milan Road, just south of Kalahari. Those interested in affordable housing learn about application process. Firelands Habitat serves Erie and Huron counties and the city of Bellevue. RSVP 419-621-7818, walk-ins welcome.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Childbirth Education Classes: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Nov. 19, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Expectant parents prepare for childbirth and care of newborn, learn signs and stages of labor, breastfeeding vs. bottle feeding, car seat safety and more. Prepayment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

Plymouth St. Joseph Catholic Church turkey and roast beef dinner: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 117 Sandusky St., Plymouth. Turkey or beef, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert, beverage. Cost $4-$9.

November Fest Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 502 Bardshar Road, Sandusky. Donation only, carryout available. Proceeds benefit Community Mission Fund.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Groton Twp. Firefighters Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 9414 Portland Road, Castalia. Pancakes, sausage, hash browns, eggs - $5-$8.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Clean Up: 1-3 p.m., Castalia Quarry, 8404 Ohio 101. Need volunteer hours? Help keep parks looking beautiful. Gloves and bags provided. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Firelands Symphony “A Night with the USO:” 4 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. Celebrating 75 years of service. With Victory Belles, Sandusky High School a capella choir, Perkins High School Chorale, Port Clinton High School Chorale. Tickets $29-$33, free admission for active military, veterans and students. 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Prayers for our Nation: 7 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. On election eve, a prayer service for our national welfare.

Charitable Bingo: 5 p.m. first Monday, Phillis Wheatley Center, 89 S. Pleasant St., Oberlin. Hosted by Oberlin Underground Railroad Society. Admission $12, includes 11 games. Instant Bingo starts at 5 p.m., paper games start at 6 p.m. 440-774-6968.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Beginning Genealogy: 6-7:30 p.m. Class 1 - start exploring your roots with Huron County Ohio Genealogy Society. Limited class, registration required, 419-499-4117 ext. 111.

Ida Rupp Public Library Teen Cooking Club: 4-5 p.m. 419-732-3212.

Clyde Public Library Red Carpet Reads: 5-8 p.m. “Stand By Me.” Discussion to follow movie. Bring dish for potluck dinner. Sign-up sheet at circulation desk. Next month’s book “Brooklyn” by Colm Toibin. 419-547-7174.

Monroeville Public Library Storytime: 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Smoking Cessation Support Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m. first Monday each month, Clyde Public Library. For anyone trying to quit or trying to remain smoke-free. Registration, 419-547-7174.

Grief Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m., Mercy Hospital, Willard. Anyone 18 and older who has lost a loved one. Information/registration, 419-447-4040.

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Sarah Henkel, MS, CEM, EMPT, Director of Safety and Security, FRMC. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

La Leche League Meetings: Morning 10 a.m., 719 Birchwood Drive, Sandusky, or evening 6:30 p.m., 46 Manchester St., Monroeville. Breastfeeding moms, their babies and expectant mothers welcome. Information Pat Frey, 419-602-0285.

Erie County Veterans Service Commission Meeting: 3:30 p.m., Services Center, 2900 Columbus Ave., Room 237. Executive session followed by open session. 419-627-7651.

Clogging 101 Class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Western Square Dancing: 7-9 p.m., Pleasant Elementary School, 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk. Good times, meet people, singles welcome. 419-668-4655.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Fisher-Titus hosts “Let’s Talk:” 7 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center Jennings Auditorium. Informational series on behavioural health, addiction. Topic: Early Signs of Potential Behavioral Issues in Children. With Upender Gehlot, M.D. 419-668-8101.

Free Breastfeeding Clinic: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Lactation consultants answer questions, weigh babies. 419-557-7596.

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Classes: Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Pilates, 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Raja Luna Yoga: 6:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Jamie Bishop. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session. 419-656-8445.