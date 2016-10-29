Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Grace Episcopal Church Community Free Meal: 4:30-5:30 p.m., 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. All are welcome.

First Congregational United Church of Christ Free Community Breakfast: 9-11 a.m., 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Served in the lower level, enter from rear elevator entrance of Boys & Girls Club door. Everyone welcome.

Downtown Sandusky Trick or Treat: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at participating merchants.

Trinity Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat: 2-3:30 p.m., Liberty Ave, Vermilion. Children grades 6 and younger dress in costumes for safe, family-friendly event. Invite your friends and neighbors. 440-967-4225.

Emmanuel Temple Trick or Treat: 2-5 p.m., 128 E. Adams St., Sandusky. A community outreach project by the Young People Department. Entire street blocked off for family friendly event. Pumpkins, hot dogs, games, free cider, prizes and bake sale.

Howl-O-Ween Party: 4-6 p.m., Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 Sand Road, Port Clinton. Kid and kritter costume contest for all children 17 and younger and all pets who register by 5 p.m. Boo rides, pumpkin painting, treats, marshmallow roasting. Donations accepted.

Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sandusky Community Church of the Nazarene, 1617 Milan Road. Hundreds of vendors with custom jewelry, baked goods, clothing, candles, holiday decor. Concessions available.

Killer Art Charity Fundraiser: 6 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Dr. Bill Kimberlin, author of “Watch Me Die.” Featuring artwork of infamous death row inmates. Wine tasting and light snacks. Admission $5, proceeds benefit Crystal Tower, local women and children shelter.

Open Auditions for The Mickey Mouse Club Christmas Concert: 10 a.m.-noon, McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Age 6 and older, singers, actors, dancers, comedians. No experience. Performances Dec. 1-3. Details, audition packet at firelands.bgsu.edu/ccyt; Free audition master class: 9 a.m. prior to auditions. Shake off the nerves, get tips on successful auditions. RSVP, carylcraneyouththeatre@gmail.com.

Christmas in October Craft Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit Heartbeat of Sandusky. Admission $1 or non perishable item.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church Community Harvest Fest: noon-3 p.m., 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky. Games, food, crafts and more. 419-626-1647.

Sandusky Main Streets Association Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Hancock and Market streets, Sandusky.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Clean Up: 10-11 a.m., Pelton Park, 800 Pelton Park Drive, Sandusky. Earn volunteer hours, help environment, hike and trash pick up. Gloves and bags provided; Halloween Archery Shoot: 1-4 p.m., The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Ages 7 and older dress as famous archer, superhero or any costume, shoot targets, play games, enjoy Halloween treats. Registration, limit 10, 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Nosferatu” silent movie with live organ accompaniment: 8 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. Dracula movie with accompaniment by Stephen Warner. Tickets $5 at 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com. Bloody Marys served in IV bags, full cash bar, themed attired encouraged.

Willard High School Theatre presents “Pumpkin Stuffers:” 7 p.m., Willard High School auditorium, One Flashes Ave., Willard. Halloween comedy with witches, zombies, Dracula and more. Tickets $5-$6.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums History Roundtable: 10-11:30 a.m., Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Six session, $5 each or $25 for 6. Local Ghost Stories. Registration, 419-332-2081 ext. 239 or ncard@rbhayes.org.

Berlin Public Library Build Your Own Spooky Fairy Garden: noon-1 p.m. Mark Langan, Mulberry Creek Herb Farm, demonstrates the steps to create your own garden. 419-588-2250.

Sandusky Library Sandusky Reads Movie: 2:30 p.m. “Coming Back with Wes Moore” in honor of veterans. 419-625-3834 or sanduskylib.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Cataract Coffee Break: 10 a.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Ophthalmologists answer questions, discuss laser surgery. Limited seating, register at 419-660-2828.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky Pancake Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sandusky High School cafeteria, 2130 Hayes Ave. All you can eat pancakes with eggs, sausage, beverage. $6 admits one adult and child 10 or younger. Halloween treats for kids. Kids 10 or younger in costume entered in raffle.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Youth Soccer Challenge: 3 p.m., Heigel Park, Catawba Island, Port Clinton. Ages 9-14 compete, learn penalty kick. Must provide proof of age. Entry forms available at event. Details Andy Migas, 419-332-2310 or migas@roadrunner.com.

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Extended Hike: 1-3 p.m., Edison Woods, 8728 Mason Road, Berlin Heights. Walk off Halloween candy with a 5 mile hike. 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Color Walk: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wolf Creek Park. All ages welcome for a walk among the leaves. 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

Harlem Ambassadors Basketball: 6 p.m., Oak Harbor High School. Ambassadors play against local challengers the Materion Magic. Tickets available at oakharbor.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds Oak Harbor Development Group. Details at mshadoan@radiantwindows.com or 419-898-0479.

Willard High School Theatre presents “Pumpkin Stuffers:” 2:30 p.m., Willard High School auditorium, One Flashes Ave., Willard. Halloween comedy with witches, zombies, Dracula and more. Tickets $5-$6.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Author Book Discussion/Signing: 2 p.m., Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Author Eric Ebinger discusses “100 Days in the Life of Rutherford Hayes.” Details at 419-332-2081 or rbhayes.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Vermilion Trick or Treat: 6-7:30 p.m.

Collective Goods Flash Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Magruder Hospital main lobby and gift shop. Books and gifts for all ages. Proceeds benefit Magruder Auxiliary. 419-734-3131 ext. 3256.

METROPARK

Erie MetroParks P.A.L.S: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Pumpkin Bash. Ages 3-6 with adult, decorate pumpkins, taste seeds, go for walk. Costumes welcome. Registration, limit 15; Evening Kayak Paddle: 5-7 p.m., The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Ages 12 and older, limit 20, bring or borrow craft, no flip flops. Registration, 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Monroeville Public Library: Storytime, 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Grief Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m., Mercy Hospital, Willard. Anyone 18 and older who has lost a loved one. Information/registration, 419-447-4040.

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Jarrod Williams, Executive Director Sandusky YMCA. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

Clogging 101 Class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Western Square Dancing: 7-9 p.m., Pleasant Elementary School, 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk. Good times, meet people, singles welcome. 419-668-4655.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

American Red Cross First Aid: 6-7:30 p.m., Magruder Hospital Conference Center. With CPR and AED. Details at 800-733-2767 or redcross.org, Preparing and Getting Trained.

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Classes: Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Pilates, 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Raja Luna Yoga: 6:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Jamie Bishop. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session. 419-656-8445.