Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Oak Harbor Apple Festival: downtown Oak Harbor. Classic car show, 5K Apple Run. Details at oakharborohio.net, 419-898-0479.

Bismark Senior/Community Center Breakfast: 8-11:30 a.m., 5582 Bismark Road, Bellevue. Ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, homefries, sausage gravy and biscuits, pancakes and waffles, 50/50 drawing, food bank collections.

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

METROPARKS

Sandusky County Parks Volunteers in the Parks: 4-6 p.m., Creek Bend Farm. Preparations for Farm Days Event. 419-334-4495, lovemyparks.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

American Civil War Music: 3:30 p.m., Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Road, Port Clinton. Presented by the Musical Arts Series. Steve and Lisa Ball perform music from the 1850-60s. Tickets $15, students free. Reception will follow. 419-734-6211.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Vegan Society of Northern Ohio Potluck Dinner: 1:30 p.m., Memorial Lake Park clubhouse, Norwalk. Dining at 2 p.m. Vegan means all plant-based diet. You don’t have to be a vegan to attend, veg-curious welcome. Bring vegan dish to share with 10, table service and beverage. 419-668-1010, donmos@adelphia.net, or vegsoc.net.

Ballroom and Social Dance: 2:30-4 p.m., Ernsthausen Community Center, Norwalk. Instruction from Black Tie Dance Studio. 16 years and older with partner. Cost $16 per couple plus one time $50 instructor fee. Information, 419-663-6775. Class schedule, blacktiedancestudio.com.

Sandusky County KinHunters Meeting: 2 p.m., Sandusky Township Fire Station, Ohio 19, Fremont. Handicapped accessible. Tim Milkie presents “How to find family in Sandusky Count

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Sandusky ABLE Free GED and ESOL Open Enrollment: 9-11:30 a.m. and 4-7:30 p.m. through Thursday, Sandusky Career Center, 2130 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. 419-984-1135.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Monroeville Public Library: Storytime, 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alzheimer's Support Group: 9 a.m., second Monday each month, Magruder Hospital. For anyone dealing with dementia. Share tips, education encouragement and resources. magruderhospital.com.

Grief Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m., Mercy Hospital, Willard. Anyone 18 and older who has lost a loved one. Information/registration, 419-447-4040.

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Grandmothers Club: 7:30 p.m., Sandusky Eagles, 1235 W. Perkins Ave. Sandusky. All grandmothers invited. Information, 419-547-4304.

Clogging 101 Class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Western Square Dancing: 7-9 p.m., Pleasant Elementary School, 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk. Good times, meet people, singles welcome. 419-668-4655.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Fisher-Titus hosts “Let’s Talk:” 7 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center Jennings Auditorium. Informational series on behavioral health, addiction. Topic: Hepatitis C: What You Need to Know. With Maher Salam M.D. 419-668-8101.

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Classes: Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m., Ernsthausen Recreation Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Cost $20-$30. 419-663-6775.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Pilates, 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Raja Luna Yoga: 6:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Jamie Bishop. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session. 419-656-8445.

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

SHS Class of 1964 Breakfast: 10 a.m., Berardi’s Family Restaurant, 1019 W. Perkins Ave. Lou Mischler, 419-624-0715.

Blue Star Mothers Open House: 6 p.m., Bellevue V.F.W., 6104 US 20, Bellevue. Lake Erie Shores OH 21 Chapter. Calling all mothers with sons or daughters serving or veterans of the U.S. military. Details, Barb Cook, 419-681-5832.

Sandusky ABLE Free GED and ESOL Open Enrollment: 9-11:30 a.m. and 4-7:30 p.m. through Thursday, Sandusky Career Center, 2130 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. 419-984-1135.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Adventure Tots: 10:30-11 a.m., McBride Arboretum, BGSU Firelands, Huron. Ages 0-6 with adult, explore nature trail. Registration required; Get Fit Club: 6-7 p.m., Osborn Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Piyo with Tammy Marinis. Bring yoga mat. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Show Up, Go Up Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sing, dance, poetry, music - all talents welcome. Free pizza slice to first 10 performers. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; 419-625-3834.

Berlin Public Library: Teen Trivia Tuesday, 3-4 p.m. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Breastfeeding Support Group: 11 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2117 ext. 6491.

Diabetes Support Group: 12:30-1:30 p.m., The Bellevue Hospital, East Conference room. Topic: “What’s New in Diabetic Medication” with Chris Hirt, RpH. 419-483-4040 ext. 4303 or bellevuehospital.com.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. WHAM/Healthy Lifestyles: 5 p.m.; NAMI Connections: 6:30 P.M. Peer Support Group; Hope, Faith and Courage Cocaine Anonymous CA: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Support group for abused women. Tuesdays, in Norwalk. 419-626-2200 or 800-953-2207.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

AA 12-step Meeting: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St., Huron. Information, 419-239-9243.

Recovery Fellowship: 6:30 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St., Berlin Heights. Hope for everyday battles.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Perkins Township Trustees Meeting: 6 p.m., Administration Building, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Public welcome. Agenda posted at perkinstownship.com.

Firelands Toastmasters Club 391: 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Have fun, learn speaking skills, visitors welcome. Elaine Waterfield 419-627-9623.

Townsend Community School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. 209 Lowell St., Castalia.

Ballroom Dance Lessons: 7-9 p.m., United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. In memory of Joe. Cost: 2 canned good items for food pantry.

Converging Paths Meditation Center: Meditation Sessions, 7-8:30 p.m., Boeckling House, 614 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. $5. Information, jccyoung@aol.com, 419-602-1556, or smithdocs.net/ConvergingPaths.

Sandusky Exchange Club Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Guests welcome. Information, 419-366-1543.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 1-5 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Wellness Walk: 6 p.m., New London Recreation Park, 2 Blake St. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Join Jackie Huber, massage Therapist, for a hike. Free program, open to public. Information, fisher-titus.org.

Magruder Hospital Workout: Strength Training 5:30-6:30 p.m.; yoga 6:30 p.m. magruderhospital.com or 419-635-2337.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. Call for schedule, 419-483-4040 ext. 4206 or bellevuehospital.com.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. All ages and fitness levels. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $10 per class or $32 for four classes.

Tai Chi at Ernsthausen: 7-8 p.m., 100 Republic St., Norwalk. $36 for members, $42 for others. 419-663-6775.

Sobriety with a Twist - free gentle yoga: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. For those touched by addiction. Mats provided. Sharon, 419-366-6271.