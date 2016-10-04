Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Humane Society of Erie County Bingo: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. start time, American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society. 419-626-6220.

Bellevue Elks Bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

SHS Class of 64 Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Sail In, every Wednesday.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Osborn MetroPark Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., 419-625-7783; Wonderful Watercolors: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center. Clela Stelnicki gives step-by-step directions. $60 for four weeks or $15 per class. Register by calling Clela, 440-371-5637, or email clelasart@gmail.com.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; 419-625-3834.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Presidential History Book Club: Noon, Spiegel Grove, Fremont. “A Perfect Union: Dolley Madison and the Creation of the American Nation” by Catherine Allgor. Bring or borrow book, bring a lunch. Details, Dustin McLochlin, 419-332-2081 ext. 230 or dmclochlin@rbhayes.org.

Ida Rupp Public Library Photoshop Classes: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 3-week class. Bill Gordon teaches Photoshop Elements. Not necessary to own software to attend. Topic: Organizer features. Limited seating, registration required, 419-732-3212.

Milan Public Library Ohio Spirits: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Storyteller Jim Kleefeld shares real-life haunted happenings in Ohio, ghostly artifacts, books, display. 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Emotions Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Room 5. 12-step program to help people cope with stress, depression, anxiety. 419-616-3261, emotionsanonymous.org.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Recovery Meditation: 6 p.m.; Freedom Road AA: 8 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377.

Celebrate Recovery Program: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Chapel 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. For those struggling with any type of addiction, habit or hang up. 419-627-0208, thechapel.tv.

Family Recovery Support Group: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Open to families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. 419-626-9156 ext. 116.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Friends of Perkins Township Meeting: 6 p.m. first Wednesday each month, Township Services Facility, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Public invited. 419-626-2486 or jmgilden@bex.net.

Perkins Park Board: 7 p.m., Township Services Facility, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Public invited. 419-609-1400.

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky: Noon-1 p.m., American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Erin Cremean, 419-984-1086 or sanduskykiwanis.org.

Singles Club of Erie County: 7 p.m., Kokomo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. Food, drinks, dancing and socializing. 419-271-4689.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Huron County Public Health Flu Shot Drive-Thru Clinic: 7-9 a.m., Huron County Fairgrounds; or 3-4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 432 Park Ave., New London. 18 and older only, bring photo ID and insurance card.

Four-Week Childbirth Class: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 26, Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Expectant mothers in last trimester and support person learn breathing patterns, relaxation, medications, Caesarian and more. Cost $35, financial aid available. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Firelands Morning Coffee: 8-10 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Firelands 55+ Club enjoys coffee, free blood pressure, blood sugar screenings, total lipid screen $17 - requires 12-hour fast. 419-557-7722.

Magruder Hospital Jewelry and Accessories Sale: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., main lobby. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Blood Pressure Screenings: 8 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Care Family Medicine, 187 W. Main St., New London. Also offering blood draws and kids bicycle helmets. Information, 419-929-4357.

Tai Chi: 8:30 a.m., Norwalk Senior Center. $5/class. 419-668-6245.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. 419-483-4040 ext. 4206.

Chair Yoga: noon- 12:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $5 per class.

Bodi N Balance: Zumba, Yoga, Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m., Ernsthausen Recreation Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Cost $20-$30. 419-663-6775.

Magruder Hospital Fitness: Pilates: 5:30 p.m., $4. Information, 419-333-0221.

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

SHS Class of 1949 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Camp Street Lunch, 1040 Camp St., Sandusky. All classmates and spouses welcome. 419-625-0239.

Sandusky’s First Thursday Art Walk: 5-8 p.m., Washington Park, downtown Sandusky. Come down, support local area art.

St. Mary’s Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 46 E. Main St., Wakeman. Clothes, purses, furniture, collectibles, books, holiday items, home baked goods.

First Thursday Shop Bellevue: Shop downtown Bellevue the first Thursday each month. Special deals, raffles, drawings, extended shopping hours. Details at ShopBellevueOhio.com or on Facebook.

Skate World: Toddler Day, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Boomers Kayak Paddle: 1-4 p.m., East Sandusky Bay Eagle Point, 3819 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Meet at canoe launch. Ages 50 and older, limit 12, bring or borrow craft, no flip flops. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-18 months, with adult, enjoy finger plays, stories, music. Bring blanket for baby to sit on. Registration, 419-625-3834.

Berlin Public Library Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board; We’re All Mad Here: 3-5 p.m. Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland” in honor of Mad Hatter Day. Rated PG. 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA, 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Facebook Fun. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

Love Your Muslim Neighbor as Yourself Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Five-part series. Registration, 419-625-8105.

Therapy Thursday: 12:30 p.m., Parkvue Community, 3800 Boardwalk Blvd., Sandusky. Topic: Learning on the Move - how exercise enhances memory and brain function. Free, open to public. Details at 419-621-1900.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

Rotary Club of Sandusky Meeting: 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m., Castaway Bay Hotel Ballroom, 2003 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Prospective members, those interested in meeting local leaders, welcome. Sanduskyrotary.org, mbrenner1229@ioud.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Lamaze Prepared Childbirth Five Week Course: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, The Bellevue Hospital. Expectant parents prepare for positive birth experience. Cost $30. Registration, 419-483-4040 ext. 3067.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.