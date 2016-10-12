Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Margaretta Class of 55 Breakfast: 9 a.m., Cold Creek Cafe, Castalia.

St. Paul Lutheran Church JOY Time: 6-7:30 p.m., second Thursday each month, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. Non-denominational faith-based fellowship opportunity for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Bible study, prayer, songs, crafts and snack. 216-256-5806 or school113@gmail.com.

Sandusky ABLE Free GED and ESOL Open Enrollment: 9-11:30 a.m. and 4-7:30 p.m., Sandusky Career Center, 2130 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. 419-984-1135.

GED Class Orientation: 5 p.m., Ottawa County Resource Centre, 8043 W. Ohio 163, Oak Harbor. Vanguard-Sentinel ABLE program offers free classes to prepare for GED test, adult training programs. Registration 419-960-2025.

Skate World: Toddler Day, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

ENTERTAINMENT

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-18 months, with adult, enjoy finger plays, stories, music. Bring blanket for baby to sit on. Registration, 419-625-3834.

Berlin Public Library Story Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board; Origami Bookmarks: 3-3:30 p.m. Ages 11-18 learn the art of paper folding. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: NAMI Family Support Group: 6 p.m.; Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Facebook Fun. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

Thomas Neill Woman’s Relief Corps District 7 Meeting: 11:30 a.m., Castalia Village Pizza House, 510 E. Lucas St., Castalia. Raffles, handicap accessible.

Erie County Chapter of Ohio Horseman's Council Meeting: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday each month, The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Potluck at 6:30 followed by meeting. All equine enthusiasts welcome. Information, 419-681-4854.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

Rotary Club of Sandusky Meeting: 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m., Castaway Bay Hotel Ballroom, 2003 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Prospective members, those interested in meeting local leaders, welcome. Sanduskyrotary.org, mbrenner1229@ioud.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Huron County Public Health Flu Shot Drive-Thru Clinic: 2-5 pm., Willard Alliance Church, 1609 S. Conwell Ave., Willard. 18 and older only, bring photo ID and insurance card.

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 3-6 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Health Screenings: 9-11 a.m., second Thursday each month, Magruder Hospital Lab. Basic metabolic panel with venipuncture, lipid profile, blood pressure $16. For appointment, 419-734-3131 ext. 3420.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.

Gentle Yoga: 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 930 Main St., Huron. No experience necessary, bring mat/blanket, no eating 2 hours prior. Arrive 15 minutes early to first class. $7 drop in/$20 per month. Karen, 419-366-1051.

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

Perkins High School Class of 1966 50th year Anniversary Celebration: Perkins Homecoming weekend. For details, Carol (Lawrence) Wechter, cjw2432@cox.net or Gerald Riggle at 419-366-0079.

Sandusky High School Class of 1962 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Berardi’s Restaurant, 1019 Perkins Ave.

St. Stephen UCC Fall Rummage Sale: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Campfire Tales: 7-9 p.m., Edison Woods, 8111 Smokey Road, Berlin Heights. Gather round campfire for joke contest, drinks and snacks. Bring a chair. Limit 20, registration, 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Opening Reception of “Living Presence:” 6-9 p.m., Carrington Arts, 231 W. Water St., Sandusky. New work by Joshua Adam Risner. Free raffle to win print by artist. 419-621-7617.

Bellevue Society for the Arts presents “1776:” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Oct. 21, 22 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 23, Hirt Theater, 205 Maple St., Bellevue. Tickets $8-$12, 419-484-2787.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library: Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. Information, 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m.; Yoga: High Noon, 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m. 419-663-6775.