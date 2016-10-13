Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Perkins High School Class of 1966 50th year Anniversary Celebration: Perkins Homecoming weekend. For details, Carol (Lawrence) Wechter, cjw2432@cox.net or Gerald Riggle at 419-366-0079.

Sandusky High School Class of 1962 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Berardi’s Restaurant, 1019 Perkins Ave.

St. Stephen UCC Fall Rummage Sale: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Campfire Tales: 7-9 p.m., Edison Woods, 8111 Smokey Road, Berlin Heights. Gather round campfire for joke contest, drinks and snacks. Bring a chair. Limit 20, registration, 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Opening Reception of “Living Presence:” 6-9 p.m., Carrington Arts, 231 W. Water St., Sandusky. New work by Joshua Adam Risner. Free raffle to win print by artist. 419-621-7617.

Bellevue Society for the Arts presents “1776:” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Oct. 21, 22 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 23, Hirt Theater, 205 Maple St., Bellevue. Tickets $8-$12, 419-484-2787.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library: Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. Information, 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m.; Yoga: High Noon, 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m. 419-663-6775.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Community Breakfast: 8-10:30 a.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church. 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky.

NAACP Voter Information Forum: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Sandusky Public Library. Meet the candidates, local and state issues. Q & A session will follow.

Come as You Are Recovery Festival: 6-8 p.m., Washington Park, downtown Sandusky. Live music, free food, fun and games for the whole family. Sharing recovering through Jesus.

Texas Hold'em Tournament: Noon, Bellevue Elks Lodge, 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

Gun Raffle and Hog Roast: 5:30 p.m., Berlin Twp. Conservation Club, 12217 Chapin Road, Berlin Heights. Tickets $10, 18 and older only. Side raffles and tips boards, etc.

Boo at the Bay: noon-3 p.m., Sandusky Bay Pavilion and Maritime Museum, Meigs and Water streets. Crafts, games, prizes, pumpkins mini maze. Admission $1. Pumpkin drop: 2 p.m.

Benefit for Peyton Felver: 4 p.m.-?, Willard American Legion, 3096 Ohio 99, Willard. Chicken or pork dinners $10, Harley Davidson raffle, bake sale, auctions. Face painting, bouncy house, DJ, and more. Proceeds benefit 4-year-old Peyton and her fight against cancer. 419-541-0209 or corynne.schafer@gmail.com.

St. Stephen UCC Fall Rummage Sale: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky.

Wycliff Associates Banquet: 5:30 p.m., Sandusky Community Church of the Nazarene, 1617 Milan Road, Sandusky. Featuring Leah Ceplo, “Translating the Truth” a process of translating the Bible quickly into local dialects. RSVP 419-625-0401.

St. Stephen AME Church Chicken Dinner: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. BBQ chicken, potato salad, greens, cornbread and dessert, $8. Eat in or carry out.

Sandusky Main Streets Association Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Hancock and Market streets, Sandusky.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

METROPARKS

Sandusky County Parks Full Moon Canoe Trip: 6-9 p.m. Meet at Countryside Park, paddle Green Creek. Ages 15 and older, with partner. Registration required, 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

Bellevue Society for the Arts presents “1776:” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 21, 22 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 23, Hirt Theater, 205 Maple St., Bellevue. Tickets $8-$12, 419-484-2787.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Genealogical Class: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Learn to use free websites to research family history. Cost $10. Registration 419-332-2081 ext. 231 or bhill@rbhayes.org; History Roundtable: 10-11:30 a.m., Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Six session, $5 each or $25 for 6. Tales from the 1913 Flood. Register at 419-332-2081 ext. 239 or ncard@rbhayes.org; Music in the Parlor: 4-5 p.m. Featuring Joan Eckermann and Daniel R. Boyle. Tickets $15, limited seating, 419-332-2081 ext. 238.

Milan Public Library Monster Making 101: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Hands-on tutorial of basic scars, scabs and fake blood. 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Free Breastfeeding Clinic: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Lactation consultants answer questions, weigh babies. 419-557-7596.

Breastfeeding Basics Class: 10 a.m.-noon, Firelands Regional Medical Center. New parents learn benefits of breastfeeding, tips and techniques. Cost $10. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Vascular and Echocardiogram Screening: 7-11 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center. Abdominal aortic aneurysm screening $40 (8-hour fast), stroke/carotid artery screen $40, peripheral arterial disease screening $40, echocardiogram screening $6, osteoporosis screening $30. Registration required, limited appointments, 419-557-7410.

Free Sports Injury Clinic: 1-2 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Walcher Rehab Center. For local athletes injured in organized sports. 419-660-2700.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.