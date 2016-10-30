Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky Pancake Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sandusky High School cafeteria, 2130 Hayes Ave. All you can eat pancakes with eggs, sausage, beverage. $6 admits one adult and child 10 or younger. Halloween treats for kids. Kids 10 or younger in costume entered in raffle.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Youth Soccer Challenge: 3 p.m., Heigel Park, Catawba Island, Port Clinton. Ages 9-14 compete, learn penalty kick. Must provide proof of age. Entry forms available at event. Details Andy Migas, 419-332-2310 or migas@roadrunner.com.

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Extended Hike: 1-3 p.m., Edison Woods, 8728 Mason Road, Berlin Heights. Walk off Halloween candy with a 5 mile hike. 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Color Walk: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wolf Creek Park. All ages welcome for a walk among the leaves. 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

Harlem Ambassadors Basketball: 6 p.m., Oak Harbor High School. Ambassadors play against local challengers the Materion Magic. Tickets available at oakharbor.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds Oak Harbor Development Group. Details at mshadoan@radiantwindows.com or 419-898-0479.

Willard High School Theatre presents “Pumpkin Stuffers:” 2:30 p.m., Willard High School auditorium, One Flashes Ave., Willard. Halloween comedy with witches, zombies, Dracula and more. Tickets $5-$6.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Author Book Discussion/Signing: 2 p.m., Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Author Eric Ebinger discusses “100 Days in the Life of Rutherford Hayes.” Details at 419-332-2081 or rbhayes.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Vermilion Trick or Treat: 6-7:30 p.m.

Collective Goods Flash Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Magruder Hospital main lobby and gift shop. Books and gifts for all ages. Proceeds benefit Magruder Auxiliary. 419-734-3131 ext. 3256.

METROPARK

Erie MetroParks P.A.L.S: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Pumpkin Bash. Ages 3-6 with adult, decorate pumpkins, taste seeds, go for walk. Costumes welcome. Registration, limit 15; Evening Kayak Paddle: 5-7 p.m., The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Ages 12 and older, limit 20, bring or borrow craft, no flip flops. Registration, 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Monroeville Public Library: Storytime, 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Grief Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m., Mercy Hospital, Willard. Anyone 18 and older who has lost a loved one. Information/registration, 419-447-4040.

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Jarrod Williams, Executive Director Sandusky YMCA. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

Clogging 101 Class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Western Square Dancing: 7-9 p.m., Pleasant Elementary School, 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk. Good times, meet people, singles welcome. 419-668-4655.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

American Red Cross First Aid: 6-7:30 p.m., Magruder Hospital Conference Center. With CPR and AED. Details at 800-733-2767 or redcross.org, Preparing and Getting Trained.

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Classes: Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Pilates, 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Raja Luna Yoga: 6:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Jamie Bishop. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session. 419-656-8445.

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

Open auditions for Fremont Community Theatre’s “The Wonders of Christmas:” 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Little Theatre, Fremont Ross High School. Looking for elves, mice, singers, illusion participants, ushers, stagehands. Production dates Dec. 9, 10, 11. Audition details, floyd@goohio.com. General information, havices@fremontschools.net.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Get Fit Club: 6-7 p.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Tai Chi. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Show Up, Go Up Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m., Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sing, dance, poetry, music - all talents welcome. Free pizza slice to first 10 performers. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Monroeville Public Library Beginner Genealogy: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Huron County Chapter of Ohio Genealogy Society teach how to find ancestors. Registration required, 419-465-2035.

Ida Rupp Public Library Picasso program: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Art historian Sean Crum presents program on this controversial artist. 419-732-3212.

Berlin Public Library: Teen Trivia Tuesday, 3-4 p.m. 419-588-2250.

Sandusky Library Knit one, Crochet Too: 6-7:30 p.m. Fellow knitters and crocheters work on projects, teach others; Family Science Night: 6 p.m. Families with children 3 and older explore science, technology and math. 419-625-3834.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Breastfeeding Support Group: 11 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2117 ext. 6491.

Multiple Sclerosis Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m., Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Information, 419-607-6021.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Information, 419-607-6021.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Hope, Faith and Courage Cocaine Anonymous CA: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Support group for abused women. Tuesdays, in Norwalk. 419-626-2200 or 800-953-2207.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

AA 12-step Meeting: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St., Huron. Information, 419-239-9243.

Recovery Fellowship: 6:30 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St., Berlin Heights. Hope for everyday battles.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Perkins Township Board Staff Meeting: 8 a.m., Administration Building, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Very informal, public welcome.

Ballroom Dance Lessons: 7-9 p.m., United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. In memory of Joe. Cost: 2 canned good items for food pantry.

Converging Paths Meditation Center: Meditation Sessions, 7-8:30 p.m., Boeckling House, 614 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. $5. Information, jccyoung@aol.com, 419-602-1556, or smithdocs.net/ConvergingPaths.

Sandusky Exchange Club: noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Guests welcome. Information, 419-366-1543.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Mother Support Group - M.O.M.S.: 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Bellevue Hospital. Co-sponsored by Sandusky County WIC Program and Breastfeeding Coalition. For new mothers and their babies. Registration, 419-483-4040 ext. 4363.

Magruder Hospital Workout: Strength Training 5:30-6:30 p.m.; yoga 6:30 p.m. magruderhospital.com or 419-635-2337.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. Call for schedule, 419-483-4040 ext. 4206 or bellevuehospital.com.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. All ages and fitness levels. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $10 per class or $32 for four classes.

Sobriety with a Twist - free gentle yoga: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. For those touched by addiction. Mats provided. Sharon, 419-366-6271.