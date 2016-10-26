Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Halloween Happenings: 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1 Superior St., Sandusky. Sponsored by Ability Works, Inc. Free admission, s’mores and photos. Concessions, games, raffles. Trick or treaters must be in costume.

Heritage Village Trick or Treat: 6-8 p.m., 700 Helen St., Clyde. Kids 10 and younger invited. Donuts and cider provided.

Admiral’s Pointe Scarecrow’s Revenge Trick or Treat: 6:30-8 p.m., 1920 Cleveland Road W., Huron. Games, haunted cake walk, refreshments, fun family trick or treat.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Designs by Marie: 1 p.m., 133 W. Water St., Oak Harbor. Ribbon cutting and grand opening.

Skate World: Toddler Day, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Art in the Park: 6-8 p.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Create Fall Mason Jars. Ages 16 and older, limit 15, registration, 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Halloween Night Hike: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Creek Bend Farm. Gather for a not-so-scary night hike. 419-334-4495 or lovemyparks.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-18 months, with adult, enjoy finger plays, stories, music. Bring blanket for baby to sit on. Registration; Stem Storytime: 1:30 p.m. Ages 3-8 explore science and math concepts; iMovie and iPhone: 2-3:30 p.m. Learn basics of video and photo editing. Eligible for studio time upon completion. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Berlin Public Library: Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Stroke Support Group: 2 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2700.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: NAMI Family Support Group: 6 p.m.; Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Skype. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

First Congregational United Church of Christ Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. “Saving Jesus Redux: Jesus Through the Ages.” Registration and class materials, 419-625-8105.

Lunch Bunch at The Commons of Providence: noon, 5000 Providence Drive, Sandusky. Mary Beth Windau speaks on Dotera Essential Oils. RSVP to 419-624-1171.

Port Clinton Architectural Review Board: 1 p.m., fourth Thursday each month, City Hall, 1868 E. Perry St., Port Clinton.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

Rotary Club of Sandusky: 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m., Castaway Bay Hotel Ballroom, 2003 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Prospective members, those interested in meeting local leaders, welcome. Sanduskyrotary.org, mbrenner1229@ioud.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.

Gentle Yoga: 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 930 Main St., Huron. No experience necessary, bring mat/blanket, no eating 2 hours prior. Arrive 15 minutes early to first class. $7 drop in/$20 per month. Karen, 419-366-1051.

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

Trinity United Methodist Church Mini-Bazaar and Lunch: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 214 E. Jefferson St., Sandusky. Lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - soup, sandwiches, salads, pie. Baked goods, nut sale, crafts.

Outdoor Service with Christopher Reynolds, M.Ed.: 7-9 p.m., Wolf Creek Park, 2409 Ohio 53, Fremont. Explore where the Good Red Road of Indigenous tradition and the Way of Jesus meet. Under the stars around a campfire. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Offered by Youth Adult Community of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Haunted Prison Tours: 7:30 p.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Learn history of Osborn Prison farm, hear paranormal recordings, enjoy snacks, suitable for all ages. Registration, limit 30, 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library: Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. Information, 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m.; Yoga: High Noon, 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Huron Garden Club: 1 p.m., Huron Public Library. Nominations of officers followed by Christmas tree workshop. Tips on how to over-winter plants. 419-433-2661.

Chayim b’Yeshua Ministries Hebrew Roots Fellowship Gathering: 7 p.m., 310 Schiller Ave., Sandusky. For those wanting to learn about Scriptures from a Hebrew perspective. 419-627-9843.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m. 419-663-6775.