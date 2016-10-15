Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Community Breakfast: 8-10:30 a.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church. 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky.

NAACP Voter Information Forum: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Sandusky Public Library. Meet the candidates, local and state issues. Q & A session will follow.

Come as You Are Recovery Festival: 6-8 p.m., Washington Park, downtown Sandusky. Live music, free food, fun and games for the whole family. Sharing recovering through Jesus.

Texas Hold'em Tournament: Noon, Bellevue Elks Lodge, 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

Gun Raffle and Hog Roast: 5:30 p.m., Berlin Twp. Conservation Club, 12217 Chapin Road, Berlin Heights. Tickets $10, 18 and older only. Side raffles and tips boards, etc.

Boo at the Bay: noon-3 p.m., Sandusky Bay Pavilion and Maritime Museum, Meigs and Water streets. Crafts, games, prizes, pumpkins mini maze. Admission $1. Pumpkin drop: 2 p.m.

Benefit for Peyton Felver: 4 p.m.-?, Willard American Legion, 3096 Ohio 99, Willard. Chicken or pork dinners $10, Harley Davidson raffle, bake sale, auctions. Face painting, bouncy house, DJ, and more. Proceeds benefit 4-year-old Peyton and her fight against cancer. 419-541-0209 or corynne.schafer@gmail.com.

St. Stephen UCC Fall Rummage Sale: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky.

Wycliff Associates Banquet: 5:30 p.m., Sandusky Community Church of the Nazarene, 1617 Milan Road, Sandusky. Featuring Leah Ceplo, “Translating the Truth” a process of translating the Bible quickly into local dialects. RSVP 419-625-0401.

St. Stephen AME Church Chicken Dinner: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. BBQ chicken, potato salad, greens, cornbread and dessert, $8. Eat in or carry out.

Sandusky Main Streets Association Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Hancock and Market streets, Sandusky.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

METROPARKS

Sandusky County Parks Full Moon Canoe Trip: 6-9 p.m. Meet at Countryside Park, paddle Green Creek. Ages 15 and older, with partner. Registration required, 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

Bellevue Society for the Arts presents “1776:” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 21, 22 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 23, Hirt Theater, 205 Maple St., Bellevue. Tickets $8-$12, 419-484-2787.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Genealogical Class: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Learn to use free websites to research family history. Cost $10. Registration 419-332-2081 ext. 231 or bhill@rbhayes.org; History Roundtable: 10-11:30 a.m., Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Six session, $5 each or $25 for 6. Tales from the 1913 Flood. Register at 419-332-2081 ext. 239 or ncard@rbhayes.org; Music in the Parlor: 4-5 p.m. Featuring Joan Eckermann and Daniel R. Boyle. Tickets $15, limited seating, 419-332-2081 ext. 238.

Milan Public Library Monster Making 101: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Hands-on tutorial of basic scars, scabs and fake blood. 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Free Breastfeeding Clinic: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Lactation consultants answer questions, weigh babies. 419-557-7596.

Breastfeeding Basics Class: 10 a.m.-noon, Firelands Regional Medical Center. New parents learn benefits of breastfeeding, tips and techniques. Cost $10. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Vascular and Echocardiogram Screening: 7-11 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center. Abdominal aortic aneurysm screening $40 (8-hour fast), stroke/carotid artery screen $40, peripheral arterial disease screening $40, echocardiogram screening $6, osteoporosis screening $30. Registration required, limited appointments, 419-557-7410.

Free Sports Injury Clinic: 1-2 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Walcher Rehab Center. For local athletes injured in organized sports. 419-660-2700.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

AMVETS Octoberfest: noon-6 p.m., 307 Putnam St., Sandusky. Ed Klimczak Family Band, raffles, 50/50s. German cuisine, potato pancakes, bratwurst and more. Open to public.

Huron Brown’s Backers 421 Corn Hole Tournament: noon, Kokomos at the Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. $10 entry fee per person. Proceeds benefit local charities. Come as a team or single.

Howl-O-Ween Trick or Treat: 1-3 p.m. Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 1400 W. Ohio 2, Oak Harbor. Dress in costumes, bring treat bag, walk boardwalk loop for candy, stories, nature crafts, pumpkin decorating, coffee, cider and donuts. Details at friendsofottawawr.org or 419-898-0014 ext. 13.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Breakfast Buffet: 8 a.m.-noon, Monroeville Knights of Columbus Hall, Peru Center Road. $3-$7.

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Disc Golf: 2-4 p.m., Osborn MetroPark North Woods parking lot, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 10 and older play frisbee golf. Registration, limit 20; Full Moon Kayak Paddle: 8-10 p.m., The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Meet at canoe launch. Ages 12 and older, limit 12, bring or borrow craft. Registration, 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Farm Days: 1-4 p.m., Creek Bend Farm. Celebrate all things farm. Horse rides, wagon rides, games, animals. Family event; Full Moon Canoe Trip: 6-9 p.m. Meet at Countryside Park, paddle Green Creek. Ages 15 and older, with partner. Registration required, 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

Bellevue Society for the Arts presents “1776:” 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 23, and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, Hirt Theater, 205 Maple St., Bellevue. Tickets $8-$12, 419-484-2787.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

GED Class Orientation: 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Ottawa County Resource Centre, 8043 W. Ohio 163, Oak Harbor. Vanguard-Sentinel ABLE program offers free classes to prepare for GED test, adult training programs. Registration 419-960-2025.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks P.A.L.S: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 3-6 p.m. with adult, explore nature and senses. Registration, 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Unplugged: 6 p.m. Creating peace and harmony for you and your home, with Donna Bretz and Jarrod Walters, Divine Awakenings. 419-625-3834, sanduskylib.org.

Monroeville Public Library: Storytime, 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Grief Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m., Mercy Hospital, Willard. Anyone 18 and older who has lost a loved one. Information/registration, 419-447-4040.

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Erie County Genealogical Society Meeting: 6 p.m., Sandusky Library. Annie Tarpley’s History and Haunts. Social hour at 6 p.m., meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Sandusky Ski Club Meeting: 7:30 p.m., American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Come early for social time, trip sign up. Information, Sue Deerhake, 419-967-0622 or deerhake@roadrunner, or sanduskyskiclub.com.

Erie County Veterans Service Commission Meeting: 3:30 p.m., Services Center, 2900 Columbus Ave., Room 237. Executive session followed by open session; Executive Work Session will follow. 419-627-7651.

Huron Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting: 8 p.m., Service Center, 8 Fair Road, Norwalk.

Clogging 101 Class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Western Square Dancing: 7-9 p.m., Pleasant Elementary School, 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk. Good times, meet people, singles welcome. 419-668-4655.

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Kristina Smith, author “Lost Sandusky.” Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Miller’s, 117 whittlesey Ave., Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Classes: Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Pilates, 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Raja Luna Yoga: 6:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Jamie Bishop. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session. 419-656-8445.