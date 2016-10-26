Senior Calendar

Serving Our Seniors Medicaid Part D assistance: by appointment, through Dec. 6. To schedule call 419-624-1856 or 800-564-1856. Fill out form, compare plans, pick the best one for your needs. Free, first come, first served.

Magruder Hospital VIP British Landscapes Trip: 6 p.m. Nov. 2, Magruder Conference Center. Trip is Aug. 19-28, Ohio to England. VIP members and general public invited to information session. Registration Michele, 419-734-3131 ext. 3147.

Bellevue NARVRE Unit 147 Meeting: noon, Nov. 9, Four County Senior Center, 890 Flat Rock Road, Bellevue. Catered beef noodle dinner and meeting. All veterans eat for free. Retired and veterans railroaders invited. Deadline Nov. 5. RSVP to Sue Nichols, 419-483-6184.

THURSDAY

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Skype. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

Lunch Bunch at The Commons of Providence: noon, 5000 Providence Drive, Sandusky. Mary Beth Windau speaks on Dotera Essential Oils. RSVP to 419-624-1171.

Dog Show Tricks - Erie Shores K-Academy: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise; Bible study; 1 p.m. pinochle, Hand and Foot Game.

FRIDAY

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Tri-Bond Game with Lutheran Memorial Home: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 12:30 p.m. dartball, duplicate bridge.

MONDAY

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Jarrod Williams, Executive Director Sandusky YMCA. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. euchre; 10 a.m. Men’s Fellowship; noon Bingo; 12:30 p.m. duplicate bridge; 5 p.m. Tai Chi.

TUESDAY

Food Felons Part 4 - Donna Green, OSU Ext. : After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise class; 1 p.m. pinochle, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game.

WEDNESDAY

Firelands Morning Coffee: 8-10 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Firelands 55+ Club enjoys coffee, free blood pressure, blood sugar screenings, total lipid screen $17 - requires 12-hour fast. 419-557-7722.

Health Screenings: 9:30-11 a.m., Medicine Shoppe, Bellevue. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free health screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Snakes - Erie MetroParks: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. yoga; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game, 4:30 p.m. Tai Chi exercise.