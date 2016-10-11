Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Free community meal: 5-6:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 203 S. Washington St., Castalia.

Catholic Community Supper Program: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. All are welcome; no charge. For free ride call Sandusky Transit System, 419-627-0740. Closed first Wednesday every month.

SHS Class of 1952 lunch: 11:30 a.m., Sandusky Yacht Club. Information, Carol 419-626-0100.

Sandusky High School Class of 1967 Planning Meeting: 7 p.m. second Wednesday monthly, Brass Pelican, 414 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. To plan 50th reunion.

GED Class Orientation: 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Ottawa County Resource Centre, 8043 W. Ohio 163, Oak Harbor. Vanguard-Sentinel ABLE program offers free classes to prepare for GED test, adult training programs. Registration 419-960-2025.

Sandusky ABLE Free GED and ESOL Open Enrollment: 9-11:30 a.m. and 4-7:30 p.m. through Thursday, Sandusky Career Center, 2130 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. 419-984-1135.

The Evolution of Cedar Point and the Lessons Learned: noon-1 p.m., BGSU Firelands, 163 North Building, Huron. Join Dick Kinzel as shares his experiences from 39 years as CEO of Cedar Point. Free, open to the public.

‘The Sklar Principle:” 6:30 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. Lecture for students and parents with Peter Sklar, expert on young performers and universal success. Free, RSVP to 419-984-1077.

Nursing Information Sessions: 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., BGSU Firelands, Cedar Point Center. Learn about nursing programs Firelands offers. 419-433-5560 ext. 20668 or enadere@bgsu.edu.

Humane Society of Erie County Bingo: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. start time, American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society. 419-626-6220.

Bellevue Elks Bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

SHS Class of 64 Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Sail In, every Wednesday.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Edison Woods, 10186 Ohio 61, Berlin Heights, 419-625-7783; Wonderful Watercolors: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center. Clela Stelnicki gives step-by-step directions. $60 for four weeks or $15 per class. Register by calling Clela, 440-371-5637, or email clelasart@gmail.com.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Happy Feet: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meet out front for a fun, casual walk around down; Braaaaaains - A Walking Dead Recap Party: 5:30-7 p.m. Zombie-centric fun, games, refreshments and screening of season 6 finale. Under 18, need signed permission slip. 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; 419-625-3834.

Ida Rupp Public Library Photoshop Classes: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 3-week class. Bill Gordon teaches Photoshop Elements. Not necessary to own software to attend. Topic: Guided Edit Mode. Limited seating, registration required, 419-732-3212.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Down Syndrome of Sandusky Children's Play and Parent Support Group: 6-8 p.m. second Wednesday, Sandusky Library Program Room. Children, parents, grandparents welcome. Juice boxes provided, toys available on-site. Information, DSOSgroup@gmail.com.

Emotions Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Room 5. 12-step program to help people cope with stress, depression, anxiety. 419-616-3261, emotionsanonymous.org.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Recovery Meditation: 4 p.m.; Taking Back Ohio Alt. Peer Group: 5:30 p.m.; Freedom Road AA: 8 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377.

Celebrate Recovery Program: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Chapel 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. For those struggling with any type of addiction, habit or hang up. 419-627-0208, thechapel.tv.

Family Recovery Support Group: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Open to families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. 419-626-9156 ext. 116.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Huron Public Library Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., Library Board Room.

Sandusky Lions Club: Noon, second and fourth Wednesdays, Sandusky Eagles Club, 1235 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Information, 419-239-3926.

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky: Noon-1 p.m., American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Erin Cremean, 419-984-1086 or sanduskykiwanis.org.

Singles Club of Erie County: 7 p.m., Kokomo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. Food, drinks, dancing and socializing. 419-271-4689.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Huron County Public Health Flu Shot Drive-Thru Clinic: 2-5 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 46 E. Main St., Wakeman. 18 and older only, bring photo ID and insurance card.

Happiest Baby on the Block: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Free parenting class, free take-home kit. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings: 7:30-9:30 a.m., Ernsthausen Community Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Blood Pressure Screenings: 8 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Care Family Medicine, 187 W. Main St., New London. Also offering blood draws and kids bicycle helmets. Information, 419-929-4357.

Tai Chi: 8:30 a.m., Norwalk Senior Center. $5/class. 419-668-6245.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. 419-483-4040 ext. 4206.

Chair Yoga: noon- 12:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $5 per class.

Bodi N Balance: Zumba, Yoga, Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m., Ernsthausen Recreation Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Cost $20-$30. 419-663-6775.

Magruder Hospital Fitness: Pilates: 5:30 p.m., $4. Information, 419-333-0221.

Restorative Yoga: 6 p.m., Divine Awakenings, 1002 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. One hour practice, $9. 419-366-6271.

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Margaretta Class of 55 Breakfast: 9 a.m., Cold Creek Cafe, Castalia.

St. Paul Lutheran Church JOY Time: 6-7:30 p.m., second Thursday each month, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. Non-denominational faith-based fellowship opportunity for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Bible study, prayer, songs, crafts and snack. 216-256-5806 or school113@gmail.com.

Sandusky ABLE Free GED and ESOL Open Enrollment: 9-11:30 a.m. and 4-7:30 p.m., Sandusky Career Center, 2130 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. 419-984-1135.

GED Class Orientation: 5 p.m., Ottawa County Resource Centre, 8043 W. Ohio 163, Oak Harbor. Vanguard-Sentinel ABLE program offers free classes to prepare for GED test, adult training programs. Registration 419-960-2025.

Skate World: Toddler Day, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

ENTERTAINMENT

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-18 months, with adult, enjoy finger plays, stories, music. Bring blanket for baby to sit on. Registration, 419-625-3834.

Berlin Public Library Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board; Origami Bookmarks: 3-3:30 p.m. Ages 11-18 learn the art of paper folding. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: NAMI Family Support Group: 6 p.m.; Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Facebook Fun. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

Thomas Neill Woman’s Relief Corps District 7 Meeting: 11:30 a.m., Castalia Village Pizza House, 510 E. Lucas St., Castalia. Raffles, handicap accessible.

Erie County Chapter of Ohio Horseman's Council Meeting: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday each month, The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Potluck at 6:30 followed by meeting. All equine enthusiasts welcome. Information, 419-681-4854.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

Rotary Club of Sandusky Meeting: 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m., Castaway Bay Hotel Ballroom, 2003 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Prospective members, those interested in meeting local leaders, welcome. Sanduskyrotary.org, mbrenner1229@ioud.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Huron County Public Health Flu Shot Drive-Thru Clinic: 2-5 pm., Willard Alliance Church, 1609 S. Conwell Ave., Willard. 18 and older only, bring photo ID and insurance card.

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 3-6 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Health Screenings: 9-11 a.m., second Thursday each month, Magruder Hospital Lab. Basic metabolic panel with venipuncture, lipid profile, blood pressure $16. For appointment, 419-734-3131 ext. 3420.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.

Gentle Yoga: 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 930 Main St., Huron. No experience necessary, bring mat/blanket, no eating 2 hours prior. Arrive 15 minutes early to first class. $7 drop in/$20 per month. Karen, 419-366-1051.