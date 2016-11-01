Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Catholic Community Supper Program: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. All are welcome; no charge. For free ride call Sandusky Transit System, 419-627-0740. Closed first Wednesday every month.

Martin Luther - His Life and Times and Religious Reforms: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Erie MetroParks Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Presented by Lutheran Church Missouri Synod/Erie Shores Mission. A public service of Trinity Evangelical Church, Elmore.

The Sandusky Cholera Epidemic: 7 p.m., Huron Public Library. Presented by Huron Historical Society. Dr. Irwin Weinfeld speaks on the 1849 Sandusky outbreak, causes, prevention. Registration 419-433-5009 or huronlibrary.org.

Humane Society of Erie County Bingo: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. start time, American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society. 419-626-6220.

Bellevue Elks Bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

SHS Class of 64 Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Sail In, every Wednesday.

Ghostly Manor/Skate World: Family Fun Night: 4-8 p.m., 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Admission $5 - includes roller skating, bounce houses, play area, 2 slices of pizza, pop. Information, 419-626-4467.

Damon’s Grill Wierzba Family Fundraiser: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 701 E. Water St., Sandusky. 15 percent of your dining bill will be donated back to the Wierzba family for help after their home was destroyed by fire. Gift basket raffle tickets $1. Cash donations accepted.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Hoffman Forest, 5159 Huff Road, Berlin Heights; Wonderful Watercolors: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center. Clela Stelnicki gives step-by-step directions. $60 for four weeks or $15 per class. Register by calling Clela, 440-371-5637, or email clelasart@gmail.com; 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Berlin Public Library Shades of Zen: 3-4 p.m., Stress Awareness Day Coloring for teens. 419-588-2250.

Sandusky Library GarageBand: 2-3:30 p.m. Learn basic audio recording/editing software. Eligible for studio time upon completion. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Ida Rupp Public Library November is Fine Forgiveness Month: 1-30, Bring one nonperishable item for every dollar you owe, your fine will be forgiven; Babies and Books: 10:30-11 a.m. and 6-6:20 p.m. 419-732-3212.

Erie Islands Library Magician Richard Benninghoff: 1-2 p.m., Put-in-Bay. Enjoy an afternoon of magic. 419-285-4004.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Emotions Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Room 5. 12-step program to help people cope with stress, depression, anxiety. 419-616-3261, emotionsanonymous.org.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Recovery Meditation: 4 p.m.; Taking Back Ohio Alt. Peer Group: 5:30 p.m.; Freedom Road AA: 8 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377.

Celebrate Recovery Program: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Chapel 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. For those struggling with any type of addiction, habit or hang up. 419-627-0208, thechapel.tv.

Family Recovery Support Group: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Open to families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. 419-626-9156 ext. 116.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Riverview Healthcare Community Meeting: 9:30 a.m., 8180 W. Ohio 163, Oak Harbor. Updates on the Riverview remodel project. 419-898-2851 or kgerman@co.ottawa.oh.us.

Friends of Perkins Township Meeting: 6 p.m. first Wednesday each month, Township Services Facility, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Public invited. 419-626-2486 or jmgilden@bex.net.

Perkins Park Board: 7 p.m., Township Services Facility, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Public invited. 419-609-1400.

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky: Noon-1 p.m., American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Erin Cremean, 419-984-1086 or sanduskykiwanis.org.

Singles Club of Erie County: 7 p.m., Kokomo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. Food, drinks, dancing and socializing. 419-271-4689.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 9 a.m- 1 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Health Screenings: 9:30-11 a.m., Medicine Shoppe, Bellevue. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free health screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Four-Week Childbirth Class: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 22, Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Expectant mothers in last trimester and support person learn breathing patterns, relaxation, medications, Caesarian and more. Cost $35, financial aid available. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Firelands Morning Coffee: 8-10 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Firelands 55+ Club enjoys coffee, free blood pressure, blood sugar screenings, total lipid screen $17 - requires 12-hour fast. 419-557-7722.

Blood Pressure Screenings: 8 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Care Family Medicine, 187 W. Main St., New London. Also offering blood draws and kids bicycle helmets. Information, 419-929-4357.

Tai Chi: 8:30 a.m., Norwalk Senior Center. $5/class. 419-668-6245.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. 419-483-4040 ext. 4206.

Chair Yoga: noon- 12:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $5 per class.

Bodi N Balance: Zumba, Yoga, Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Magruder Hospital Fitness: Pilates: 5:30 p.m., $4. Information, 419-333-0221.

Restorative Yoga: 6 p.m., Divine Awakenings, 1002 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. One hour practice, $9. 419-366-6271.

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

SHS Class of 1949 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Bob Evans Restaurant, Milan Road, Sandusky. All classmates and spouses welcome.

Skate World: Toddler Day, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson:” 7:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Presented by Firelands College Theatre. Tickets $6-$12, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Horcrux Hunt: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Ages 13-18 join house teammates to find horcruxes. Registration required, 419-499-4117.

Ida Rupp Public Library Book Discussion: 7-8 p.m. “Fool Me Once” by Harlan Coben. 419-732-3212.

Clyde Public Library Home Weatherization: 6-7 p.m. Learn to keep heating bills down with WSOS representatives. Registration, 419-547-7174.

Berlin Public Library Story Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA, 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

First Congregational United Church of Christ Study Group: 7 p.m., 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. “Saving Jesus Redux: What Can We Know About Jesus (and how).” Registration and class materials, 419-625-8105.

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties Planning/Oversight Committee Meeting: 5:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. 419-627-1908.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Childbirth Education Classes: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 17, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Expectant parents prepare for childbirth and care of newborn, learn signs and stages of labor, breastfeeding vs. bottle feeding, car seat safety and more. Prepayment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.

Gentle Yoga: 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 930 Main St., Huron. No experience necessary, bring mat/blanket, no eating 2 hours prior. Arrive 15 minutes early to first class. $7 drop in/$20 per month. Karen, 419-366-1051.