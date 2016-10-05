Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

SHS Class of 1949 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Camp Street Lunch, 1040 Camp St., Sandusky. All classmates and spouses welcome. 419-625-0239.

Sandusky’s First Thursday Art Walk: 5-8 p.m., Washington Park, downtown Sandusky. Come down, support local area art.

St. Mary’s Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 46 E. Main St., Wakeman. Clothes, purses, furniture, collectibles, books, holiday items, home baked goods.

First Thursday Shop Bellevue: Shop downtown Bellevue the first Thursday each month. Special deals, raffles, drawings, extended shopping hours. Details at ShopBellevueOhio.com or on Facebook.

Skate World: Toddler Day, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Boomers Kayak Paddle: 1-4 p.m., East Sandusky Bay Eagle Point, 3819 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Meet at canoe launch. Ages 50 and older, limit 12, bring or borrow craft, no flip flops. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-18 months, with adult, enjoy finger plays, stories, music. Bring blanket for baby to sit on. Registration, 419-625-3834.

Berlin Public Library Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board; We’re All Mad Here: 3-5 p.m. Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland” in honor of Mad Hatter Day. Rated PG. 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA, 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Facebook Fun. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

Love Your Muslim Neighbor as Yourself Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Five-part series. Registration, 419-625-8105.

Therapy Thursday: 12:30 p.m., Parkvue Community, 3800 Boardwalk Blvd., Sandusky. Topic: Learning on the Move - how exercise enhances memory and brain function. Free, open to public. Details at 419-621-1900.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

Rotary Club of Sandusky Meeting: 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m., Castaway Bay Hotel Ballroom, 2003 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Prospective members, those interested in meeting local leaders, welcome. Sanduskyrotary.org, mbrenner1229@ioud.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Lamaze Prepared Childbirth Five Week Course: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, The Bellevue Hospital. Expectant parents prepare for positive birth experience. Cost $30. Registration, 419-483-4040 ext. 3067.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.

Gentle Yoga: 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 930 Main St., Huron. No experience necessary, bring mat/blanket, no eating 2 hours prior. Arrive 15 minutes early to first class. $7 drop in/$20 per month. Karen, 419-366-1051.

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

St. Mary’s Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 46 E. Main St., Wakeman. Clothes, purses, furniture, collectibles, books, holiday items, home baked goods.

Basement and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sand Hill Community Church, 7808 W. Mason Road, Sandusky. Children’s clothing, holiday decor, toys, games and more.

AMVETS Auxiliary bake sale: 5 p.m., 307 Putnam St., Sandusky. Donations may be dropped off.

Huron Eagles Bake Sale: 5 p.m until sold out, 2902 Cleveland Road W., Huron.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks History of Your MetroParks: 5-7 p.m., Edison Woods, 10186 Ohio 61, Berlin Heights. Enjoy hot beverage and guided tour, learn history of parks. Dress for weather. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

State of Comedy: 8 p.m., Sandusky State Theatre State Room, 107 Columbus Ave. Featuring Matthew David Stanley and headliner Marvin Todd. Mature audience, limited seating. Tickets $12, 419-625-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Birchard Public Library Special Needs Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Designed for children 3-7 with special needs, but can be enjoyed by all children. Rhythm and Rhyme is targeted for children at preschool developmental level. Families welcome to attend and socialize after. Registration, 419-334-7101 ext. 209.

Milan Public Library: Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. Information, 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m.; NAMI Connections: 11 a.m., peer support group; 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Fisher-Titus Medical Center Book Fair: 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Ghrist Room, 272 Benedict Ave., Norwalk, parking lot C. Hosted by Auxiliary.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Wal-Mart, 340 Westwind Drive, Norwalk; noon-2 p.m., Schild’s IGA, 171 Milan Ave., Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m.; Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m.; 419-663-6775.