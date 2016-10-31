Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Open auditions for Fremont Community Theatre’s “The Wonders of Christmas:” 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Little Theatre, Fremont Ross High School. Looking for elves, mice, singers, illusion participants, ushers, stagehands. Production dates Dec. 9, 10, 11. Audition details, floyd@goohio.com. General information, havices@fremontschools.net.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Get Fit Club: 6-7 p.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Tai Chi. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Show Up, Go Up Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m., Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sing, dance, poetry, music - all talents welcome. Free pizza slice to first 10 performers. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Monroeville Public Library Beginner Genealogy: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Huron County Chapter of Ohio Genealogy Society teach how to find ancestors. Registration required, 419-465-2035.

Ida Rupp Public Library Picasso program: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Art historian Sean Crum presents program on this controversial artist. 419-732-3212.

Berlin Public Library: Teen Trivia Tuesday, 3-4 p.m. 419-588-2250.

Sandusky Library Knit one, Crochet Too: 6-7:30 p.m. Fellow knitters and crocheters work on projects, teach others; Family Science Night: 6 p.m. Families with children 3 and older explore science, technology and math. 419-625-3834.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Breastfeeding Support Group: 11 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2117 ext. 6491.

Multiple Sclerosis Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m., Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Information, 419-607-6021.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Information, 419-607-6021.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Hope, Faith and Courage Cocaine Anonymous CA: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Support group for abused women. Tuesdays, in Norwalk. 419-626-2200 or 800-953-2207.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

AA 12-step Meeting: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St., Huron. Information, 419-239-9243.

Recovery Fellowship: 6:30 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St., Berlin Heights. Hope for everyday battles.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Perkins Township Board Staff Meeting: 8 a.m., Administration Building, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Very informal, public welcome.

Ballroom Dance Lessons: 7-9 p.m., United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. In memory of Joe. Cost: 2 canned good items for food pantry.

Converging Paths Meditation Center: Meditation Sessions, 7-8:30 p.m., Boeckling House, 614 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. $5. Information, jccyoung@aol.com, 419-602-1556, or smithdocs.net/ConvergingPaths.

Sandusky Exchange Club: noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Guests welcome. Information, 419-366-1543.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Mother Support Group - M.O.M.S.: 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Bellevue Hospital. Co-sponsored by Sandusky County WIC Program and Breastfeeding Coalition. For new mothers and their babies. Registration, 419-483-4040 ext. 4363.

Magruder Hospital Workout: Strength Training 5:30-6:30 p.m.; yoga 6:30 p.m. magruderhospital.com or 419-635-2337.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. Call for schedule, 419-483-4040 ext. 4206 or bellevuehospital.com.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. All ages and fitness levels. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $10 per class or $32 for four classes.

Sobriety with a Twist - free gentle yoga: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. For those touched by addiction. Mats provided. Sharon, 419-366-6271.

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Catholic Community Supper Program: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. All are welcome; no charge. For free ride call Sandusky Transit System, 419-627-0740. Closed first Wednesday every month.

Martin Luther - His Life and Times and Religious Reforms: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Erie MetroParks Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Presented by Lutheran Church Missouri Synod/Erie Shores Mission. A public service of Trinity Evangelical Church, Elmore.

The Sandusky Cholera Epidemic: 7 p.m., Huron Public Library. Presented by Huron Historical Society. Dr. Irwin Weinfeld speaks on the 1849 Sandusky outbreak, causes, prevention. Registration 419-433-5009 or huronlibrary.org.

Humane Society of Erie County Bingo: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. start time, American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society. 419-626-6220.

Bellevue Elks Bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

SHS Class of 64 Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Sail In, every Wednesday.

Ghostly Manor/Skate World: Family Fun Night: 4-8 p.m., 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Admission $5 - includes roller skating, bounce houses, play area, 2 slices of pizza, pop. Information, 419-626-4467.

Damon’s Grill Wierzba Family Fundraiser: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 701 E. Water St., Sandusky. 15 percent of your dining bill will be donated back to the Wierzba family for help after their home was destroyed by fire. Gift basket raffle tickets $1. Cash donations accepted.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Hoffman Forest, 5159 Huff Road, Berlin Heights; Wonderful Watercolors: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center. Clela Stelnicki gives step-by-step directions. $60 for four weeks or $15 per class. Register by calling Clela, 440-371-5637, or email clelasart@gmail.com; 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Berlin Public Library Shades of Zen: 3-4 p.m., Stress Awareness Day Coloring for teens. 419-588-2250.

Sandusky Library GarageBand: 2-3:30 p.m. Learn basic audio recording/editing software. Eligible for studio time upon completion. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Emotions Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Room 5. 12-step program to help people cope with stress, depression, anxiety. 419-616-3261, emotionsanonymous.org.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Recovery Meditation: 4 p.m.; Taking Back Ohio Alt. Peer Group: 5:30 p.m.; Freedom Road AA: 8 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377.

Celebrate Recovery Program: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Chapel 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. For those struggling with any type of addiction, habit or hang up. 419-627-0208, thechapel.tv.

Family Recovery Support Group: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Open to families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. 419-626-9156 ext. 116.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Riverview Healthcare Community Meeting: 9:30 a.m., 8180 W. Ohio 163, Oak Harbor. Updates on the Riverview remodel project. 419-898-2851 or kgerman@co.ottawa.oh.us.

Friends of Perkins Township Meeting: 6 p.m. first Wednesday each month, Township Services Facility, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Public invited. 419-626-2486 or jmgilden@bex.net.

Perkins Park Board: 7 p.m., Township Services Facility, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Public invited. 419-609-1400.

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky: Noon-1 p.m., American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Erin Cremean, 419-984-1086 or sanduskykiwanis.org.

Singles Club of Erie County: 7 p.m., Kokomo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. Food, drinks, dancing and socializing. 419-271-4689.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 9 a.m- 1 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Health Screenings: 9:30-11 a.m., Medicine Shoppe, Bellevue. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free health screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Four-Week Childbirth Class: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 22, Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Expectant mothers in last trimester and support person learn breathing patterns, relaxation, medications, Caesarian and more. Cost $35, financial aid available. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Firelands Morning Coffee: 8-10 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Firelands 55+ Club enjoys coffee, free blood pressure, blood sugar screenings, total lipid screen $17 - requires 12-hour fast. 419-557-7722.

Blood Pressure Screenings: 8 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Care Family Medicine, 187 W. Main St., New London. Also offering blood draws and kids bicycle helmets. Information, 419-929-4357.

Tai Chi: 8:30 a.m., Norwalk Senior Center. $5/class. 419-668-6245.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. 419-483-4040 ext. 4206.

Chair Yoga: noon- 12:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $5 per class.

Bodi N Balance: Zumba, Yoga, Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Magruder Hospital Fitness: Pilates: 5:30 p.m., $4. Information, 419-333-0221.

Restorative Yoga: 6 p.m., Divine Awakenings, 1002 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. One hour practice, $9. 419-366-6271.