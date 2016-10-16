Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

AMVETS Octoberfest: noon-6 p.m., 307 Putnam St., Sandusky. Ed Klimczak Family Band, raffles, 50/50s. German cuisine, potato pancakes, bratwurst and more. Open to public.

Huron Brown’s Backers 421 Corn Hole Tournament: noon, Kokomos at the Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. $10 entry fee per person. Proceeds benefit local charities. Come as a team or single.

Howl-O-Ween Trick or Treat: 1-3 p.m. Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 1400 W. Ohio 2, Oak Harbor. Dress in costumes, bring treat bag, walk boardwalk loop for candy, stories, nature crafts, pumpkin decorating, coffee, cider and donuts. Details at friendsofottawawr.org or 419-898-0014 ext. 13.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Breakfast Buffet: 8 a.m.-noon, Monroeville Knights of Columbus Hall, Peru Center Road. $3-$7.

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Disc Golf: 2-4 p.m., Osborn MetroPark North Woods parking lot, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 10 and older play frisbee golf. Registration, limit 20; Full Moon Kayak Paddle: 8-10 p.m., The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Meet at canoe launch. Ages 12 and older, limit 12, bring or borrow craft. Registration, 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Farm Days: 1-4 p.m., Creek Bend Farm. Celebrate all things farm. Horse rides, wagon rides, games, animals. Family event; Full Moon Canoe Trip: 6-9 p.m. Meet at Countryside Park, paddle Green Creek. Ages 15 and older, with partner. Registration required, 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

Bellevue Society for the Arts presents “1776:” 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 23, and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, Hirt Theater, 205 Maple St., Bellevue. Tickets $8-$12, 419-484-2787.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

GED Class Orientation: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Ottawa County Resource Centre, 8043 W. Ohio 163, Oak Harbor. Vanguard-Sentinel ABLE program offers free classes to prepare for GED test, adult training programs. Registration 419-960-2025.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks P.A.L.S: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 3-6 p.m. with adult, explore nature and senses. Registration, 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Unplugged: 6 p.m. Creating peace and harmony for you and your home, with Donna Bretz and Jarrod Walters, Divine Awakenings. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Monroeville Public Library: Storytime, 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Grief Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m., Mercy Hospital, Willard. Anyone 18 and older who has lost a loved one. Information/registration, 419-447-4040.

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Erie County Genealogical Society Meeting: 6 p.m., Sandusky Library. Annie Tarpley’s History and Haunts. Social hour at 6 p.m., meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Sandusky Ski Club Meeting: 7:30 p.m., American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Come early for social time, trip sign up. Information, Sue Deerhake, 419-967-0622 or deerhake@roadrunner, or sanduskyskiclub.com.

Erie County Veterans Service Commission Meeting: 3:30 p.m., Services Center, 2900 Columbus Ave., Room 237. Executive session followed by open session; Executive Work Session will follow. 419-627-7651.

Huron Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting: 8 p.m., Service Center, 8 Fair Road, Norwalk.

Clogging 101 Class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Western Square Dancing: 7-9 p.m., Pleasant Elementary School, 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk. Good times, meet people, singles welcome. 419-668-4655.

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Kristina Smith, author “Lost Sandusky.” Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Miller’s, 117 whittlesey Ave., Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Classes: Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Pilates, 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Raja Luna Yoga: 6:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Jamie Bishop. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session. 419-656-8445.

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

SHS Class of 1950 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Olive Garden Restaurant, Milan Road.

GED Class Orientation: 9 a.m., Ottawa County Resource Centre, 8043 W. Ohio 163, Oak Harbor. Vanguard-Sentinel ABLE program offers free classes to prepare for GED test, adult training programs. Registration 419-960-2025.

Community Document Shredding: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Payne Nickles & Company, CPAs, 422 W. Market St., Sandusky and 257 Benedict Ave., Bldg D., Norwalk. Staff on hand for assistance. For information on how long to keep documents go to pncpa.biz.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Get Fit Club: 6-7 p.m., Osborn Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Piyo with Tammy Marinis. Bring yoga mat. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Show Up, Go Up Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sing, dance, poetry, music - all talents welcome. Free pizza slice to first 10 performers. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library iMovie and iPhoto: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Learn basic video and photo editing. Eligible for Visual Recording Studio time upon completion. Limit 6, registration; Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Berlin Public Library: Teen Trivia Tuesday, 3-4 p.m. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Breastfeeding Support Group: 11 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2117 ext. 6491.

Gathering of Stroke Champions Support Group: 2 p.m., third Tuesday every month, Otterbein North Shore, 9400 North Shore Blvd., Lakeside-Marblehead. For anyone recovering from stroke. Information, 419-798-8203.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Hope, Faith and Courage Cocaine Anonymous CA: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Support group for abused women. Tuesdays, in Norwalk. 419-626-2200 or 800-953-2207.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

AA 12-step Meeting: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St., Huron. Information, 419-239-9243.

Recovery Fellowship: 6:30 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St., Berlin Heights. Hope for everyday battles.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Firelands Postcard Club: 7 p.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Roger Dickman presents “Stamp Collecting.” Public welcome. 440-391-9665.

Sandusky Bay Quilt Guild: 7 p.m. third Tuesdays, Commons of Providence. Information Beverly Gibeaut, 419-202-8238. New members welcome.

Ballroom Dance Lessons: 7-9 p.m., United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. In memory of Joe. Cost: 2 canned good items for food pantry.

Converging Paths Meditation Center: Meditation Sessions, 7-8:30 p.m., Boeckling House, 614 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. $5. Information, jccyoung@aol.com, 419-602-1556, or smithdocs.net/ConvergingPaths.

Sandusky Exchange Club Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Guests welcome. Information, 419-366-1543.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Wellness Walk: 6 p.m., New London Recreation Park, 2 Blake St. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Join Dr. Michael Collins, Chiropractor, for a hike. Free program, open to public. Information, fisher-titus.org.

Evening Health Break: 5-7 p.m., The Bellevue Hospital. Health screenings, educational information, snacks and RN on-hand to answer health questions. Information, 419-483-4040 ext. 6610 or bellevuehospital.com.

Magruder Hospital Workout: Strength Training 5:30-6:30 p.m.; yoga 6:30 p.m. magruderhospital.com or 419-635-2337.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. Call for schedule, 419-483-4040 ext. 4206 or bellevuehospital.com.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. All ages and fitness levels. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $10 per class or $32 for four classes.

Sobriety with a Twist - free gentle yoga: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. For those touched by addiction. Mats provided. Sharon, 419-366-6271.