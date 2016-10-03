Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Magruder VIP Trip Information Session: 6 p.m., Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Collette Travel presents details on June 17-25, 2017, Colorado Rockies trip. VIP members and general public. 419-734-3131 ext. 3147.

Sandusky County Candidates Forum: 7 p.m., Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Center, 1306 Cedar St., Fremont. Meet the candidates, Q and A session. 419-332-1591.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Get Fit Club: 6-7 p.m., Osborn Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Piyo with Tammy Marinis. Bring yoga mat. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Show Up, Go Up Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sing, dance, poetry, music - all talents welcome. Free pizza slice to first 10 performers. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; 419-625-3834.

Monroeville Public Library Free Genealogy Assistance: 5 p.m., first Tuesday each month. Use Ancestry for free on library computers. 419-465-2035.

Berlin Public Library: Teen Trivia Tuesday, 3-4 p.m. 419-588-2250..

SUPPORT GROUPS

Mother Support Group - M.O.M.S.: 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Bellevue Hospital. Co-sponsored by Sandusky County WIC Program and Breastfeeding Coalition. For new mothers and their babies. Registration, 419-483-4040 ext. 4363.

Multiple Sclerosis Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m., Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Information, 419-607-6021.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Information, 419-607-6021.

Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Support group for abused women. Tuesdays, in Norwalk. 419-626-2200 or 800-953-2207.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Hope, Faith and Courage Cocaine Anonymous CA: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

AA 12-step Meeting: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St., Huron. Information, 419-239-9243.

Recovery Fellowship: 6:30 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St., Berlin Heights. Hope for everyday battles.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Firelands Habitat for Humanity Workshop: 6:30 p.m., 7802 Milan Road, just south of Kalahari. Those interested in affordable housing learn about application process. RSVP 419-621-7818, walk-ins welcome.

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties Special Board Meeting: 5:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. 419-627-1908. Acceptance of new by-laws.

Ballroom Dance Lessons: 7-9 p.m., United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. In memory of Joe. Cost: 2 canned good items for food pantry.

Converging Paths Meditation Center: Meditation Sessions, 7-8:30 p.m., Boeckling House, 614 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. $5. Information, jccyoung@aol.com, 419-602-1556, or smithdocs.net/ConvergingPaths.

Sandusky Exchange Club Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Guests welcome. Information, 419-366-1543.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: noon-4 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans; Jewelry and Accessories Sale: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., main lobby.419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Magruder Hospital Workout: Strength Training 5:30-6:30 p.m.; yoga 6:30 p.m. magruderhospital.com or 419-635-2337.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. Call for schedule, 419-483-4040 ext. 4206 or bellevuehospital.com.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. All ages and fitness levels. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $10 per class or $32 for four classes.

Tai Chi at Ernsthausen: 7-8 p.m., 100 Republic St., Norwalk. $36 for members, $42 for others. 419-663-6775.

Sobriety with a Twist - free gentle yoga: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. For those touched by addiction. Mats provided. Sharon, 419-366-6271.

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Humane Society of Erie County Bingo: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. start time, American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society. 419-626-6220.

Bellevue Elks Bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

SHS Class of 64 Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Sail In, every Wednesday.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Osborn MetroPark Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., 419-625-7783; Wonderful Watercolors: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center. Clela Stelnicki gives step-by-step directions. $60 for four weeks or $15 per class. Register by calling Clela, 440-371-5637, or email clelasart@gmail.com.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Presidential History Book Club: Noon, Spiegel Grove, Fremont. “A Perfect Union: Dolley Madison and the Creation of the American Nation” by Catherine Allgor. Bring or borrow book, bring a lunch. Details, Dustin McLochlin, 419-332-2081 ext. 230 or dmclochlin@rbhayes.org.

Ida Rupp Public Library Photoshop Classes: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 3-week class. Bill Gordon teaches Photoshop Elements. Not necessary to own software to attend. Topic: Organizer features. Limited seating, registration required, 419-732-3212.

Milan Public Library Ohio Spirits: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Storyteller Jim Kleefeld shares real-life haunted happenings in Ohio, ghostly artifacts, books, display. 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Emotions Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Room 5. 12-step program to help people cope with stress, depression, anxiety. 419-616-3261, emotionsanonymous.org.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Recovery Meditation: 6 p.m.; Freedom Road AA: 8 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377.

Celebrate Recovery Program: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Chapel 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. For those struggling with any type of addiction, habit or hang up. 419-627-0208, thechapel.tv.

Family Recovery Support Group: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Open to families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. 419-626-9156 ext. 116.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Friends of Perkins Township Meeting: 6 p.m. first Wednesday each month, Township Services Facility, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Public invited. 419-626-2486 or jmgilden@bex.net.

Perkins Park Board: 7 p.m., Township Services Facility, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Public invited. 419-609-1400.

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky: Noon-1 p.m., American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Erin Cremean, 419-984-1086 or sanduskykiwanis.org.

Singles Club of Erie County: 7 p.m., Kokomo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. Food, drinks, dancing and socializing. 419-271-4689.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Huron County Public Health Flu Shot Drive-Thru Clinic: 7-9 a.m., Huron County Fairgrounds; or 3-4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 432 Park Ave., New London. 18 and older only, bring photo ID and insurance card.

Four-Week Childbirth Class: 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 26, Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Expectant mothers in last trimester and support person learn breathing patterns, relaxation, medications, Caesarian and more. Cost $35, financial aid available. Registration, 419-557-7840 or firelands.com.

Firelands Morning Coffee: 8-10 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Firelands 55+ Club enjoys coffee, free blood pressure, blood sugar screenings, total lipid screen $17 - requires 12-hour fast. 419-557-7722.

Magruder Hospital Jewelry and Accessories Sale: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., main lobby. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Blood Pressure Screenings: 8 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Care Family Medicine, 187 W. Main St., New London. Also offering blood draws and kids bicycle helmets. Information, 419-929-4357.

Tai Chi: 8:30 a.m., Norwalk Senior Center. $5/class. 419-668-6245.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. 419-483-4040 ext. 4206.

Chair Yoga: noon- 12:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $5 per class.

Bodi N Balance: Zumba, Yoga, Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m., Ernsthausen Recreation Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Cost $20-$30. 419-663-6775.

Magruder Hospital Fitness: Pilates: 5:30 p.m., $4. Information, 419-333-0221.