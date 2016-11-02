Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

SHS Class of 1949 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Bob Evans Restaurant, Milan Road, Sandusky. All classmates and spouses welcome.

Skate World: Toddler Day, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson:” 7:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Presented by Firelands College Theatre. Tickets $6-$12, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Horcrux Hunt: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Ages 13-18 join house teammates to find horcruxes. Registration required, 419-499-4117.

Ida Rupp Public Library Book Discussion: 7-8 p.m. “Fool Me Once” by Harlan Coben. 419-732-3212.

Clyde Public Library Home Weatherization: 6-7 p.m. Learn to keep heating bills down with WSOS representatives. Registration, 419-547-7174.

Berlin Public Library Story Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA, 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

First Congregational United Church of Christ Study Group: 7 p.m., 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. “Saving Jesus Redux: What Can We Know About Jesus (and how).” Registration and class materials, 419-625-8105.

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties Planning/Oversight Committee Meeting: 5:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. 419-627-1908.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Childbirth Education Classes: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 17, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Expectant parents prepare for childbirth and care of newborn, learn signs and stages of labor, breastfeeding vs. bottle feeding, car seat safety and more. Prepayment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.

Gentle Yoga: 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 930 Main St., Huron. No experience necessary, bring mat/blanket, no eating 2 hours prior. Arrive 15 minutes early to first class. $7 drop in/$20 per month. Karen, 419-366-1051.

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

Lasagna Dinner for Kayla Barnett: 6 p.m.-midnight, V.F.W. Post 2743, 140 Milan Ave., Norwalk. Lasagna, garlic bread, salad, dessert and drinks plus live band, auction and raffles. Proceeds go towards medical expenses for Kayla, a diabetic who is recovering from auto accident. Details or to make donation, 419-677-9062 or mindyblystone@yahoo.com.

Little Wonders Preschool Spaghetti Dinner: 5-7 p.m., 225 Williams St., Huron. Spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and drink $7. Carryout available, raffle, artwork display. 419-433-5018.

Turkey Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m., Edison Memorial United Methodist Church, 10 E. Church St., Milan. Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, coleslaw, homemade pie. Tickets $4-$10, carryout available.

AMVETS Auxiliary bake sale: 5 p.m., 307 Putnam St., Sandusky. Donations may be dropped off.

Huron Eagles bake sale: 5 p.m until sold out, 2902 Cleveland Road W., Huron.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Berea Sandstone Quarries Program: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Author, historian-biologist Ralph Pfingsten presents the Quarries of Berea Sandstone. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson:” 7:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Presented by Firelands College Theatre. Tickets $6-$12, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

State of Comedy: 8 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre State Room, 107 Columbus Ave. Featuring Aaron Foster and headliner Johnny Dam. Mature audience, limited seating. Tickets $12, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Birchard Public Library Special Needs Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Designed for children 3-7 with special needs, but can be enjoyed by all children. Rhythm and Rhyme is targeted for children at preschool developmental level. Families welcome to attend and socialize after. Registration, 419-334-7101 ext. 209.

Ida Rupp Public Library Yoga with Linda Green: 8:15-9:30 a.m. Bring a mat, wear loose clothes, no food 1 hour prior.

Milan Public Library Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. Information, 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m.; NAMI Connections: 11 a.m., peer support group; 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Chayim b’Yeshua Ministries Hebrew Roots Fellowship Gathering: 7 p.m., 310 Schiller Ave., Sandusky. For those wanting to learn about Scriptures from a Hebrew perspective. 419-627-9843.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings:9:30-11:30 a.m., Wal-Mart, 340 Westwind Drive, Norwalk; noon-2 p.m., Schild’s IGA, 171 Milan Ave., Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m. 419-663-6775.