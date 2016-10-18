Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Catholic Community Supper Program: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. All are welcome; no charge. For free ride call Sandusky Transit System, 419-627-0740. Closed first Wednesday every month.

Sandusky Firefighter Retirees Breakfast: 9 a.m., American Legion Post 83, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. All retirees welcome.

Humane Society of Erie County Bingo: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. start time, American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society. 419-626-6220.

Bellevue Elks Bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

SHS Class of 64 Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Sail In, every Wednesday.

Ghostly Manor/Skate World: Family Fun Night: 4-8 p.m., 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Admission $5 - includes roller skating, bounce houses, play area, 2 slices of pizza, pop. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Edison Woods, 10186 Ohio 61, Berlin Heights, 419-625-7783; Wonderful Watercolors: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center. Clela Stelnicki gives step-by-step directions. $60 for four weeks or $15 per class. Register by calling Clela, 440-371-5637, or email clelasart@gmail.com

Sandusky County Parks Puppets: 5-7 p.m., Creek Bend Farm Wilson Nature Center. Make a puppet, create a puppet show in theater. 419-334-4495 or lovemyparks.com.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Brown Bag Lunch: noon. “Warren G. Harding and the Marion Daily Star” with Sherry Hall; Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; Cradles and Crafts: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Shhh… Baby is Sleeping sign. Expectant parents make a nursery craft, hear from area agencies. Registration. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Presidential History Book Club: Noon, Spiegel Grove, Fremont. “A Perfect Union: Dolley Madison and the Creation of the American Nation” by Catherine Allgor. Bring or borrow book, bring a lunch. Details, Dustin McLochlin, 419-332-2081 ext. 230 or dmclochlin@rbhayes.org.

Ida Rupp Public Library Photoshop Classes: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 3-week class. Bill Gordon teaches Photoshop Elements. Not necessary to own software to attend. Topic: Expert Mode. Limited seating, registration required, 419-732-3212.

Milan Public Library Adult Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m. “Live by Night” by Dennis LeHane. 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Peer to Peer Support Group: 6-7:30 p.m., third Wednesday each month, Magruder Hospital. National Alliance on Mental Illness. Information, 419-732-6264.

Emotions Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Room 5. 12-step program to help people cope with stress, depression, anxiety. 419-616-3261, emotionsanonymous.org.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Recovery Meditation: 4 p.m.; Taking Back Ohio Alt. Peer Group: 5:30 p.m.; Freedom Road AA: 8 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377.

Celebrate Recovery Program: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Chapel 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. For those struggling with any type of addiction, habit or hang up. 419-627-0208, thechapel.tv.

Family Recovery Support Group: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Open to families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. 419-626-9156 ext. 116.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky PFLAG Support Meeting: 6:30 p.m., Sandusky Library. Snacks provided.

Sandusky Ski Club Birthday Celebration: 5:30 p.m., Outback Steak House, 4920 Milan Road, Sandusky. Cocktails followed by dinner at 6 p.m. with birthday desserts. Daria, 419-239-8545, CakeD45@aol.com, or sanduskyskiclub.com.

Firelands Historical Society Meeting: 7 p.m., 9 Case St., Norwalk. Bill Knadler presents “Unique and Unusual Stock Certificates.” Open to public.

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky: Noon-1 p.m., American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Erin Cremean, 419-984-1086 or sanduskykiwanis.org.

Singles Club of Erie County: 7 p.m., Kokomo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. Food, drinks, dancing and socializing. 419-271-4689.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Heartsaver First Aid: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center. With CPR and AED. Cost $100, payment and deadline one week prior to class. Registration, 419-557-6740 or firelands.com.

Heartsaver CPR: 5-9 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Learn CPR breathing, resuscitation, choking response. Pre-payment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Medicare Check-Up Day: by appointment, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. One-on-one appointments to navigate Medicare Part D website, find the best plan. To schedule, 419-660-2521.

Blood Pressure Screenings: 8 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Care Family Medicine, 187 W. Main St., New London. Also offering blood draws and kids bicycle helmets. Information, 419-929-4357.

Tai Chi: 8:30 a.m., Norwalk Senior Center. $5/class. 419-668-6245.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. 419-483-4040 ext. 4206.

Chair Yoga: noon- 12:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $5 per class.

Bodi N Balance: Zumba, Yoga, Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Magruder Hospital Fitness: Pilates: 5:30 p.m., $4. Information, 419-333-0221.

Restorative Yoga: 6 p.m., Divine Awakenings, 1002 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. One hour practice, $9. 419-366-6271.

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Free Elms Community Meal: 5 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Guild Hall, West Second Street, Port Clinton. Johnny marzetti, desserts. Carryout available.

Sandusky High School Class of 55 Lunch: noon, Tin Goose Diner, 3515 E. State Road, Port Clinton.

Skate World: Toddler Day, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Morning Kayak Paddle: 9 a.m.-noon, The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Ages 12 and older, limit 12 bring or borrow craft, no flip flops. Paddle Huron River. Registration; Animal Feed Time: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Help feed resident reptiles, amphibians. 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Babies in the Parks: 10-10:45 a.m., Creek Bend Farm Wilson Nature Center. Babies to 2 with adult discover nature. 419-334-4495 or lovemyparks.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-18 months, with adult, enjoy finger plays, stories, music. Bring blanket for baby to sit on. Registration; Knit One, Crochet Too: 10:30 a.m. Join fellow crafters, learn, teach, share; Stem Storytime: 1:30 p.m. Ages 3-8 explore science and math concepts; GarageBand: 2-3:30 p.m. Learn basic audio recording/editing software. Eligible for studio time upon completion. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Berlin Public Library Story Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board; Adult Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m., “Live by Night” by Dennis Lehane. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Diabetic Support Group: noon third Thursday each month, Magruder Hospital. Share ideas, recipes, resources. Bring a lunch or purchase one at Fulton Street Cafe. 419-798-5986.

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA, 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Microsoft Word. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

First Congregational United Church of Christ Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. “Saving Jesus Redux: Jesus Through the Ages.” Registration and class materials, 419-625-8105.

Alzheimer’s Research Program: 1-2 p.m., Sandusky Community Church of the Nazarene, 1617 Milan Road, Sandusky. Sponsored by Alzheimer’s Assoc. And Serving Our Seniors. Overview of ongoing research, details of progress. Registration, 800-272-3900.

Erie County Democratic Party Committee Meeting: 6:30 p.m. third Thursday each month, UAW Local 913 Union Hall, 3114 Hayes Ave., Sandusky.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Rotary Club of Sandusky Meeting: 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m., Castaway Bay Hotel Ballroom, 2003 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Prospective members, those interested in meeting local leaders, welcome. Sanduskyrotary.org, mbrenner1229@ioud.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 1-5 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Treatment Options for Kidney Patients: 4-6 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Presented by Kristi Schultz, RN, Mansfield Kidney Center. Registration required, 419-775-1731.

Mature Audience Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Bellevue Society for the Arts, 205 Maple Ave., Bellevue. Anyone 55 and older invited to attend. Lunch fee $3, collected at the door. Registration required, 419-483-4040 ext. 4899.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.

Gentle Yoga: 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 930 Main St., Huron. No experience necessary, bring mat/blanket, no eating 2 hours prior. Arrive 15 minutes early to first class. $7 drop in/$20 per month. Karen, 419-366-1051.