Senior Calendar

Serving Our Seniors presents - Consider The Conversation: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. End of life conversations and care with speaker Amy Skolnik, Stein Hospice. An audience of 10 or more is required. RSVP 5 p.m. Oct. 11. Call Serving Our Seniors, 419-624-1856, ask for Sarah’s voicemail. Leave name, phone and name of event/date to attend. Or email to mail@servingourseniors.org. If we fail to attract a large enough audience, you will be notified of any cancellations.

Medicare Update: noon, Oct. 17, Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Parts A, B, D and Advantage. Trained volunteers complete Medicare Part D comparisons, bring Medicare card and detailed list of prescriptions. Lunch $6, free without. RSVP by Oct. 14, 419-732-4061.

THURSDAY

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Facebook Fun. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

Therapy Thursday: 12:30 p.m., Parkvue Community, 3800 Boardwalk Blvd., Sandusky. Topic: Learning on the Move - how exercise enhances memory and brain function. Free, open to public. Details at 419-621-1900.

SHS Class of 1949 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Camp Street Lunch, 1040 Camp St., Sandusky. All classmates and spouses welcome. 419-625-0239.

Jackpot Game with Parkvue: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise; Bible study; 1 p.m. pinochle, Hand and Foot Game.

FRIDAY

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Wal-Mart, 340 Westwind Drive, Norwalk; noon-2 p.m., Schild’s IGA, 171 Milan Ave., Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Bingo with Portland Place: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 12:30 p.m. dartball, duplicate bridge.

MONDAY

Grandmothers Club: 7:30 p.m., Sandusky Eagles, 1235 W. Perkins Ave. Sandusky. All grandmothers invited. Information, 419-547-4304.

Erie County Senior Center closed for Columbus Day.

TUESDAY

SHS Class of 1964 Breakfast: 10 a.m., second Tuesday every month. Berardi’s Family Restaurant, 1019 W. Perkins Ave. Lou Mischler, 419-624-0715.

Arthritis Support Group: 7 p.m. second Tuesday, The Bellevue Hospital, Administration Conference Room. Information, 419-483-3611.

Magruder Health Screenings: 1-3 p.m., second Tuesday each month, Magruder lab. For appointments, 419-734-3131 ext. 3420.

Blue Star Mothers Open House: 6 p.m., Bellevue V.F.W., 6104 US 20, Bellevue. Lake Erie Shores OH 21 Chapter. Calling all mothers with sons or daughters serving or veterans of the U.S. military. Details, Barb Cook, 419-681-5832.

Trivia with Providence Care: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise class; 1 p.m. pinochle, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game.

WEDNESDAY

Milan Public Library Happy Feet: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

SHS Class of 1952 lunch: 11:30 a.m., Sandusky Yacht Club. Information, Carol 419-626-0100.

Huron County Public Health Flu Shot Drive-Thru Clinic: 2-5 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 46 E. Main St., Wakeman. 18 and older only, bring photo ID and insurance card.

Exercising with Mobility Issues - Kingston: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. yoga; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game, 4:30 p.m. Tai Chi exercise.