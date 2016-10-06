Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

St. Mary’s Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 46 E. Main St., Wakeman. Clothes, purses, furniture, collectibles, books, holiday items, home baked goods.

Basement and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sand Hill Community Church, 7808 W. Mason Road, Sandusky. Children’s clothing, holiday decor, toys, games and more.

AMVETS Auxiliary bake sale: 5 p.m., 307 Putnam St., Sandusky. Donations may be dropped off.

Huron Eagles Bake Sale: 5 p.m until sold out, 2902 Cleveland Road W., Huron.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks History of Your MetroParks: 5-7 p.m., Edison Woods, 10186 Ohio 61, Berlin Heights. Enjoy hot beverage and guided tour, learn history of parks. Dress for weather. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

State of Comedy: 8 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre State Room, 107 Columbus Ave. Featuring Matthew David Stanley and headliner Marvin Todd. Mature audience, limited seating. Tickets $12, 419-625-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Birchard Public Library Special Needs Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Designed for children 3-7 with special needs, but can be enjoyed by all children. Rhythm and Rhyme is targeted for children at preschool developmental level. Families welcome to attend and socialize after. Registration, 419-334-7101 ext. 209.

Milan Public Library: Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. Information, 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m.; NAMI Connections: 11 a.m., peer support group; 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Fisher-Titus Medical Center Book Fair: 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Ghrist Room, 272 Benedict Ave., Norwalk, parking lot C. Hosted by Auxiliary.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Wal-Mart, 340 Westwind Drive, Norwalk; noon-2 p.m., Schild’s IGA, 171 Milan Ave., Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m.; Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m.; 419-663-6775.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Free Community Breakfast: 9-11 a.m., second and fourth Saturdays, First Presbyterian Church, 265 Jackson St., Sandusky. Next to the Care & Share Building. Hosted by area churches. Handicap accessible.

Second Saturdays at the Thrift Shop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 301 E. Market St., Sandusky. A portion of proceeds will benefit a partner church.

Autism Awareness Event: 1-4 p.m., School for Autism, 514 Jackson St., Sandusky. Games for the kids, refreshments, and information for families.

Oak Harbor Apple Festival: Saturday and Sunday, downtown Oak Harbor. 9 a.m. opening ceremonies, queen crowning, cutest baby contest, 2 p.m. parade. Live music and beer tent Saturday evening.

St. Mary’s Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 46 E. Main St., Wakeman. Clothes, purses, furniture, collectibles, books, holiday items, home baked goods.

Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lakeside Chautauqua and throughout Marblehead Peninsula. Lighthouse tours, live entertainment, children’s crafts, pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts vendors, hayrides and more. Free Lakeside parking, golf cart shuttle service available.

Basement and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-noon, Sand Hill Community Church, 7808 W. Mason Road, Sandusky. Children’s clothing, holiday decor, toys, games and more.

Singing for Survivors: noon, Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky. Women’s Ministry Cancer Awareness Service. With Min. Jeannette Harvey and others, testimonies, giveaways, refreshments. Freewill offering to benefit aid to cancer. 419-336-4768.

Fall into the Sandusky Greenhouse: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 601 Franklin St. Demos on tree planting, mulching, cannas winter prep, bulb planting, milkweed seed collection and more. Kids crafts and pumpkins. Cider and chilli.

Sandusky Main Streets Association Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Hancock and Market streets, Sandusky.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Archery Club: 9-11 a.m., The Coupling, 11618 Ohio 13, Milan. Age 7 and older who have finished archery basics program. Registration; Let’s Fly a Kite: 2-4 p.m., Osborn Park, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 7 and older, meet in Outdoor Fitness parking lot. 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Volunteers in the Parks: 8-10 a.m., Creek Bend Farm. Assist migratory bird banding, see birds up close. 419-334-4495, lovemyparks.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

La Musica D’Italia: 7:30 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. With Firelands Symphony Orchestra and Terra Choral Society. Tickets, 419-625-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums History Roundtable: 10-11:30 a.m., Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Six session, $5 each or $25 for 6. JFK Assassination: Evidence Explained 50 Years Later. Registration, 419-332-2081 ext. 239 or ncard@rbhayes.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Healthy Living with Diabetes Discussion Group: 9-10:30 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Church Gathering Space, 510 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. For anyone with an interest in learning more about diabetes.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Stork Express: 9-11 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center. Women 34 weeks pregnant and support person start on paperwork, watch safety video, tour OB. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Free Sports Injury Clinic: 1-2 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Walcher Rehab Center. For local athletes injured in organized sports. 419-660-2700.

Sibling Education Class: 10-11:30 a.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Children learn about life with a new baby, impact on family, basic newborn care. Prepayment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.