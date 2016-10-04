Halloween and Trick or Treat times in Sandusky County

Halloween Parade

4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 29

Parade entry forms and home decorating forms are available at local banks, the Clyde Public Library and the Clyde Police Department. They can also be obtained by going to the city of Clyde website or emailing clydehalloweenparade@gmail.com

Cash prizes for the top three winners in the decorating contest.

Trick or Treat

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Bellevue

Halloween Parade

6 p.m. Thursday Oct. 27

Parade forms at 5:30 p.m. at Central Park on North Street and ends at the Railroad Museum.

Trick or Treat

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 29

Fremont

Trick or Treat

4 to 6 p.m. Sunday Oct. 30

Green Springs

Halloween Parade

Sunday Oct. 30

4:30 p.m. costume judging

5:00 p.m. parade begins

Trick or treat

Sunday Oct. 30

6 to 7 p.m.