Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Free Elms Community Meal: 5 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Guild Hall, West Second Street, Port Clinton. Johnny marzetti, desserts. Carryout available.

Sandusky High School Class of 55 Lunch: noon, Tin Goose Diner, 3515 E. State Road, Port Clinton.

Skate World: Toddler Day, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Morning Kayak Paddle: 9 a.m.-noon, The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Ages 12 and older, limit 12 bring or borrow craft, no flip flops. Paddle Huron River. Registration; Animal Feed Time: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Help feed resident reptiles, amphibians. 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Babies in the Parks: 10-10:45 a.m., Creek Bend Farm Wilson Nature Center. Babies to 2 with adult discover nature. 419-334-4495 or lovemyparks.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-18 months, with adult, enjoy finger plays, stories, music. Bring blanket for baby to sit on. Registration; Knit One, Crochet Too: 10:30 a.m. Join fellow crafters, learn, teach, share; Stem Storytime: 1:30 p.m. Ages 3-8 explore science and math concepts; GarageBand: 2-3:30 p.m. Learn basic audio recording/editing software. Eligible for studio time upon completion. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Berlin Public Library Story Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board; Adult Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m., “Live by Night” by Dennis Lehane. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Diabetic Support Group: noon third Thursday each month, Magruder Hospital. Share ideas, recipes, resources. Bring a lunch or purchase one at Fulton Street Cafe. 419-798-5986.

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA, 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Microsoft Word. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

First Congregational United Church of Christ Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. “Saving Jesus Redux: Jesus Through the Ages.” Registration and class materials, 419-625-8105.

Alzheimer’s Research Program: 1-2 p.m., Sandusky Community Church of the Nazarene, 1617 Milan Road, Sandusky. Sponsored by Alzheimer’s Assoc. And Serving Our Seniors. Overview of ongoing research, details of progress. Registration, 800-272-3900.

Erie County Democratic Party Committee Meeting: 6:30 p.m. third Thursday each month, UAW Local 913 Union Hall, 3114 Hayes Ave., Sandusky.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

Rotary Club of Sandusky Meeting: 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m., Castaway Bay Hotel Ballroom, 2003 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Prospective members, those interested in meeting local leaders, welcome. Sanduskyrotary.org, mbrenner1229@ioud.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 1-5 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Treatment Options for Kidney Patients: 4-6 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Presented by Kristi Schultz, RN, Mansfield Kidney Center. Registration required, 419-775-1731.

Mature Audience Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Bellevue Society for the Arts, 205 Maple Ave., Bellevue. Anyone 55 and older invited to attend. Lunch fee $3, collected at the door. Registration required, 419-483-4040 ext. 4899.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.

Gentle Yoga: 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 930 Main St., Huron. No experience necessary, bring mat/blanket, no eating 2 hours prior. Arrive 15 minutes early to first class. $7 drop in/$20 per month. Karen, 419-366-1051.

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

Halloween Extravaganza: 4-8 p.m. Friday and 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sandusky Mall. Co-hosted with Padawan’s Playground. Singing pumpkins, stories, Mad Science lab, shadow wall, costume contest, Halloween Jamboree 6-8 p.m. Tickets $3, includes popcorn. 419-502-6001.

St. John’s UCC Swiss Steak Dinner: 4:30 -7 p.m., 2712 W. Mason Road, Milan. With bake sale and white elephant sale. Tickets $10. Sponsored by Adult Fellowship.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Fall Colors Canoe Float: 4-6 p.m., The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Meet at canoe launch. Ages 12 and older, limit 20, bring or borrow craft, no flip flops. Registration, 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Oh, the Places We’ll Go” American Boychoir: 7 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 1070 Columbus Ave. Tickets $7-$22, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Jazz @ 8 “Jazz Gets Spooky II:” 8 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. With the Michael Shirtz Quartet, with a Halloween twist. Tickets $15, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Bellevue Society for the Arts presents “1776:” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hirt Theater, 205 Maple St., Bellevue. Tickets $8-$12, 419-484-2787.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Happy Feet: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meet out front for a fun, casual walk around down; Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m.; NAMI Connections: 11 a.m., peer support group; 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky Ski Club Event - Jazz @ 8: 8 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. Details Pat, 419-625-0401 or brwnpat8@aol.com.

Chayim b’Yeshua Ministries Hebrew Roots Fellowship Gathering: 7 p.m., 310 Schiller Ave., Sandusky. For those wanting to learn about Scriptures from a Hebrew perspective. 419-627-9843.

Berlin Heights Garden Club: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, Berlin Heights. Sheila Joyce, Master Gardener, presents “Landscaping.” For membership information call Cat, 440-965-4448.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m. 419-663-6775.