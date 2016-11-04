Community Calendar

Huron County Veterans and Ohio National Guard Dental Service: By appointment, now through Nov. 10. For those without dental insurance, the following will be offered free: cleanings, minimum extraction, fillings, digital x-ray, oral exam. Call by Nov. 10 to schedule, first come, first served. Bring current copy of medical history. 419-668-4150.

Celebrating Life through the Holidays: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 10 and 10:15-11:45 a.m. Nov. 11, Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Katherine Hall, LSW, explains how to cope with grief over the holidays. RSVP by Nov. 8 to Serving Our Seniors, 419-624-1856 or MAIL@ServingOurSeniors.org, ask for Sarah’s voicemail. Leave name, number, time and date of program. If not enough people respond the program will be canceled and you will be notified.

Hope for the Holidays Program: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10, The Bellevue Hospital Conference Rooms A&B. Refreshments followed by program at 6 p.m. The hospital along with Stein Hospice, Foos & Foos Funeral Services and Auxter Funeral Homes present coping plan to get through the holiday season while grieving, honoring memory of loved ones. RSVP to Stein Hospice, 419-625-5269.

Erie MetroParks Drips and Dribbles Painting Class: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 11, Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 21 and older bring favorite bottle of wine and a glass. Coop Creations LLC provides supplies and instructions. Cost $32.03. Min. 10, max 30. Registration, 440-653-0178 or recycledcoopcreations@gmail.com. Deadline Nov. 9.

Experimental Aircraft Association “Spirit of Aviation Banquet:” 6 p.m. Nov. 11, Sandusky Yacht Club, 529 E. Water St. Cashbar cocktails, Veteran’s Day tribute 7 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:10 p.m. Keynote speaker, Col. George D. Zamku, USMC ret. Marine combat/test pilot, shuttle pilot, shuttle Mission Commander, 7:45 p.m. Tickets $25 by cash or check at the door. Reservations required by Nov. 9, 703-408-8696 or jmayeaa50@gmail.com.

American Red Cross Babysitting Course: 8:30 a.m.m-4 p.m. Nov. 12, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Ages 11 and older learn safety information, responsibility guidelines. Cost $65, certificate upon completion. Limited class size, registration required, 419-557-7840.

Norwalk PERI Huron County Chapter meeting: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 15, Norwalk Eagles Club, 151 Cline St., Norwalk. Meeting starts at noon. Rick Lawrence speaks on Health Care Reimbursement, how to fill forms. Bring NON-food bank items. Cost $10, RSVP by Nov. 8 to Darryl, 419-668-1090 or darryl042@yahoo.com.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Community Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Saturday each month, Faith Memorial Church, 1320 E. Strub Road, Sandusky. Children’s clothing at no cost. Infant to 16 juniors. Shop or donate. 419-625-6147.

Community Breakfast: 8-10:30 a.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church. 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky.

Blue Streak Pride Pancake Breakfast: 7 a.m.-noon, Sandusky High School cafeteria. Featuring Lions pancakes, sausage and drink, $5, 3 and younger free. All you can eat. Gift card raffles, face painting and fun.

Maritime Museum Historical Program: 1 p.m., 125 Meigs St., Sandusky. The Anthony Wayne: Fact or Fiction, presented by National Museum of Great Lakes. Program included with museum admission, free to members. 419-624-0274.

Beer, Bacon and Buckeyes: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Vermilion.

Gun Raffle: 5 p.m., VFW 604, W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. For tickets call 419-626-0096. Feather party right after raffle.

Castalia Congregational UCC Roast Beef Dinner: 4-7 p.m., 205 Main St., Castalia. Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad bar, roll and homemade dessert, $5-$10. Proceeds benefit local missions and church projects.

Greenwich United Methodist Church Bazaar and Turkey Dinner: 2-6 p.m. bazaar; 4-6 p.m. dinner, 18 E. Main St. Turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Cost by donation.

Bar-B-Que Travelers BBQ: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 Sand Road, Port Clinton. Chicken, ribs, side dishes, $8-$11, all order carry out. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society.

Fall Vendor Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m, Lakefield Manor Club House, 4901 Lakefield Drive, Huron. Refreshments and door prizes.

Castalia Area Historical Museum Open House: 2-4 p.m., 208 Lowell St., Castalia.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Archery Club: 9011 a.m., The Coupling, 11608 Ohio 113, Milan. For ages 7 and older who have attended basic program. Meet at equipment shed. Limit 10, registration required, 419-62597783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson:” 7:30 p.m., McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Presented by Firelands College Theatre. Tickets $6-$12, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Build-a-Bird-Feeder: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Build and decorate feeder from upcycled materials. 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library Unplugged: 2:30 p.m. Leslie Griffin, The Crooked Canvas, presents ways to relieve stress. Limited seating, registration required; President’s Party: 2:30 p.m. Ages 4-8 play patriotic games, stories, crafts. 419-625-3834., sanduskylib.org.

Clyde Public Library International Games Day: noon-2 p.m. Tournaments and prizes for over 50 board games. 419-547-7174.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky/Firelands Chapter of PFLAG social event: 1 p.m., Mr. Smith’s Coffee House, 140 Columbus Ave., Sandusky.

Firelands Habitat for Humanity Workshop: 10 a.m., 7602 Milan Road, just south of Kalahari. Those interested in affordable housing learn about application process. Firelands Habitat serves Erie and Huron counties and the city of Bellevue. RSVP 419-621-7818, walk-ins welcome.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Childbirth Education Classes: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Nov. 19, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Expectant parents prepare for childbirth and care of newborn, learn signs and stages of labor, breastfeeding vs. bottle feeding, car seat safety and more. Prepayment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

Plymouth St. Joseph Catholic Church turkey and roast beef dinner: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 117 Sandusky St., Plymouth. Turkey or beef, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert, beverage. Cost $4-$9.

November Fest Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 502 Bardshar Road, Sandusky. Donation only, carryout available. Proceeds benefit Community Mission Fund.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Groton Twp. Firefighters Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 9414 Portland Road, Castalia. Pancakes, sausage, hash browns, eggs - $5-$8.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Clean Up: 1-3 p.m., Castalia Quarry, 8404 Ohio 101. Need volunteer hours? Help keep parks looking beautiful. Gloves and bags provided. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Firelands Symphony “A Night with the USO:” 4 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. Celebrating 75 years of service. With Victory Belles, Sandusky High School a capella choir, Perkins High School Chorale, Port Clinton High School Chorale. Tickets $29-$33, free admission for active military, veterans and students. 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.