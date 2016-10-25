Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Catholic Community Supper Program: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. All are welcome; no charge. For free ride call Sandusky Transit System, 419-627-0740. Closed first Wednesday every month.

Humane Society of Erie County Bingo: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. start time, American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society. 419-626-6220.

Bellevue Elks Bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

SHS Class of 64 Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Sail In, every Wednesday.

Ghostly Manor/Skate World: Family Fun Night: 4-8 p.m., 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Admission $5 - includes roller skating, bounce houses, play area, 2 slices of pizza, pop. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan, 419-625-7783; Wonderful Watercolors: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center. Clela Stelnicki gives step-by-step directions. $60 for four weeks or $15 per class. Register by calling Clela, 440-371-5637, or email clelasart@gmail.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Killer Art Charity Fundraiser: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Dr. Bill Kimberlin, author of “Watch Me Die.” Featuring artwork of infamous death row inmates. Admission $5, proceeds benefit Crystal Tower, local women and children shelter.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Pages and Pups: 4 p.m., K-3rd grade practice reading to Therapy dog, choose books to take home; Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; Unplugged: 6 p.m. Relaxation techniques and Reiki with Rachel Berry; Sandusky Reads: 6:30 p.m. The Science of Addiction with Joey Supina, Sandusky Artisans. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Milan Public Library Post-It Art: 5:30-7 p.m. Teens tap into creativity, create post-it art. 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Alzheimer’s Support Group: 7 p.m., FRMC South Campus, 1912 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Shanan Fisher, RN, presents “Respite Care Resources.”

Cancer Support Group: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday each month, Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Complimentary light lunch provided. 419-301-4317.

Emotions Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Room 5. 12-step program to help people cope with stress, depression, anxiety. 419-616-3261, emotionsanonymous.org.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Recovery Meditation: 4 p.m.; Taking Back Ohio Alt. Peer Group: 5:30 p.m.; Freedom Road AA: 8 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377.

Celebrate Recovery Program: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Chapel 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. For those struggling with any type of addiction, habit or hang up. 419-627-0208, thechapel.tv.

Family Recovery Support Group: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Open to families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. 419-626-9156 ext. 116.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Catholic War Veterans Norwalk Post 1968 meeting: 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 254 W. Main St., Norwalk. New members welcome. 419-663-0329.

Sandusky Lions Club: Noon, second and fourth Wednesdays, Sandusky AMVETS, 307 Putnam St., Sandusky. New members welcome. Information, 419-239-3926.

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky: Noon-1 p.m., American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Erin Cremean, 419-984-1086 or sanduskykiwanis.org.

Singles Club of Erie County: 7 p.m., Kokomo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. Food, drinks, dancing and socializing. 419-271-4689.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Blood Pressure Screenings: 8 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Care Family Medicine, 187 W. Main St., New London. Also offering blood draws and kids bicycle helmets. Information, 419-929-4357.

Tai Chi: 8:30 a.m., Norwalk Senior Center. $5/class. 419-668-6245.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. 419-483-4040 ext. 4206.

Chair Yoga: noon- 12:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $5 per class.

Bodi N Balance: Zumba, Yoga, Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Magruder Hospital Fitness: Pilates: 5:30 p.m., $4. Information, 419-333-0221.

Restorative Yoga: 6 p.m., Divine Awakenings, 1002 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. One hour practice, $9. 419-366-6271.

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Halloween Happenings: 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1 Superior St., Sandusky. Sponsored by Ability Works, Inc. Free admission, s’mores and photos. Concessions, games, raffles. Trick or treaters must be in costume.

Heritage Village Trick or Treat: 6-8 p.m., 700 Helen St., Clyde. Kids 10 and younger invited. Donuts and cider provided.

Admiral’s Pointe Scarecrow’s Revenge Trick or Treat: 6:30-8 p.m., 1920 Cleveland Road W., Huron. Games, haunted cake walk, refreshments, fun family trick or treat.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Designs by Marie: 1 p.m., 133 W. Water St., Oak Harbor. Ribbon cutting and grand opening.

Skate World: Toddler Day, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Art in the Park: 6-8 p.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Create Fall Mason Jars. Ages 16 and older, limit 15, registration, 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Halloween Night Hike: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Creek Bend Farm. Gather for a not-so-scary night hike. 419-334-4495 or lovemyparks.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-18 months, with adult, enjoy finger plays, stories, music. Bring blanket for baby to sit on. Registration; Stem Storytime: 1:30 p.m. Ages 3-8 explore science and math concepts; iMovie and iPhone: 2-3:30 p.m. Learn basics of video and photo editing. Eligible for studio time upon completion. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Berlin Public Library: Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Stroke Support Group: 2 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2700.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: NAMI Family Support Group: 6 p.m.; Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Skype. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

First Congregational United Church of Christ Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. “Saving Jesus Redux: Jesus Through the Ages.” Registration and class materials, 419-625-8105.

Lunch Bunch at The Commons of Providence: noon, 5000 Providence Drive, Sandusky. Mary Beth Windau speaks on Dotera Essential Oils. RSVP to 419-624-1171.

Port Clinton Architectural Review Board: 1 p.m., fourth Thursday each month, City Hall, 1868 E. Perry St., Port Clinton.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Rotary Club of Sandusky: 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m., Castaway Bay Hotel Ballroom, 2003 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Prospective members, those interested in meeting local leaders, welcome. Sanduskyrotary.org, mbrenner1229@ioud.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.

Gentle Yoga: 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 930 Main St., Huron. No experience necessary, bring mat/blanket, no eating 2 hours prior. Arrive 15 minutes early to first class. $7 drop in/$20 per month. Karen, 419-366-1051.