Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Trinity United Methodist Church Mini-Bazaar and Lunch: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 214 E. Jefferson St., Sandusky. Lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - soup, sandwiches, salads, pie. Baked goods, nut sale, crafts.

Outdoor Service with Christopher Reynolds, M.Ed.: 7-9 p.m., Wolf Creek Park, 2409 Ohio 53, Fremont. Explore where the Good Red Road of Indigenous tradition and the Way of Jesus meet. Under the stars around a campfire. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Offered by Youth Adult Community of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Haunted Prison Tours: 7:30 p.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Learn history of Osborn Prison farm, hear paranormal recordings, enjoy snacks, suitable for all ages. Registration, limit 30, 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. Information, 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m.; Yoga: High Noon, 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Huron Garden Club: 1 p.m., Huron Public Library. Nominations of officers followed by Christmas tree workshop. Tips on how to over-winter plants. 419-433-2661.

Chayim b’Yeshua Ministries Hebrew Roots Fellowship Gathering: 7 p.m., 310 Schiller Ave., Sandusky. For those wanting to learn about Scriptures from a Hebrew perspective. 419-627-9843.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m. 419-663-6775.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Grace Episcopal Church Community Free Meal: 4:30-5:30 p.m., 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. All are welcome.

First Congregational United Church of Christ Free Community Breakfast: 9-11 a.m., 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Served in the lower level, enter from rear elevator entrance of Boys & Girls Club door. Everyone welcome.

Downtown Sandusky Trick or Treat: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at participating merchants.

Trinity Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat: 2-3:30 p.m., Liberty Ave, Vermilion. Children grades 6 and younger dress in costumes for safe, family-friendly event. Invite your friends and neighbors. 440-967-4225.

Emmanuel Temple Trick or Treat: 2-5 p.m., 128 E. Adams St., Sandusky. A community outreach project by the Young People Department. Entire street blocked off for family friendly event. Pumpkins, hot dogs, games, free cider, prizes and bake sale.

Howl-O-Ween Party: 4-6 p.m., Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 Sand Road, Port Clinton. Kid and kritter costume contest for all children 17 and younger and all pets who register by 5 p.m. Boo rides, pumpkin painting, treats, marshmallow roasting. Donations accepted.

Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sandusky Community Church of the Nazarene, 1617 Milan Road. Hundreds of vendors with custom jewelry, baked goods, clothing, candles, holiday decor. Concessions available.

Killer Art Charity Fundraiser: 6 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Dr. Bill Kimberlin, author of “Watch Me Die.” Featuring artwork of infamous death row inmates. Wine tasting and light snacks. Admission $5, proceeds benefit Crystal Tower, local women and children shelter.

Open Auditions for The Mickey Mouse Club Christmas Concert: 10 a.m.-noon, McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Age 6 and older, singers, actors, dancers, comedians. No experience. Performances Dec. 1-3. Details, audition packet at firelands.bgsu.edu/ccyt; Free audition master class: 9 a.m. prior to auditions. Shake off the nerves, get tips on successful auditions. RSVP, carylcraneyouththeatre@gmail.com.

Christmas in October Craft Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit Heartbeat of Sandusky. Admission $1 or non perishable item.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church Community Harvest Fest: noon-3 p.m., 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky. Games, food, crafts and more. 419-626-1647.

Sandusky Main Streets Association Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Hancock and Market streets, Sandusky.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Clean Up: 10-11 a.m., Pelton Park, 800 Pelton Park Drive, Sandusky. Earn volunteer hours, help environment, hike and trash pick up. Gloves and bags provided; Halloween Archery Shoot: 1-4 p.m., The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Ages 7 and older dress as famous archer, superhero or any costume, shoot targets, play games, enjoy Halloween treats. Registration, limit 10, 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Nosferatu” silent movie with live organ accompaniment: 8 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. Dracula movie with accompaniment by Stephen Warner. Tickets $5 at 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com. Bloody Marys served in IV bags, full cash bar, themed attired encouraged.

Willard High School Theatre presents “Pumpkin Stuffers:” 7 p.m., Willard High School auditorium, One Flashes Ave., Willard. Halloween comedy with witches, zombies, Dracula and more. Tickets $5-$6.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums History Roundtable: 10-11:30 a.m., Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Six session, $5 each or $25 for 6. Local Ghost Stories. Registration, 419-332-2081 ext. 239 or ncard@rbhayes.org.

Berlin Public Library Build Your Own Spooky Fairy Garden: noon-1 p.m. Mark Langan, Mulberry Creek Herb Farm, demonstrates the steps to create your own garden. 419-588-2250.

Sandusky Library Sandusky Reads Movie: 2:30 p.m. “Coming Back with Wes Moore” in honor of veterans. 419-625-3834 or sanduskylib.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Cataract Coffee Break: 10 a.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Ophthalmologists answer questions, discuss laser surgery. Limited seating, register at 419-660-2828.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.