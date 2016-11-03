Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Lasagna Dinner for Kayla Barnett: 6 p.m.-midnight, V.F.W. Post 2743, 140 Milan Ave., Norwalk. Lasagna, garlic bread, salad, dessert and drinks plus live band, auction and raffles. Proceeds go towards medical expenses for Kayla, a diabetic who is recovering from auto accident. Details or to make donation, 419-677-9062 or mindyblystone@yahoo.com.

Little Wonders Preschool Spaghetti Dinner: 5-7 p.m., 225 Williams St., Huron. Spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and drink $7. Carryout available, raffle, artwork display. 419-433-5018.

Turkey Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m., Edison Memorial United Methodist Church, 10 E. Church St., Milan. Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, coleslaw, homemade pie. Tickets $4-$10, carryout available.

AMVETS Auxiliary bake sale: 5 p.m., 307 Putnam St., Sandusky. Donations may be dropped off.

Huron Eagles bake sale: 5 p.m. until sold out, 2902 Cleveland Road W., Huron.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Berea Sandstone Quarries Program: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Author, historian-biologist Ralph Pfingsten presents the Quarries of Berea Sandstone. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson:” 7:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Presented by Firelands College Theatre. Tickets $6-$12, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

State of Comedy: 8 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre State Room, 107 Columbus Ave. Featuring Aaron Foster and headliner Johnny Dam. Mature audience, limited seating. Tickets $12, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Birchard Public Library Special Needs Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Designed for children 3-7 with special needs, but can be enjoyed by all children. Rhythm and Rhyme is targeted for children at preschool developmental level. Families welcome to attend and socialize after. Registration, 419-334-7101 ext. 209.

Ida Rupp Public Library Yoga with Linda Green: 8:15-9:30 a.m. Bring a mat, wear loose clothes, no food 1 hour prior.

Milan Public Library Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. Information, 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m.; NAMI Connections: 11 a.m., peer support group; 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Chayim b’Yeshua Ministries Hebrew Roots Fellowship Gathering: 7 p.m., 310 Schiller Ave., Sandusky. For those wanting to learn about Scriptures from a Hebrew perspective. 419-627-9843.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings:9:30-11:30 a.m., Wal-Mart, 340 Westwind Drive, Norwalk; noon-2 p.m., Schild’s IGA, 171 Milan Ave., Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m. 419-663-6775.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Community Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Saturday each month, Faith Memorial Church, 1320 E. Strub Road, Sandusky. Children’s clothing at no cost. Infant to 16 juniors. Shop or donate. 419-625-6147.

Community Breakfast: 8-10:30 a.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church. 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky.

Blue Streak Pride Pancake Breakfast: 7 a.m.-noon, Sandusky High School cafeteria. Featuring Lions pancakes, sausage and drink, $5, 3 and younger free. All you can eat. Gift card raffles, face painting and fun.

Maritime Museum Historical Program: 1 p.m., 125 Meigs St., Sandusky. The Anthony Wayne: Fact or Fiction, presented by National Museum of Great Lakes. Program included with museum admission, free to members. 419-624-0274.

Beer, Bacon and Buckeyes: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Vermilion.

Gun Raffle: 5 p.m., VFW 604, W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. For tickets call 419-626-0096. Feather party right after raffle.

Castalia Congregational UCC Roast Beef Dinner: 4-7 p.m., 205 Main St., Castalia. Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad bar, roll and homemade dessert, $5-$10. Proceeds benefit local missions and church projects.

Greenwich United Methodist Church Bazaar and Turkey Dinner: 2-6 p.m. bazaar; 4-6 p.m. dinner, 18 E. Main St. Turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Cost by donation.

Bar-B-Que Travelers BBQ: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 Sand Road, Port Clinton. Chicken, ribs, side dishes, $8-$11, all order carry out. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society.

Fall Vendor Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m, Lakefield Manor Club House, 4901 Lakefield Drive, Huron. Refreshments and door prizes.

Castalia Area Historical Museum Open House: 2-4 p.m., 208 Lowell St., Castalia.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Archery Club: 9011 a.m., The Coupling, 11608 Ohio 113, Milan. For ages 7 and older who have attended basic program. Meet at equipment shed. Limit 10, registration required, 419-62597783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson:” 7:30 p.m., McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Presented by Firelands College Theatre. Tickets $6-$12, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Build-a-Bird-Feeder: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Build and decorate feeder from upcycled materials. 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library Unplugged: 2:30 p.m. Leslie Griffin, The Crooked Canvas, presents ways to relieve stress. Limited seating, registration required; President’s Party: 2:30 p.m. Ages 4-8 play patriotic games, stories, crafts. 419-625-3834., sanduskylib.org.

Clyde Public Library International Games Day: noon-2 p.m. Tournaments and prizes for over 50 board games. 419-547-7174.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky/Firelands Chapter of PFLAG social event: 1 p.m., Mr. Smith’s Coffee House, 140 Columbus Ave., Sandusky.

Firelands Habitat for Humanity Workshop: 10 a.m., 7602 Milan Road, just south of Kalahari. Those interested in affordable housing learn about application process. Firelands Habitat serves Erie and Huron counties and the city of Bellevue. RSVP 419-621-7818, walk-ins welcome.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Childbirth Education Classes: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Nov. 19, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Expectant parents prepare for childbirth and care of newborn, learn signs and stages of labor, breastfeeding vs. bottle feeding, car seat safety and more. Prepayment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.