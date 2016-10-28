Community Calendar

Food Drive: Nov. 1-Dec. 3. Sponsored by The Kids Care Clubs, The Volunteer Center of Erie County, and Buckeye Broadband. Collecting non-perishable food items for Erie County families in need. In cooperation with the Sandusky and Perkins police departments, Erie County Senior Center and Serving Our Seniors. For locations go to thevolunteercenter.com. For details call 419-627-0074.

Women’s Workshop Real Talk - What’s Really Going On: Oct. 29; 9:30 -10 a.m., registration, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., workshop, Castaway Bay, 2001 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Comprehensive workshop on how to deal with real life situations, for women 25-45. Featuring Betty Maceo. Lunch, snacks and materials provided. Tickets $15-$20. Registration eventbrite.com/3/real-talk-whats-really-going-on-tickets-28399929955 or 419-656-2719.

Magruder Hospital VIP British Landscapes Trip: 6 p.m. Nov. 2, Magruder Conference Center. Trip is Aug. 19-28, Ohio to England. VIP members and general public invited to information session. Registration Michele, 419-734-3131 ext. 3147.

Norwalk/Willard GED Class ABLE Orientation: Week of Nov. 7. ABLE program offers free classes to prepare for GED test, adult training programs, English reading and writing, homework assistance and more. Details and registration, 419-660-1825.

Fremont Area Women’s Connection Luncheon: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Anjulina’s Catering, 2270 W. Hayes Ave., Fremont. Cost $12. Cooking with Class featuring Bella Cuisine, Tom and Linda Lambert. Bring favorite apron, or cookbook. Speaker Lisa Haley presents “Surviving Life’s Surprise.” RSVP by Nov. 3, 419-680-2251 or fawcluncheon@gmail.com.

Bellevue NARVRE Unit 147 meeting: noon, Nov. 9, Four County Senior Center, 890 Flat Rock Road, Bellevue. Catered beef noodle dinner and meeting. All veterans eat for free. Retired and veterans railroaders invited. Deadline Nov. 5. RSVP to Sue Nichols, 419-483-6184.

Business Over Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. Nov. 10, Ottawa County Resource Center. Atty. Paul Croy presents “Keeping the Business in the Family (or not); Family Business Succession.” Sponsored by Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce. Cost $5, deadline Nov. 4. RSVP to 419-898-0479 or chamber@oakharborohio.net.

Safe Sitter Class: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12, Ernsthausen Rec Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Young teens learn basic babysitting safety, life-saving skills, severe weather safety. Cost $40, deadline Nov. 6, registration 419-663-6775.

American Red Cross Lifeguard Classes: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays Nov. 14-23, Ernsthausen Rec. Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Students 15 and older, must pass pre-course session. Cost $215, deadline Nov. 4. Registration Mary Church, 419-663-6775 ext. 30.

Child Passenger Safety Training: 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 19, Huron County Public Health, 180 Milan Ave., Suite 8, Norwalk. Learn proper way to used child passenger safety seats. Register by Oct. 31, childpassengersafety.eventbrite.com or 419-668-1652 ext. 269.

Terra Choral Society Holiday Festival: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Terra State Community College, Fremont. Tickets on sale now, $10, 419-559-2379; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Sandusky State Theatre. Tickets, 419-626-1950.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Grace Episcopal Church Community Free Meal: 4:30-5:30 p.m., 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. All are welcome.

First Congregational United Church of Christ Free Community Breakfast: 9-11 a.m., 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Served in the lower level, enter from rear elevator entrance of Boys & Girls Club door. Everyone welcome.

Downtown Sandusky Trick or Treat: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at participating merchants.

Trinity Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat: 2-3:30 p.m., Liberty Ave, Vermilion. Children grades 6 and younger dress in costumes for safe, family-friendly event. Invite your friends and neighbors. 440-967-4225.

Emmanuel Temple Trick or Treat: 2-5 p.m., 128 E. Adams St., Sandusky. A community outreach project by the Young People Department. Entire street blocked off for family friendly event. Pumpkins, hot dogs, games, free cider, prizes and bake sale.

Howl-O-Ween Party: 4-6 p.m., Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 Sand Road, Port Clinton. Kid and kritter costume contest for all children 17 and younger and all pets who register by 5 p.m. Boo rides, pumpkin painting, treats, marshmallow roasting. Donations accepted.

Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sandusky Community Church of the Nazarene, 1617 Milan Road. Hundreds of vendors with custom jewelry, baked goods, clothing, candles, holiday decor. Concessions available.

Killer Art Charity Fundraiser: 6 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Dr. Bill Kimberlin, author of “Watch Me Die.” Featuring artwork of infamous death row inmates. Wine tasting and light snacks. Admission $5, proceeds benefit Crystal Tower, local women and children shelter.

Open Auditions for The Mickey Mouse Club Christmas Concert: 10 a.m.-noon, McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Age 6 and older, singers, actors, dancers, comedians. No experience. Performances Dec. 1-3. Details, audition packet at firelands.bgsu.edu/ccyt; Free audition master class: 9 a.m. prior to auditions. Shake off the nerves, get tips on successful auditions. RSVP, carylcraneyouththeatre@gmail.com.

Christmas in October Craft Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit Heartbeat of Sandusky. Admission $1 or non perishable item.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church Community Harvest Fest: noon-3 p.m., 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky. Games, food, crafts and more. 419-626-1647.

Sandusky Main Streets Association Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Hancock and Market streets, Sandusky.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Clean Up: 10-11 a.m., Pelton Park, 800 Pelton Park Drive, Sandusky. Earn volunteer hours, help environment, hike and trash pick up. Gloves and bags provided; Halloween Archery Shoot: 1-4 p.m., The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Ages 7 and older dress as famous archer, superhero or any costume, shoot targets, play games, enjoy Halloween treats. Registration, limit 10, 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Nosferatu” silent movie with live organ accompaniment: 8 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. Dracula movie with accompaniment by Stephen Warner. Tickets $5 at 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com. Bloody Marys served in IV bags, full cash bar, themed attired encouraged.

Willard High School Theatre presents “Pumpkin Stuffers:” 7 p.m., Willard High School auditorium, One Flashes Ave., Willard. Halloween comedy with witches, zombies, Dracula and more. Tickets $5-$6.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums History Roundtable: 10-11:30 a.m., Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Six session, $5 each or $25 for 6. Local Ghost Stories. Registration, 419-332-2081 ext. 239 or ncard@rbhayes.org.

Berlin Public Library Build Your Own Spooky Fairy Garden: noon-1 p.m. Mark Langan, Mulberry Creek Herb Farm, demonstrates the steps to create your own garden. 419-588-2250.

Sandusky Library Sandusky Reads Movie: 2:30 p.m. “Coming Back with Wes Moore” in honor of veterans. 419-625-3834 or sanduskylib.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Cataract Coffee Break: 10 a.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Ophthalmologists answer questions, discuss laser surgery. Limited seating, register at 419-660-2828.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky Pancake Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sandusky High School cafeteria, 2130 Hayes Ave. All you can eat pancakes with eggs, sausage, beverage. $6 admits one adult and child 10 or younger. Halloween treats for kids. Kids 10 or younger in costume entered in raffle.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Youth Soccer Challenge: 3 p.m., Heigel Park, Catawba Island, Port Clinton. Ages 9-14 compete, learn penalty kick. Must provide proof of age. Entry forms available at event. Details Andy Migas, 419-332-2310 or migas@roadrunner.com.

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Extended Hike: 1-3 p.m., Edison Woods, 8728 Mason Road, Berlin Heights. Walk off Halloween candy with a 5 mile hike. 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Color Walk: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wolf Creek Park. All ages welcome for a walk among the leaves. 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

Harlem Ambassadors Basketball: 6 p.m., Oak Harbor High School. Ambassadors play against local challengers the Materion Magic. Tickets available at oakharbor.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds Oak Harbor Development Group. Details at mshadoan@radiantwindows.com or 419-898-0479.

Willard High School Theatre presents “Pumpkin Stuffers:” 2:30 p.m., Willard High School auditorium, One Flashes Ave., Willard. Halloween comedy with witches, zombies, Dracula and more. Tickets $5-$6.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Author Book Discussion/Signing: 2 p.m., Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Author Eric Ebinger discusses “100 Days in the Life of Rutherford Hayes.” Details at 419-332-2081 or rbhayes.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.