Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

SHS Class of 1950 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Olive Garden Restaurant, Milan Road.

GED Class Orientation: 9 a.m., Ottawa County Resource Centre, 8043 W. Ohio 163, Oak Harbor. Vanguard-Sentinel ABLE program offers free classes to prepare for GED test, adult training programs. Registration 419-960-2025.

Community Document Shredding: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Payne Nickles & Company, CPAs, 422 W. Market St., Sandusky and 257 Benedict Ave., Bldg D., Norwalk. Staff on hand for assistance. For information on how long to keep documents go to pncpa.biz.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Get Fit Club: 6-7 p.m., Osborn Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Piyo with Tammy Marinis. Bring yoga mat. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Show Up, Go Up Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sing, dance, poetry, music - all talents welcome. Free pizza slice to first 10 performers. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library iMovie and iPhoto: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Learn basic video and photo editing. Eligible for Visual Recording Studio time upon completion. Limit 6, registration; Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Berlin Public Library: Teen Trivia Tuesday, 3-4 p.m. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Breastfeeding Support Group: 11 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2117 ext. 6491.

Gathering of Stroke Champions Support Group: 2 p.m., third Tuesday every month, Otterbein North Shore, 9400 North Shore Blvd., Lakeside-Marblehead. For anyone recovering from stroke. Information, 419-798-8203.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Hope, Faith and Courage Cocaine Anonymous CA: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Support group for abused women. Tuesdays, in Norwalk. 419-626-2200 or 800-953-2207.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

AA 12-step Meeting: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St., Huron. Information, 419-239-9243.

Recovery Fellowship: 6:30 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St., Berlin Heights. Hope for everyday battles.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Firelands Postcard Club: 7 p.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Roger Dickman presents “Stamp Collecting.” Public welcome. 440-391-9665.

Sandusky Bay Quilt Guild: 7 p.m. third Tuesdays, Commons of Providence. Information Beverly Gibeaut, 419-202-8238. New members welcome.

Ballroom Dance Lessons: 7-9 p.m., United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. In memory of Joe. Cost: 2 canned good items for food pantry.

Converging Paths Meditation Center: Meditation Sessions, 7-8:30 p.m., Boeckling House, 614 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. $5. Information, jccyoung@aol.com, 419-602-1556, or smithdocs.net/ConvergingPaths.

Sandusky Exchange Club Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Guests welcome. Information, 419-366-1543.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Wellness Walk: 6 p.m., New London Recreation Park, 2 Blake St. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Join Dr. Michael Collins, Chiropractor, for a hike. Free program, open to public. Information, fisher-titus.org.

Evening Health Break: 5-7 p.m., The Bellevue Hospital. Health screenings, educational information, snacks and RN on-hand to answer health questions. Information, 419-483-4040 ext. 6610 or bellevuehospital.com.

Magruder Hospital Workout: Strength Training 5:30-6:30 p.m.; yoga 6:30 p.m. magruderhospital.com or 419-635-2337.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. Call for schedule, 419-483-4040 ext. 4206 or bellevuehospital.com.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. All ages and fitness levels. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $10 per class or $32 for four classes.

Sobriety with a Twist - free gentle yoga: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. For those touched by addiction. Mats provided. Sharon, 419-366-6271.

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Catholic Community Supper Program: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. All are welcome; no charge. For free ride call Sandusky Transit System, 419-627-0740. Closed first Wednesday every month.

Sandusky Firefighter Retirees Breakfast: 9 a.m., American Legion Post 83, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. All retirees welcome.

Humane Society of Erie County Bingo: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. start time, American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society. 419-626-6220.

Bellevue Elks Bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

SHS Class of 64 Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Sail In, every Wednesday.

Ghostly Manor/Skate World: Family Fun Night: 4-8 p.m., 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Admission $5 - includes roller skating, bounce houses, play area, 2 slices of pizza, pop. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Edison Woods, 10186 Ohio 61, Berlin Heights, 419-625-7783; Wonderful Watercolors: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center. Clela Stelnicki gives step-by-step directions. $60 for four weeks or $15 per class. Register by calling Clela, 440-371-5637, or email clelasart@gmail.com

Sandusky County Parks Puppets: 5-7 p.m., Creek Bend Farm Wilson Nature Center. Make a puppet, create a puppet show in theater. 419-334-4495 or lovemyparks.com.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Brown Bag Lunch: noon. “Warren G. Harding and the Marion Daily Star” with Sherry Hall; Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; Cradles and Crafts: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Shhh… Baby is Sleeping sign. Expectant parents make a nursery craft, hear from area agencies. Registration. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Presidential History Book Club: Noon, Spiegel Grove, Fremont. “A Perfect Union: Dolley Madison and the Creation of the American Nation” by Catherine Allgor. Bring or borrow book, bring a lunch. Details, Dustin McLochlin, 419-332-2081 ext. 230 or dmclochlin@rbhayes.org.

Ida Rupp Public Library Photoshop Classes: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 3-week class. Bill Gordon teaches Photoshop Elements. Not necessary to own software to attend. Topic: Expert Mode. Limited seating, registration required, 419-732-3212.

Milan Public Library Adult Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m. “Live by Night” by Dennis LeHane. 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Peer to Peer Support Group: 6-7:30 p.m., third Wednesday each month, Magruder Hospital. National Alliance on Mental Illness. Information, 419-732-6264.

Emotions Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Room 5. 12-step program to help people cope with stress, depression, anxiety. 419-616-3261, emotionsanonymous.org.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Recovery Meditation: 4 p.m.; Taking Back Ohio Alt. Peer Group: 5:30 p.m.; Freedom Road AA: 8 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377.

Celebrate Recovery Program: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Chapel 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. For those struggling with any type of addiction, habit or hang up. 419-627-0208, thechapel.tv.

Family Recovery Support Group: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Open to families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. 419-626-9156 ext. 116.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky PFLAG Support Meeting: 6:30 p.m., Sandusky Library. Snacks provided.

Sandusky Ski Club Birthday Celebration: 5:30 p.m., Outback Steak House, 4920 Milan Road, Sandusky. Cocktails followed by dinner at 6 p.m. with birthday desserts. Daria, 419-239-8545, CakeD45@aol.com, or sanduskyskiclub.com.

Firelands Historical Society Meeting: 7 p.m., 9 Case St., Norwalk. Bill Knadler presents “Unique and Unusual Stock Certificates.” Open to public.

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky: Noon-1 p.m., American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Erin Cremean, 419-984-1086 or sanduskykiwanis.org.

Singles Club of Erie County: 7 p.m., Kokomo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. Food, drinks, dancing and socializing. 419-271-4689.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Heartsaver First Aid: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center. With CPR and AED. Cost $100, payment and deadline one week prior to class. Registration, 419-557-6740 or firelands.com.

Heartsaver CPR: 5-9 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Learn CPR breathing, resuscitation, choking response. Pre-payment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Medicare Check-Up Day: by appointment, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. One-on-one appointments to navigate Medicare Part D website, find the best plan. To schedule, 419-660-2521.

Blood Pressure Screenings: 8 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Care Family Medicine, 187 W. Main St., New London. Also offering blood draws and kids bicycle helmets. Information, 419-929-4357.

Tai Chi: 8:30 a.m., Norwalk Senior Center. $5/class. 419-668-6245.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. 419-483-4040 ext. 4206.

Chair Yoga: noon- 12:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $5 per class.

Bodi N Balance: Zumba, Yoga, Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Magruder Hospital Fitness: Pilates: 5:30 p.m., $4. Information, 419-333-0221.

Restorative Yoga: 6 p.m., Divine Awakenings, 1002 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. One hour practice, $9. 419-366-6271.