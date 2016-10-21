Community Calendar

Serving Our Seniors Medicaid Part D assistance: by appointment, through Dec. 6. To schedule call 419-624-1856 or 800-564-1856. Fill out form, compare plans, pick the best one for your needs. Free, first come, first served.

Erie MetroParks: Just About Horses and Donkey: 6-7 pm. Oct. 26 The Barnyard, 3819 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 8 and older (adults too) learn about horses and donkeys, get hands on experience, brush a horse. Registration required, limit 8, deadline Oct. 25, 419-625-7783.

Baby and Me class: 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus Children’s SPOT. For children 8 months and younger. Parents learn about development, tummy time, toy choice, language development and more. Free, registration required by Oct. 24, 419-557-7076.

Chris Perrin Scholarship Fund Shuffleboard Tournament: noon registration, Nov. 6, Erie Social Shuffleboard Club and Bar, 5686 E. Harbor Road, Marblehead. Cost $40/2 person team. 419-626-1832.

Merry Gardening Seminar: 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Nov. 5, First Presbyterian Church, 21 Firelands Blvd., Norwalk. Hosted by Huron County Master Gardeners. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Focus on landscape design, high value veggies and legends of Christmas plants. Cost $25, includes lunch. Please choose meat or veggie sandwich, deadline Oct. 28. Mail to Huron County Master Gardeners, ℅ Ann Schloemer, PO Box 211, Norwalk OH 44857. Make check payable to Huron County Master Gardeners. Details, 419-677-6674.

Girls Night Out Cancer Fundraiser: Nov. 21, Kalahari Resort Convention Center. Early bird tickets $40 until Nov. 1, $50 afterwards. Live entertainment including Natural Wonder, Emily Keener, Sandtown. Dreamcation raffle, Bras for a Cause. Details and tickets at girlsnightoutcharity.com or 419-626-4548.

Trinity Lutheran Church Oglebay Winter Festival trip: Destination Group Travel departs Trinity parking lot at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 4, returns about 11 p.m. Tickets $62-$78, includes deluxe motorcoach transportation, six-mile drive through resort, mansion, Christmas tree garden, nativity scene, shops and dinner in Wilson Lodge. Limited space, reservations and details call Sandy, 440-967-4225.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Grace Episcopal Church Community Free Meal: 4:30-5:30 p.m., 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. All are welcome.

Free Community Breakfast: 9-11 a.m., second and fourth Saturdays, First Presbyterian Church, 265 Jackson St., Sandusky. Next to the Care & Share Building. Hosted by area churches. Handicap accessible.

Downtown Oak Harbor Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. fourth Saturday through October, Log Cabin Park, North Church Street. 419-898-7503.

Sandusky Main Streets Association Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Hancock and Market streets, Sandusky.

Norwalk Recreation Pet N Pup Parade: 10 a.m. judging, Main Street School, Norwalk. Line up for parade 10:45 a.m., parade begins at 11 a.m. Bring your best dressed pet. Prizes and King and Queen announced following. All ages welcome.

Flat Rock United Methodist Church Harvest Dinner and bake sale: 5-7 p.m., 7500 CR 29, Flat Rock. Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, cole slaw/applesauce, homemade pie. Carry out available. Bake sale.

St. John’s Christian Preschool Fall and Craft Show: 9 a.m.-3 pm., 209 Southwest St., Bellevue. Crafters, vendors, Christmas items, health products, American Girl, baked goods. Silent auction ends at 2 p.m. Concessions, free admission.

Halloween Extravaganza: 2-8 p.m., Sandusky Mall. Co-hosted with Padawan’s Playground. Singing pumpkins, stories, Mad Science lab, shadow wall, costume contest, Halloween Jamboree 6-8 p.m. Tickets $3, includes popcorn. 419-502-6001.

Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Counties Tire Recycling: 9 a.m.-noon, county fairgrounds. Collecting car and small truck tires off the rim. Max 10 tires per household, 50 cents per tire charge. Racing tires $2 each. No tractor or semi tires. Information at recycleoss.org. 419-334-7222.

V.F.W. Trunk or Treat: 2-4 p.m., 604 W. Perkins Ave., rear lot. All children welcome. Hot dogs and hot chocolate available. Hosted by the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

ENTERTAINMENT

Public Ballroom Dance: 6:30-10 p.m., Grand Upper Ballroom, Milan Township Hall, 25 Park St. Sponsored by Sandusky USA Dance. 6:30 p.m. potluck and snacks; 7 p.m. rumba lesson, open dancing, mixers until 10 p.m. Halloween theme costumes encouraged. $10 at the door. Information, 419-929-1114 or usaDanceSandusky.org.

Bellevue District Dance: 7-11 p.m., Bierkellier Pub rear entrance, 200 Southwest St., Bellevue. DJ music, refreshments available, donation only.

Bellevue Society for the Arts presents “1776:” 7:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hirt Theater, 205 Maple St., Bellevue. Tickets $8-$12, 419-484-2787.

Organ and Choral Concert: 7 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 120 Ohio St., Huron. Featuring G. James Petersen Jr., on the 1872 E. & G.G. Hook & Hastings Tracker Organ.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

Edison High School Marching Band Review: 7 p.m., Edison High Stadium, Milan. Featuring performances by area marching bands plus alumni members of Charger band. Tickets $4-$5, or 5 cans of food, expired cans not accepted. Proceeds benefit Edison Music Department.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums History Roundtable: 10-11:30 a.m., Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Six session, $5 each or $25 for 6. Oakwood’s Historic Cemetery. Learn about the well known and ordinary people of Fremont. Registration, 419-332-2081 ext. 239 or ncard@rbhayes.org.

Milan Public Library Author Visit: noon-1 p.m., Vicki Tongate presents her book about Lucy Stevens during the Civil War. 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library Anime Afternoon: 2:30 p.m. Ages 12 and older discuss all things anime, watch anime title. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

USA Dance Chapter 2094 Meeting: 6 p.m., Grand Upper Ballroom, Milan Township Hall, 25 Park St., prior to dance. Board of directors meeting, nominations and election of directors. 419-929-1114.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Free Sports Injury Clinic: 1-2 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Walcher Rehab Center. For local athletes injured in organized sports. 419-660-2700.

Free Breast Cancer Screening: 9 a.m.-noon, Firelands Center for Breast Care, 703 Tyler St., Suite 152, Sandusky. For uninsured/underinsured. To schedule, 419-557-7840.

CPR for Family and Friends: 9 a.m.-noon, Firelands Regional Medical Center. Learn CPR for adults, children and infants, AED and choking. $10/$15 per couple, limited class size. Registration firelands.com or 419-557-7840.

Breastfeeding Education Class: 9-11 a.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. For expectant mothers. Learn tips and techniques for successful breastfeeding. Pre-payment required, 419-660-2646.

Complete Health Screening: 7:30-9:30 a.m., Kuns Family Medicine, 101 S. Washington St., Castalia. Complete blood count with metabolic and lipid panel (12 hour fast) $45; hemoglobin A1C $25; PSA $30. Cash or check only. Registration required, limit 75, 419-557-7840.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

St. Paul Lutheran Church Welcome Table: noon-1:30 p.m., 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. Free community meal. Everyone welcome. Handicap accessible. 419-625-6800.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Porter’s Memorial CME Church Anniversary Program: 11 a.m., 1722 Third St., Sandusky. With Rev. Bruce Gibson, presiding Elder, Painesville. Details 216-965-5788 or zenniehughes@gmail.com.

Compassionate Ministries Fellowship Dinner Gospel Praise Gathering: 6 p.m., 1283 CR 236, Clyde. With Tony Gieger, Jimmy Potridge, Peggy Richardson, One Voice and more. 419-934-5456.

Community Substance Abuse Awareness Forum: 4-6 p.m., Oak Harbor High School auditorium. Panel discussion with community leaders and law enforcement, followed by questions and answer session. 419-898-0479.

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

ENTERTAINMENT

Bellevue Society for the Arts presents “1776:” 2:30 p.m., Hirt Theater, 205 Maple St., Bellevue. Tickets $8-$12, 419-484-2787.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Huron Public Library The Boogie Woogie Kid: 3-4 p.m. Live with The Friends Series. Matthew Ball performs family piano favorites from Swing era. Free. 419-433-5009.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.