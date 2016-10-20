Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Halloween Extravaganza: 4-8 p.m. Friday and 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sandusky Mall. Co-hosted with Padawan’s Playground. Singing pumpkins, stories, Mad Science lab, shadow wall, costume contest, Halloween Jamboree 6-8 p.m. Tickets $3, includes popcorn. 419-502-6001.

St. John’s UCC Swiss Steak Dinner: 4:30 -7 p.m., 2712 W. Mason Road, Milan. With bake sale and white elephant sale. Tickets $10. Sponsored by Adult Fellowship.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Fall Colors Canoe Float: 4-6 p.m., The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Meet at canoe launch. Ages 12 and older, limit 20, bring or borrow craft, no flip flops. Registration, 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Oh, the Places We’ll Go” American Boychoir: 7 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 1070 Columbus Ave. Tickets $7-$22, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Jazz @ 8 “Jazz Gets Spooky II:” 8 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. With the Michael Shirtz Quartet, with a Halloween twist. Tickets $15, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Bellevue Society for the Arts presents “1776:” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hirt Theater, 205 Maple St., Bellevue. Tickets $8-$12, 419-484-2787.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Happy Feet: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meet out front for a fun, casual walk around down; Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m.; NAMI Connections: 11 a.m., peer support group; 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky Ski Club Event - Jazz @ 8: 8 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. Details Pat, 419-625-0401 or brwnpat8@aol.com.

Chayim b’Yeshua Ministries Hebrew Roots Fellowship Gathering: 7 p.m., 310 Schiller Ave., Sandusky. For those wanting to learn about Scriptures from a Hebrew perspective. 419-627-9843.

Berlin Heights Garden Club: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, Berlin Heights. Sheila Joyce, Master Gardener, presents “Landscaping.” For membership information call Cat, 440-965-4448.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m. 419-663-6775.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Grace Episcopal Church Community Free Meal: 4:30-5:30 p.m., 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. All are welcome.

Free Community Breakfast: 9-11 a.m., second and fourth Saturdays, First Presbyterian Church, 265 Jackson St., Sandusky. Next to the Care & Share Building. Hosted by area churches. Handicap accessible.

Downtown Oak Harbor Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. fourth Saturday through October, Log Cabin Park, North Church Street. 419-898-7503.

Sandusky Main Streets Association Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Hancock and Market streets, Sandusky.

Norwalk Recreation Pet N Pup Parade: 10 a.m. judging, Main Street School, Norwalk. Line up for parade 10:45 a.m., parade begins at 11 a.m. Bring your best dressed pet. Prizes and King and Queen announced following. All ages welcome.

Flat Rock United Methodist Church Harvest Dinner and bake sale: 5-7 p.m., 7500 CR 29, Flat Rock. Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, cole slaw/applesauce, homemade pie. Carry out available. Bake sale.

St. John’s Christian Preschool Fall and Craft Show: 9 a.m.-3 pm., 209 Southwest St., Bellevue. Crafters, vendors, Christmas items, health products, American Girl, baked goods. Silent auction ends at 2 p.m. Concessions, free admission.

Halloween Extravaganza: 2-8 p.m., Sandusky Mall. Co-hosted with Padawan’s Playground. Singing pumpkins, stories, Mad Science lab, shadow wall, costume contest, Halloween Jamboree 6-8 p.m. Tickets $3, includes popcorn. 419-502-6001.

Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Counties Tire Recycling: 9 a.m.-noon, county fairgrounds. Collecting car and small truck tires off the rim. Max 10 tires per household, 50 cents per tire charge. Racing tires $2 each. No tractor or semi tires. Information at recycleoss.org. 419-334-7222.

V.F.W. Trunk or Treat: 2-4 p.m., 604 W. Perkins Ave., rear lot. All children welcome. Hot dogs and hot chocolate available. Hosted by the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

Edison High School Marching Band Review: 7 p.m., Edison High Stadium, Milan. Featuring performances by area marching bands plus alumni members of Charger band. Tickets $4-$5, or 5 cans of food, expired cans not accepted. Proceeds benefit Edison Music Department.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

ENTERTAINMENT

Public Ballroom Dance: 6:30-10 p.m., Grand Upper Ballroom, Milan Township Hall, 25 Park St. Sponsored by Sandusky USA Dance. 6:30 p.m. potluck and snacks; 7 p.m. rumba lesson, open dancing, mixers until 10 p.m. Halloween theme costumes encouraged. $10 at the door. Information, 419-929-1114 or usaDanceSandusky.org.

Bellevue District Dance: 7-11 p.m., Bierkellier Pub rear entrance, 200 Southwest St., Bellevue. DJ music, refreshments available, donation only.

Bellevue Society for the Arts presents “1776:” 7:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hirt Theater, 205 Maple St., Bellevue. Tickets $8-$12, 419-484-2787.

Organ and Choral Concert: 7 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 120 Ohio St., Huron. Featuring G. James Petersen Jr., on the 1872 E. & G.G. Hook & Hastings Tracker Organ.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums History Roundtable: 10-11:30 a.m., Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Six session, $5 each or $25 for 6. Oakwood’s Historic Cemetery. Learn about the well known and ordinary people of Fremont. Registration, 419-332-2081 ext. 239 or ncard@rbhayes.org.

Milan Public Library Author Visit: noon-1 p.m., Vicki Tongate presents her book about Lucy Stevens during the Civil War. 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library Anime Afternoon: 2:30 p.m. Ages 12 and older discuss all things anime, watch anime title. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

USA Dance Chapter 2094 Meeting: 6 p.m., Grand Upper Ballroom, Milan Township Hall, 25 Park St., prior to dance. Board of directors meeting, nominations and election of directors. 419-929-1114.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Free Sports Injury Clinic: 1-2 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Walcher Rehab Center. For local athletes injured in organized sports. 419-660-2700.

Free Breast Cancer Screening: 9 a.m.-noon, Firelands Center for Breast Care, 703 Tyler St., Suite 152, Sandusky. For uninsured/underinsured. To schedule, 419-557-7840.

CPR for Family and Friends: 9 a.m.-noon, Firelands Regional Medical Center. Learn CPR for adults, children and infants, AED and choking. $10/$15 per couple, limited class size. Registration firelands.com or 419-557-7840.

Breastfeeding Education Class: 9-11 a.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. For expectant mothers. Learn tips and techniques for successful breastfeeding. Pre-payment required, 419-660-2646.

Complete Health Screening: 7:30-9:30 a.m., Kuns Family Medicine, 101 S. Washington St., Castalia. Complete blood count with metabolic and lipid panel (12 hour fast) $45; hemoglobin A1C $25; PSA $30. Cash or check only. Registration required, limit 75, 419-557-7840.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.