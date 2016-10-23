Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

St. Paul Lutheran Church Welcome Table: noon-1:30 p.m., 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. Free community meal. Everyone welcome. Handicap accessible. 419-625-6800.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Porter’s Memorial CME Church Anniversary Program: 11 a.m., 1722 Third St., Sandusky. With Rev. Bruce Gibson, presiding Elder, Painesville. Details 216-965-5788 or zenniehughes@gmail.com.

Compassionate Ministries Fellowship Dinner Gospel Praise Gathering: 6 p.m., 1283 CR 236, Clyde. With Tony Gieger, Jimmy Potridge, Peggy Richardson, One Voice and more. 419-934-5456.

Community Substance Abuse Awareness Forum: 4-6 p.m., Oak Harbor High School auditorium. Panel discussion with community leaders and law enforcement, followed by questions and answer session. 419-898-0479.

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

ENTERTAINMENT

Bellevue Society for the Arts presents “1776:” 2:30 p.m., Hirt Theater, 205 Maple St., Bellevue. Tickets $8-$12, 419-484-2787.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Huron Public Library The Boogie Woogie Kid: 3-4 p.m. Live with The Friends Series. Matthew Ball performs family piano favorites from Swing era. Free. 419-433-5009.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. Give blood, receive free ticket to “Nosferatu” silent movie performed with live organ accompaniment, 8 p.m. Oct. 29. To schedule, redcrossblood.org or 800-733-2767, walk-ins welcome.

Huron Tiger Marching Band Fundraiser: Eat at Chipotle 4-8 p.m., 4318 Milan Road, Sandusky. Tell cashier you are supporting the band and 50 percent of your purchase will be donated to the band.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Happy Feet: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meet out front for a fun, casual walk around down; Milan’s Morning Moment: 10-11 a.m., “The Mountain Between Us” by Charles Martin, coffee and muffins; Get Social, Stay Connected: 11 a.m.-noon and again at 6-7 p.m. Adult round table discussion on social media. Registration required, 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library Game On: 4-5 p.m. Ages 6 and older stop in for classic board games; Sandusky Reads Book Discussion: 6 p.m. “The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates” by Wes Moore. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Birchard Public Library ORBS Presentation: 6-8 p.m. Ohio Researchers of Banded Spirits present film, audio clips, paranormal evidence. Limited seating, registration required, 419-334-7101 or birchard.lib.oh.us.

Monroeville Public Library Storytime; 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Grief Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m., Mercy Hospital, Willard. Anyone 18 and older who has lost a loved one. Information/registration, 419-447-4040.

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Michael Brumbaugh, Second Half of Life. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

Clogging 101 Class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Western Square Dancing: 7-9 p.m., Pleasant Elementary School, 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk. Good times, meet people, singles welcome. 419-668-4655.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Classes: Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Pilates, 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Raja Luna Yoga: 6:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Jamie Bishop. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session. 419-656-8445.

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

Willows of Bellevue Trick or Treat: 6-7 p.m., 101 Auxiliary Drive, Bellevue. With Princess Tiana, Ariel and Batman. Admission: canned goods for local food pantry. 419-483-5000.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Adventure Tots: 10:30-11 a.m., Hoffman Forest, 8663 Huff Road, Berlin Heights. Ages 0-6 with adult, explore trails. Registration, limit 10; Get Fit Club: 6-7 p.m., Osborn Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Piyo with Tammy Marinis. Bring yoga mat. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Show Up, Go Up Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m., Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sing, dance, poetry, music - all talents welcome. Free pizza slice to first 10 performers. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; Tween/Teen Book Discussion: 5:30-7 p.m., “Discovering Wes Moore” by Wes Moore; Sandusky Reads: 6:30 p.m. Bridges Out of Poverty part two, with Jackie Marshall, Ohio Business College. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Berlin Public Library: Teen Trivia Tuesday, 3-4 p.m. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Breastfeeding Support Group: 11 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2117 ext. 6491.

Alzheimer’s Support Group: 3:30 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2117 ext. 3112.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Hope, Faith and Courage Cocaine Anonymous CA: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Support group for abused women. Tuesdays, in Norwalk. 419-626-2200 or 800-953-2207.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

AA 12-step Meeting: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St., Huron. Information, 419-239-9243.

Recovery Fellowship: 6:30 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St., Berlin Heights. Hope for everyday battles.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Firelands Audubon Society: 7-9 p.m., Osborn MetroPark Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Gene Wright presents A Celebration of Old Woman Creek. Details at firelandsaudubonsociety.org.

Perkins Township Trustees: 6 p.m., Administration Building, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Public welcome. Agenda posted at perkinstownship.com.

Sandusky College Women’s Club: 6:30 p.m., NOMS Fitness Center, 2500 Strub Road, Sandusky. Speaker, Barb Blitz, personal trainer.

Firelands Shutterbugs Camera Club: 6:30 p.m., Huron Public Library. New members, all levels of experience, welcome. 419-357-0182.

UAW Local 913 retirees dinner: noon, 3114 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. City chicken, insurance vendors.

South Central Block Watch: 7 p.m., 1912 Hayes Ave., lower level, Sandusky. Bring covered dish for potluck. Public welcome.

Firelands Toastmasters Club 391: 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Have fun, learn speaking skills, visitors welcome. Elaine Waterfield 419-627-9623.

Ballroom Dance Lessons: 7-9 p.m., United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. In memory of Joe. Cost: 2 canned good items for food pantry.

Converging Paths Meditation Center Meditation Sessions: 7-8:30 p.m., Boeckling House, 614 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. $5. Information, jccyoung@aol.com, 419-602-1556, or smithdocs.net/ConvergingPaths.

Sandusky Exchange Club: noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Guests welcome. Information, 419-366-1543.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Healthcare Provider BLS Certification: 8-11:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Cost $55. Registration, 419-557-6740 or firelands.com.

Magruder Hospital flu shot clinic: 3-6 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Wellness Walk: 6 p.m., New London Recreation Park, 2 Blake St. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Join Michele Hale, Pulmonary Rehab, for a hike. Free program, open to public. Information, fisher-titus.org.

Magruder Hospital Workout: Strength Training 5:30-6:30 p.m.; yoga 6:30 p.m. magruderhospital.com or 419-635-2337.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. Call for schedule, 419-483-4040 ext. 4206 or bellevuehospital.com.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. All ages and fitness levels. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $10 per class or $32 for four classes.

Sobriety with a Twist - free gentle yoga: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. For those touched by addiction. Mats provided. Sharon, 419-366-6271.