Senior Calendar

Serving Our Seniors Medicaid Part D assistance: by appointment, through Dec. 6. To schedule call 419-624-1856 or 800-564-1856. Fill out form, compare plans, pick the best one for your needs. Free, first come, first served.

Celebrating Life through the Holidays: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 10 and 10:15-11:45 a.m. Nov. 11, Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Katherine Hall, LSW, explains how to cope with grief over the holidays. RSVP by Nov. 8 to Serving Our Seniors, 419-624-1856 or MAIL@ServingOurSeniors.org, ask for Sarah’s voicemail. Leave name, number, time and date of program. If not enough people respond the program will be canceled and you will be notified.

Norwalk PERI Huron County Chapter meeting: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 15, Norwalk Eagles Club, 151 Cline St., Norwalk. Meeting starts at noon. Rick Lawrence speaks on Health Care Reimbursement, how to fill forms. Bring NON-Food Bank items. Cost $10, RSVP by Nov. 8 to Darryl, 419-668-1090 or darryl042@yahoo.com.

THURSDAY

SHS Class of 1949 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Bob Evans Restaurant, Milan Road, Sandusky. All classmates and spouses welcome.

Jackpot Game with Parkvue: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise; Bible study; 1 p.m. pinochle, Hand and Foot Game.

FRIDAY

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings:9:30-11:30 a.m., Wal-Mart, 340 Westwind Drive, Norwalk; noon-2 p.m., Schild’s IGA, 171 Milan Ave., Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Bingo with Portland Place: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 12:30 p.m. dartball, duplicate bridge.

MONDAY

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Sarah Henkel, MS, CEM, EMPT, Director of Safety and Security, FRMC. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. euchre; 10 a.m. Men’s Fellowship; noon Bingo; 12:30 p.m. duplicate bridge; 5 p.m. Tai Chi.

TUESDAY

SHS Class of 1964 Breakfast: 10 a.m., second Tuesday every month. Berardi’s Family Restaurant, 1019 W. Perkins Ave. Lou Mischler, 419-624-0715.

Health Screenings: 9-11 a.m., Bassett’s Market, Bellevue. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free health screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Arthritis Support Group: 7 p.m. second Tuesday, The Bellevue Hospital, Administration Conference Room. Information, 419-483-3611.

Magruder Health Screenings: 1-3 p.m., second Tuesday each month, Magruder lab. For appointments, 419-734-3131 ext. 3420.

Trivia with Providence Care: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise class; 1 p.m. pinochle, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game.

WEDNESDAY

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 3-6 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings: 7:30-9:30 a.m., Ernsthausen Community Center, 100 Republic Drive, Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

SHS Class of 1952 lunch: 11:30 a.m., Sandusky Yacht Club. Information, Carol 419-626-0100.

Music with Kerry Patrick Clark: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. yoga; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game, 4:30 p.m. Tai Chi exercise.