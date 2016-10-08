Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Free Community Breakfast: 9-11 a.m., second and fourth Saturdays, First Presbyterian Church, 265 Jackson St., Sandusky. Next to the Care & Share Building. Hosted by area churches. Handicap accessible.

Second Saturdays at the Thrift Shop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 301 E. Market St., Sandusky. A portion of proceeds will benefit a partner church.

Autism Awareness Event: 1-4 p.m., School for Autism, 514 Jackson St., Sandusky. Games for the kids, refreshments, and information for families.

Oak Harbor Apple Festival: Saturday and Sunday, downtown Oak Harbor. 9 a.m. opening ceremonies, queen crowning, cutest baby contest, 2 p.m. parade. Live music and beer tent Saturday evening.

St. Mary’s Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 46 E. Main St., Wakeman. Clothes, purses, furniture, collectibles, books, holiday items, home baked goods.

Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lakeside Chautauqua and throughout Marblehead Peninsula. Lighthouse tours, live entertainment, children’s crafts, pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts vendors, hayrides and more. Free Lakeside parking, golf cart shuttle service available.

Basement and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-noon, Sand Hill Community Church, 7808 W. Mason Road, Sandusky. Children’s clothing, holiday decor, toys, games and more.

Singing for Survivors: noon, Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky. Women’s Ministry Cancer Awareness Service. With Min. Jeannette Harvey and others, testimonies, giveaways, refreshments. Freewill offering to benefit aid to cancer. 419-336-4768.

Fall into the Sandusky Greenhouse: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 601 Franklin St. Demos on tree planting, mulching, cannas winter prep, bulb planting, milkweed seed collection and more. Kids crafts and pumpkins. Cider and chilli.

Sandusky Main Streets Association Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Hancock and Market streets, Sandusky.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

Seasonal Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-noon, Sandusky Mall Center Court. Hosted by Goodwill. Apply for seasonal jobs in one convenient location.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Archery Club: 9-11 a.m., The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Age 7 and older who have finished archery basics program. Registration; Let’s Fly a Kite: 2-4 p.m., Osborn Park, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 7 and older, meet in Outdoor Fitness parking lot. 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Volunteers in the Parks: 8-10 a.m., Creek Bend Farm. Assist migratory bird banding, see birds up close. 419-334-4495, lovemyparks.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

La Musica D’Italia: 7:30 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. With Firelands Symphony Orchestra and Terra Choral Society. Tickets, 419-625-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums History Roundtable: 10-11:30 a.m., Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Six session, $5 each or $25 for 6. JFK Assassination: Evidence Explained 50 Years Later. Registration, 419-332-2081 ext. 239 or ncard@rbhayes.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Healthy Living with Diabetes Discussion Group: 9-10:30 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Church Gathering Space, 510 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. For anyone with an interest in learning more about diabetes.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Stork Express: 9-11 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center. Women 34 weeks pregnant and support person start on paperwork, watch safety video, tour OB. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Free Sports Injury Clinic: 1-2 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Walcher Rehab Center. For local athletes injured in organized sports. 419-660-2700.

Sibling Education Class: 10-11:30 a.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Children learn about life with a new baby, impact on family, basic newborn care. Prepayment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Oak Harbor Apple Festival: downtown Oak Harbor. Classic car show, 5K Apple Run. Details at oakharborohio.net, 419-898-0479.

Bismark Senior/Community Center Breakfast: 8-11:30 a.m., 5582 Bismark Road, Bellevue. Ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, homefries, sausage gravy and biscuits, pancakes and waffles, 50/50 drawing, food bank collections.

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

METROPARKS

Sandusky County Parks Volunteers in the Parks: 4-6 p.m., Creek Bend Farm. Preparations for Farm Days Event. 419-334-4495, lovemyparks.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

American Civil War Music: 3:30 p.m., Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Road, Port Clinton. Presented by the Musical Arts Series. Steve and Lisa Ball perform music from the 1850-60s. Tickets $15, students free. Reception will follow. 419-734-6211.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Vegan Society of Northern Ohio Potluck Dinner: 1:30 p.m., Memorial Lake Park clubhouse, Norwalk. Dining at 2 p.m. Vegan means all plant-based diet. You don’t have to be a vegan to attend, veg-curious welcome. Bring vegan dish to share with 10, table service and beverage. 419-668-1010, donmos@adelphia.net, or vegsoc.net.

Ballroom and Social Dance: 2:30-4 p.m., Ernsthausen Community Center, Norwalk. Instruction from Black Tie Dance Studio. 16 years and older with partner. Cost $16 per couple plus one time $50 instructor fee. Information, 419-663-6775. Class schedule, blacktiedancestudio.com.

Sandusky County KinHunters Meeting: 2 p.m., Sandusky Township Fire Station, Ohio 19, Fremont. Handicapped accessible. Tim Milkie presents “How to find family in Sandusky Count

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Sandusky ABLE Free GED and ESOL Open Enrollment: 9-11:30 a.m. and 4-7:30 p.m. through Thursday, Sandusky Career Center, 2130 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. 419-984-1135.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Monroeville Public Library: Storytime, 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alzheimer's Support Group: 9 a.m., second Monday each month, Magruder Hospital. For anyone dealing with dementia. Share tips, education encouragement and resources. magruderhospital.com.

Grief Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m., Mercy Hospital, Willard. Anyone 18 and older who has lost a loved one. Information/registration, 419-447-4040.

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Grandmothers Club: 7:30 p.m., Sandusky Eagles, 1235 W. Perkins Ave. Sandusky. All grandmothers invited. Information, 419-547-4304.

Clogging 101 Class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Western Square Dancing: 7-9 p.m., Pleasant Elementary School, 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk. Good times, meet people, singles welcome. 419-668-4655.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Fisher-Titus hosts “Let’s Talk:” 7 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center Jennings Auditorium. Informational series on behavioral health, addiction. Topic: Hepatitis C: What You Need to Know. With Maher Salam M.D. 419-668-8101.

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Classes: Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m., Ernsthausen Recreation Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Cost $20-$30. 419-663-6775.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Pilates, 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Raja Luna Yoga: 6:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Jamie Bishop. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session. 419-656-8445.